Voice The days go by for us all. We grow hour by hour, year by year. If you're fortunate, you may find someone to grow with... perhaps never... perhaps for a while... perhaps forever. planned or not... suddenly you are two, and sometimes, you simply know... that's how it's meant to be. You have someone you would do anything for... risk anything for... live for... Die for. And when that days come, I hope that you, somehow, will be as fortunate as I have been.