Imperium Movie Quotes

Nate Foster For evil to triumph, it only takes good men... to do nothing.
Angela Zamparo Because when it comes down to it, there really is only one essential ingredient to fascism.
Nate Foster It's victimhood.
Angela Zamparo We all create a narrative based on what we think is important.We see what we want to see. But just because you're not looking at something... doesn't mean it's not there.
Gerry Conway we may not live to see the world we're building.
Nate Foster But I'll have helped to build it. A man's body dies, but his deeds live forever.
Nate Foster This should have been a noble creature: he hath all the energy which would have made a goodly frame of glorious elements, had they been wisely mingled...
[quoting Byron]
On Screen Text [first lines, the text that appears on screen] Words build bridges into unexplored regions. -Adolph Hitler
[last lines]
Nate Foster I'm so proud of you, Johnny.
Johnny You know what they say. It all begins with the word.
Nate Foster How do you reason with someone like that? How can you ever hope to change their mind?
Angela Zamparo Listen, you need to remember why you're doing this.
Gerry Conway [after meeting his kids talking about the "mud people"] You know how you spell love, Nate? T-i-m-e. Ninety percent of the time you'll ever spend with your kids comes before the age of 12.
Johnny [talking in front of his class] I blamed those black kids, and I blamed this school, I blamed the cops; I blamed everybody. I was gonna hurt everyone else the way they hurt me. I look at you guys and .. I see myself. But you guys don't have to make the same mistakes I did. You don't have to be victims.
Angela Zamparo You can't change the way people think, but you are making a difference.
Gerry Conway Remember what Timothy McVeigh said before he was executed
Nate Foster He was quoting Invictus
[first lines]
Usman You have the phone?
[they plug it in, the device lights up]
