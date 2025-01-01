John Sholto Douglas - Marquis of Queensberry
Stop eating those grapes, damn it!
Lord Alfred Douglas
And they're not very good grapes. Hothouse.
John Sholto Douglas - Marquis of Queensberry
Yes, like you. White livered, pasty faced. Hothouse grape!
Lord Alfred Douglas
A grape has neither liver white, nor face pasty.
John Sholto Douglas - Marquis of Queensberry
You know the whole of London is reeking with this hideous scandal between you and the man Wilde?
Lord Alfred Douglas
I've no objection to being talked about.
John Sholto Douglas - Marquis of Queensberry
[shocked disbelief]
You've no objection!
Lord Alfred Douglas
You see, a man who is much talked about is always attractive. One feels there must be something in him after all. However, if you want this scandal, as you call it, to cease, it's really a simple matter. You must simply persuade the gossip merchants to simply stop gossiping.