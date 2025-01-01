RafeAll right, if I don't tell you, I won't get in trouble, right?
Principal Dwight[sighs heavily]Unbelievable. The code of conduct, young man. Read it, learn it, live it. Rule number twenty-two is "Always obey the dress code." That means no printed shirts, no wild colors. And look what's happening to the collar of your shirt here. Your headphones are dragging it open. Nobody needs to see where your chest hairs are going to be.
Principal Dwight"Got it?" How about "Got it, sir?" Rule number one here at Hills Village is to respect your principal, and since I'm the principal, that means you need to respect me by calling me "sir" or, if you prefer, "Principal Dwight." Or maybe even "Sir Dwight," if you like.
[both chuckle]
Principal DwightGood. You have recognized my keen sense of humor. Not everybody does. Good man. Okay, good. All right. On your way into school, which is that way.
Mr. TellerSo, we have a new student today. I'm assuming you are...
MillerWhoa! It'd suck to have to spell that dumb name.
ShonWell, Rafe, welcome to hell.
MillerWhat are you staring at, Crap-a-dookian?
[Miller boasts he can deliver a roundhouse kick to Rafe's face, which Mr. Teller hears and calls him out to perform]
MillerOf course, I can, but I just can't do it now, because, uh... I forgot to renew the lethal weapon registration on my feet.
Mr. TellerYeah that's a bummer. I hate it when that happens.
Leo[voice-over on note in card]Hey, bro. Guess now I've taken that Vinlothian space cruiser into the sky. And whatever I'm doing now, is probably a lot cooler than what you're doing stuck in school. Kidding. Don't tell anyone, but I actually kind of liked some of my classes. And since I'm confessing stuff, I guess it's time to tell you I've always looked up to you. You're super talented, and you can draw and create anything. So, imagine something cool for me. And then live something cool for you. Love, your younger brother, by one year and two months, Leo.
Principal DwightArt should be locked up in a museum where old people can enjoy it or children on field trips.
Principal DwightGod, no. No. That's a complete waste of time. We're not doing that.
LeoIf I've learnt anything from Call of Duty - besides how to curse in thirteen languages - it's that we've got to complete this operation before we launch up the new one.
[to raise the school test score average, Principal Dwight suspends every student in Mr. Miller's class for one week]
Mr. TellerThese kids may be troublemakers, they may not be "A" students, a lot of them smell weird, but they are smart enough to know you don't leave hard evidence inside their lockers. These are hardly the masterminds of such an extravagant prank. If anything, I would say that this seems like a setup.
Ida StrickerStop standing around like a statue. You're blocking the flow of traffic.
GeorgiaCan't sleep. Wanna know why? Because I'm worried about you. Are you happy? You've turned me into a grandma.
RafeGeorgia, you're gonna need at least, like, five cats before you're officially a grandma.
BearAll right, listen up, twerps, and listen good. I'm here to stay, and that smile on your mom's face that you're all so happy to see, I put that there; so, unless you wanna be responsible for her unhappiness, I suggest you check your attitude and your bladder at the door because now... you're guests... in the bear cave.
[Georgia impatiently honks the car horn]
RafeYou see, this is why kids shouldn't have expresso.