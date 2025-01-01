John Sholto Douglas - Marquis of Queensberry Stop eating those grapes, damn it!

Lord Alfred Douglas And they're not very good grapes. Hothouse.

John Sholto Douglas - Marquis of Queensberry Yes, like you. White livered, pasty faced. Hothouse grape!

Lord Alfred Douglas A grape has neither liver white, nor face pasty.

John Sholto Douglas - Marquis of Queensberry You know the whole of London is reeking with this hideous scandal between you and the man Wilde?

Lord Alfred Douglas I've no objection to being talked about.

John Sholto Douglas - Marquis of Queensberry [shocked disbelief] You've no objection!