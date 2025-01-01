Menu
Films
Bleed for This
Bleed for This Movie Quotes
Bleed for This Movie Quotes
Kevin Rooney
I mean, you just don't know how to give up.
Vinny Pazienza
No, I do. Trust me, I do. I know exactly how to give up. You know what scares the shit out of me, Kev? Is that it's easy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Last lines]
Female Reporter
People are calling this one of the most unlikely comebacks in sports history. What do you attribute it to?
Vinny Pazienza
Hum... Yeah, I don't know. I had a lot of help.
Female Reporter
But you've also had a lot of adversity. You've had issues with management, conflicts of interest...
Vinny Pazienza
Yeah, well, the boxing world looks shiny from the outside. It's filled with promises that... Most of them turn out to be lies. You can't rely on anyone.
Female Reporter
So what would you say the biggest deception was? What was the biggest lie you were told?
Vinny Pazienza
[pause] It's not that simple.
Female Reporter
Why not?
Vinny Pazienza
No, that's the biggest lie I was ever told: "It's not that simple." And it's a lie they tell you over and over again.
Female Reporter
[pause] What's not simple?
Vinny Pazienza
Any of it. All of it. It's how they get you to give up. They say, "It's not that simple, Vinny."
Female Reporter
[pause] So, what's the truth?
Vinny Pazienza
[pause] That it is. That if you just do the thing that they tell you, you can't, then it's done. And you realize it is that simple... And that it always was.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vinny Pazienza
I'm not at my fight weight right now.
Kevin Rooney
Hey, Vinny, I just saw you use your weight. It wasn't slowing you down. At all.
Vinny Pazienza
Look, I don't need to cut corners, Kev. I can make weight.
Kevin Rooney
No, maybe you're at your weight. Cutting corners is what you've been doing.
Vinny Pazienza
I won my first world title...
Kevin Rooney
As a lightweight, I know. The first time I got laid was in my high school parking lot. You see me taking my wife there every time I want to get my rocks off?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kevin Rooney
Vinny, we started this in a basement. In a fucking basement! Now, go out there and show me how you do things. Show me how you live. Show me how you fight!
Vinny Pazienza
Want me to show you how I fight?
Kevin Rooney
Yeah. Show me who the fuck you are!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kevin Rooney
This is it! THIS IS FUCKING IT!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kevin Rooney
Hey, we're not done here, Vinny.
Vinny Pazienza
We're not?
Kevin Rooney
No.
Kevin Rooney
We just need to figure out what's next for you. There's a whole world outside the ring.
[pause]
Vinny Pazienza
You know, Kev, I'm getting pretty sick of people talking about me like I'm dead. Like I died in that car wreck. Like it's just over for me.
[pause]
Vinny Pazienza
Kev, I'm gonna fight again.
[pause]
Kevin Rooney
No, you ain't, Vinny.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kevin Rooney
Christ and elephants.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kevin Rooney
Had to decide if it'd be worse to watch you kill yourself or help you do it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vinny Pazienza
You smell like liquor.
Kevin Rooney
You smell like Rhode Island.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
