[Last lines]

Female Reporter People are calling this one of the most unlikely comebacks in sports history. What do you attribute it to?

Vinny Pazienza Hum... Yeah, I don't know. I had a lot of help.

Female Reporter But you've also had a lot of adversity. You've had issues with management, conflicts of interest...

Vinny Pazienza Yeah, well, the boxing world looks shiny from the outside. It's filled with promises that... Most of them turn out to be lies. You can't rely on anyone.

Female Reporter So what would you say the biggest deception was? What was the biggest lie you were told?

Vinny Pazienza [pause] It's not that simple.

Female Reporter Why not?

Vinny Pazienza No, that's the biggest lie I was ever told: "It's not that simple." And it's a lie they tell you over and over again.

Female Reporter [pause] What's not simple?

Vinny Pazienza Any of it. All of it. It's how they get you to give up. They say, "It's not that simple, Vinny."

Female Reporter [pause] So, what's the truth?