Gerry Conway[after meeting his kids talking about the "mud people"]You know how you spell love, Nate? T-i-m-e. Ninety percent of the time you'll ever spend with your kids comes before the age of 12.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Johnny[talking in front of his class]I blamed those black kids, and I blamed this school, I blamed the cops; I blamed everybody. I was gonna hurt everyone else the way they hurt me. I look at you guys and .. I see myself. But you guys don't have to make the same mistakes I did. You don't have to be victims.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Angela ZamparoYou can't change the way people think, but you are making a difference.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gerry ConwayRemember what Timothy McVeigh said before he was executed