Casey BracketGalaxy. 250 billion stars. Why go universe? Just saying.
Predator[Translating it's language]Hello. I've enjoyed watching you kill each other. I came here to destroy this vessel. You cannot have it. What you can do is run. I detect one among you who is a true warrior. The one called McKenna. He will be your leader. He will be my prize. I offer time advantage. Go.
Rory McKennaSorry I never grew up. You know... the way you wanted.
Quinn McKenna[motions Rory to lean closer]Tell you a secret. Truth is, kid, I never grew up the way *I* wanted.
[the Assassin Predator slams the other Predator on top a car]
CoyleWhat's the big one? What's the big one, Doc? Is that like the male?
BaxleyHe didn't even give a shit about us. Just wanted to kill that thing.
Casey BracketYou saw that, right? Guys! Did you see that? He - He grew an exoskeleton under his fucking skin. What, are they hunting each other now?