[after saving everyone from the criminals]

Jess Alice, I'm so sorry.

Jess No. I said things that I didn't mean. I think it was just the stress of killing somebody and then trying to dispose of his body.

Alice Totally. That's a hard thing.

Jess Yeah, you're right. I have changed. I thought that I was making people's lives better, but I forgot about the people that make my life better, and that's you guys. And I love you, and I'm sorry.

Frankie We love you, too.

Blair We love you, too.

Frankie We love you.