Films
Deti protiv volshebnikov
Nachalnik
If there is no faith, there is no safety. You have to believe in your fatherland, your home country. Believe in the good and in god.
Ivan Tsarytsin
Just believing? That's all?
Nachalnik
Just believing. That's completely enough. And it's also good to follow the traditions.
Nachalnik
[about the mini-helicopters]
Have you ever fly on such devices?
Ivan Tsarytsin
No, never.
Nachalnik
It's not harder than in computer games.
Ivan Tsarytsin
[Ivan sees a sword in his dream]
I want this sword. I want to be a conqueror so everybody will be devoted and will praise my name.
Ivan Tsarytsin
[the only english lines in the movie, spoken when entering the wizard school]
Sir, I hope I'm not late. Help me please.
Nadya Eropkina
Who needs such beauty when you die from it? Because true wonders can only be done by God.
Ierey
There is nothing more important than the importance of the mission.
Ivan Tsarytsin
Professor, we are Russians. We don't leave our people.
Geronda
The spiritual war is on. Therefore there are spiritual enemies.
