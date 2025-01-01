Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Tarzan II
Tarzan II Movie Quotes
Tarzan II Movie Quotes
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
Quotes
Kala
Be strong, be true, be forever *who you are*.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Uto
Mama, I broke my pillow. Again.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Zugor
Zugor Rule Number One: Don't need anyone but yourself.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Zugor
I finally figured out what you are. A Tarzan!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Zugor
Teach, me? Nah! Wait... nah! How about this? Naaah!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Terk
How come no one else heard it?
Tantor
I'm an elephant. I have 20-20 hearing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tarzan
I'm an ape.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Terk
Excuse me, what do you think you are doing? Because whatever it is, you're not doing it too good.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tarzan
If you don't let me in, the Zugor will get me!
Zugor
Boo-hoo for you!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Tarzan
Run! It's the Zugor!
Tantor
Monster?
[screams]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Zugor
Boo-hoo for you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Glenn Close
Brad Garrett
George Carlin
Harrison Chad
Now Playing
New Releases
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree