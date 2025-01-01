Menu
Dr. Jüttner Boy, do you know what it means to go to Heidelberg?
Kathi And a prince, after all, is only a human being.
Prince Karl Heinrich Bring me another!
Dr. Jüttner That stuff is poison for me.
[Chugs a pint of beer]
Dr. Jüttner But damned good poison!
Kathi Just tell me you love me - that's enough...
Kellermann Do you remember - in Heidelberg - in Heidelberg?
Kids in the street [happily, looking at photo of Young Prince Karl in shop window] He's going to be a wonderful king!
Old couple at the window [tiredly, looking at King Karl's marriage procession] It must be wonderful to be a king!
Title Card Heidelberg - gay, romantic Heidelberg - is a place for youth...
