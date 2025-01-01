Menu
The Experiment Movie Quotes

[last lines]
Nachrichtensprecher [voiceover - spoiler] The tragic outcome: two dead, three injured, among them project leader Professor Klaus Thon. Clearly, the experiment went out of control after two days. The district attorney is investigating two possible manslaughter charges and several charges of abuse and negligence. One of the test participants has been arrested. The project direction will probably have to answer to a court. According to statements by one of the scientists, the escalation might have been prevented by aborting the experiment earlier.
[first lines]
Tarek Fahd, Häftling Nr. 77 [voiceover, reading newspaper ad] Test subjects wanted. Earn 4000 marks for a 14-day experiment in a simulated prison.
Berus - Strafvollzugsbeamter Are you a faggot, Nr. 82?
