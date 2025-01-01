Menu
Cradle 2 the Grave Movie Quotes
Fait
What's your name anyway?
Su
I am Su.
Fait
Yeah, and I'm Sally.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fait
What are you, some kind of kung fu James Bond?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fait
[Praying with his daughter]
Angels East, Angels West, North and South, just do your best to guard her and watch her while she rests. Amen
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fait
How many times do I have to tell you people! I'm a businessman, make me an offer!
Ling's Hitman
[cocks his gun]
Here's your offer.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fight Announcer
Put me down now, or I'll kick your ass, Bruce!
Su
I'm *not* Bruce.
[throws the short man through the air]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fait
[after beating one of the thugs holding his daughter hostage]
Wrong kid! *Definitely* the wrong father!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fait
You read Chinese?
Archie
No, but I know "cop" in every language.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tommy
[sitting in a tank]
Freeze Mothafuckaaas!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
DMX
Jet Li
Johnny Nguyen
Martin Klebba
Tom Arnold
Anthony Anderson
