Bleed for This Movie Quotes

Kevin Rooney I mean, you just don't know how to give up.
Vinny Pazienza No, I do. Trust me, I do. I know exactly how to give up. You know what scares the shit out of me, Kev? Is that it's easy.
[Last lines]
Female Reporter People are calling this one of the most unlikely comebacks in sports history. What do you attribute it to?
Vinny Pazienza Hum... Yeah, I don't know. I had a lot of help.
Female Reporter But you've also had a lot of adversity. You've had issues with management, conflicts of interest...
Vinny Pazienza Yeah, well, the boxing world looks shiny from the outside. It's filled with promises that... Most of them turn out to be lies. You can't rely on anyone.
Female Reporter So what would you say the biggest deception was? What was the biggest lie you were told?
Vinny Pazienza [pause] It's not that simple.
Female Reporter Why not?
Vinny Pazienza No, that's the biggest lie I was ever told: "It's not that simple." And it's a lie they tell you over and over again.
Female Reporter [pause] What's not simple?
Vinny Pazienza Any of it. All of it. It's how they get you to give up. They say, "It's not that simple, Vinny."
Female Reporter [pause] So, what's the truth?
Vinny Pazienza [pause] That it is. That if you just do the thing that they tell you, you can't, then it's done. And you realize it is that simple... And that it always was.
Vinny Pazienza I'm not at my fight weight right now.
Kevin Rooney Hey, Vinny, I just saw you use your weight. It wasn't slowing you down. At all.
Vinny Pazienza Look, I don't need to cut corners, Kev. I can make weight.
Kevin Rooney No, maybe you're at your weight. Cutting corners is what you've been doing.
Vinny Pazienza I won my first world title...
Kevin Rooney As a lightweight, I know. The first time I got laid was in my high school parking lot. You see me taking my wife there every time I want to get my rocks off?
Kevin Rooney Vinny, we started this in a basement. In a fucking basement! Now, go out there and show me how you do things. Show me how you live. Show me how you fight!
Vinny Pazienza Want me to show you how I fight?
Kevin Rooney Yeah. Show me who the fuck you are!
Kevin Rooney This is it! THIS IS FUCKING IT!
Kevin Rooney Hey, we're not done here, Vinny.
Vinny Pazienza We're not?
Kevin Rooney No.
Kevin Rooney We just need to figure out what's next for you. There's a whole world outside the ring.
[pause]
Vinny Pazienza You know, Kev, I'm getting pretty sick of people talking about me like I'm dead. Like I died in that car wreck. Like it's just over for me.
[pause]
Vinny Pazienza Kev, I'm gonna fight again.
[pause]
Kevin Rooney No, you ain't, Vinny.
Kevin Rooney Christ and elephants.
Kevin Rooney Had to decide if it'd be worse to watch you kill yourself or help you do it.
Vinny Pazienza You smell like liquor.
Kevin Rooney You smell like Rhode Island.
