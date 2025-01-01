Foster The real problem is this, James. In two decades, there will be 7 billion human beings on this planet. Most of them brown, yellow or black, all of them hungry, all of them determined to love, and swarm out of their breeding grounds into Europe and North America. Hence, Vietnam. An all-out effort there will give us control of South Asia for decades to come. And with proper planning, we can reduce the population to 550 million by the end of the century. I know. I've seen the data.

James Farrington We sound rather like gods reading the Doomsday Book, don't we?