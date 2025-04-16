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Poster of Na veki vechnye
Kinoafisha Films Na veki vechnye

Na veki vechnye

, 2017
Russia / Drama, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Na veki vechnye

Cast

Vladimir Vdovichenkov
Vladimir Vdovichenkov
Nikita Mikhalkov
Nikita Mikhalkov
Svetlana Ivanova
Svetlana Ivanova
Inna Churikova
Inna Churikova
Director Igor Zaytsev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 0 minute
Production year 2017

Film rating

0.0
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Best Russian Films 
Updated 16 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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