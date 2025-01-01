TV CommentatorIn the three years after the murders of John F. Kennedy and Lee Harvey Oswald, eighteen material witnesses died... six by gunfire, three in motor accidents, two by suicide, one by a cut throat, one from a karate chop to the neck, three from heart attacks and two from natural causes. An actuary, engaged by the London Sunday Times concluded that on November 22, 1963, the odds against these witnesses being dead by February 1967, were one hundred thousand trillion to one.
Oswald ImposterIf I was a doctor, and I wanted to give the world an enema, I'd stick the nozzle right here in Dallas, Texas.
ChrisYeah, I got his rifle. It's a 6.5 millimeter Italian Carcano. It shoots high and to the left, and the bolt sticks. Christ, the Italians quit makin' these 25 years ago! They called it "The rifle that never hurt anyone... on purpose!"
[first lines]
TV CommentatorBefore his death, former President Lyndon. B. Johnson gave a three hour filmed interview to a well-known television commentator. On May 2, 1970, when this interview was shown on a national television network, it included the message that certain material had been deleted at President Johnson's insistence. It has been revealed that in the censored section, Johnson had expressed misgivings about the finding that Lee Harvey Oswald had acted alone, and that, in fact, he suspected that a conspiracy had been involved in the assassination of John F. Kennedy.
FosterThe real problem is this, James. In two decades, there will be 7 billion human beings on this planet. Most of them brown, yellow or black, all of them hungry, all of them determined to love, and swarm out of their breeding grounds into Europe and North America. Hence, Vietnam. An all-out effort there will give us control of South Asia for decades to come. And with proper planning, we can reduce the population to 550 million by the end of the century. I know. I've seen the data.
FosterWell, someone has to do it. Not only will the nations affected be better off, but the techniques developed there can be used to reduce our own excess population. Blacks, Puerto Ricans, Mexican-Americans, poverty-prone whites, and so forth.
FosterAh well, it's only over. And there'll be nothing can we call our own but death. That small model of the barren earth which serves as paste and cover to our bones. For God's sake, let us sit upon the ground and tell sad stories of the death of kings.
Foster[speaking to Farrington]Dallas has one of the highest murder rates in the country. In the last two years, the Secret Service has established 149 threats against Kennedy's life from Texas alone, yet they send him into hostile territory with no more protection than you and I would arrange for a favorite dog.
Oswald ImposterWhy don't you take a flying screw at the moon and charge it to me?
PaulitzNever before in American history... has one family held such an enormous concentration of political power. The plan is perfectly plain. To return and perpetuate this power for decades. Two terms for JFK, two for Bobby and two for Ted. And in each administration, the brothers who are not president... would take over the most powerful cabinet posts. They have several hundred million dollars... and some of the best brains on Earth to carry it through. They have put together a powerful coalition of big-city machines-Labor, Negroes, Jews, liberals... and the press. That will make him unbeatable in 1964.
James FarringtonIn Europe, heads of state always die at the hands of conspirators. Our presidents are killed by madmen. The pattern is remarkably consistent.
[shows first slide of slideshow]
James FarringtonAbraham Lincoln, April 14th, 1865. Target: sitting and stationary. Range: six inches. Successful.
[shows next slide]
James FarringtonJames Garfield, July 2nd, 1881. Target: walking at two and a half miles per hour. Range: three feet. Successful.
[shows next slide]
James FarringtonWilliam McKinley, September 6th, 1901. Target: standing and stationary. Range: one foot. Successful.
[shows next slide]
James FarringtonTheodore Roosevelt, October 14th, 1912. Target: standing and stationary. Range: six feet. wounded, survived.
[shows next slide]
James FarringtonFranklin D. Roosevelt, February 15th, 1933. Target: sitting and stationary. Range: 23 feet. Five shots, five misses.
[slideshow ends]
James FarringtonIn every case, the Secret Service was unprepared. In every case, the assassin was a political fanatic... willing to die to get the president.