Kinoafisha
Films
The Student Prince in Old Heidelberg
The Student Prince in Old Heidelberg Movie Quotes
The Student Prince in Old Heidelberg Movie Quotes
Dr. Jüttner
Boy, do you know what it means to go to Heidelberg?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kathi
And a prince, after all, is only a human being.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Prince Karl Heinrich
Bring me another!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Jüttner
That stuff is poison for me.
[Chugs a pint of beer]
Dr. Jüttner
But damned good poison!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kathi
Just tell me you love me - that's enough...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kellermann
Do you remember - in Heidelberg - in Heidelberg?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kids in the street
[happily, looking at photo of Young Prince Karl in shop window] He's going to be a wonderful king!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Old couple at the window
[tiredly, looking at King Karl's marriage procession] It must be wonderful to be a king!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Title Card
Heidelberg - gay, romantic Heidelberg - is a place for youth...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Jean Hersholt
Norma Shearer
Ramon Novarro
Bobbi Mak
