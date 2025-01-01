Menu
Cradle 2 the Grave Movie Quotes

Fait What's your name anyway?
Su I am Su.
Fait Yeah, and I'm Sally.
Fait What are you, some kind of kung fu James Bond?
Fait [Praying with his daughter] Angels East, Angels West, North and South, just do your best to guard her and watch her while she rests. Amen
Fait How many times do I have to tell you people! I'm a businessman, make me an offer!
Ling's Hitman [cocks his gun] Here's your offer.
Fight Announcer Put me down now, or I'll kick your ass, Bruce!
Su I'm *not* Bruce.
[throws the short man through the air]
Fait [after beating one of the thugs holding his daughter hostage] Wrong kid! *Definitely* the wrong father!
Fait You read Chinese?
Archie No, but I know "cop" in every language.
Tommy [sitting in a tank] Freeze Mothafuckaaas!
