The Predator Movie Quotes

The Predator Movie Quotes

Baxley Fuck me in the face with an aardvark.
Casey Bracket [In a lab filled with lab workers, as the Predator is laid out on an examination table] Why do you call it "the Predator"?
Traeger It's a nickname. You know, the data suggests that it tracks its prey, exploits weaknesses. Seems to- well, enjoy it. Like a game.
Casey Bracket That's not a predator, that's a sports hunter.
Traeger Sorry?
Casey Bracket A predator kills its prey to survive. I mean, what you're describing is more like a bass fisherman.
Traeger Well, we took a vote. Predator's cooler, right?
[Rest of lab agrees]
Traeger Fuck yeah.
Coyle Hey, Baxley! If your mom's vagina were a video game, it'd be rated "E" for "Everyone."
Quinn McKenna Get to the choppers!
[as the Predator is closing in to killing them all, he screams for everyone to jump on a set of motorcycle choppers nearby to get away]
Coyle Hey, Baxley! Question for ya.
Baxley Here we go...
Coyle How do you circumcise a homeless man?
Baxley Here it comes...
Coyle Kick your mom on the chin.
[laughs]
Baxley [Unintelligible profanity from Baxley due to his Tourrete's. The rest of the crew erupts in laughter]
Casey Bracket [as she examines the Predator up close while he's strapped to a table] You are one beautiful motherfucker.
[Referring to the Predator Killer nanotech armor suit]
Dr. Yamada What the hell is that?
Quinn McKenna That's my new suit, bubba. I hope they got it in a 42 long.
[End credits roll. Enter: The Predator Killer]
Traeger Gentlemen, remember... they're large, they're fast and fucking you up is their idea of tourism.
Quinn McKenna What's with the polygraph? I thought this was a psych eval.
VA Psych We need to know if you pose a threat.
Quinn McKenna Oh, I'm a sniper. Isn't posing a threat kind of the fucking point?
Nebraska Williams [describing The Predator to McKenna's wife] Know who Whoopi Goldberg is? It's like an alien Whoopi Goldberg.
Traeger [looking at the Predator's ship] What do you say, buddy? You think you can get us in there? Because I'm not sure that you can.
Rory McKenna Nice reverse psychology. I can do that, too. Don't go fuck yourself.
Coyle What's the difference between five big black guys and a joke? Baxley's mom can't take a joke.
Casey Bracket It's called the Predator. it hunts people for sport.
Nebraska Williams Technically, that's not a predator. That's like...
Casey Bracket Thank you.
Coyle It's a hunter.
Casey Bracket I said the same thing.
VA Psych You were once quoted as saying, I dropped from my mother's womb, I hit the floor, and I started crawling through hostile territory toward my grave.
Quinn McKenna Howdy.
Sapir What, are you gonna kill us with a fucking tranq gun?
Quinn McKenna You took my boy, so yeah.
[shoots Sapir in his eye]
Rory McKenna Told you.
Traeger Predators don't just sit around making hats out of rib cages. They conquered space.
Nebraska Williams Why are you here? Come on, man, this is the loony bus.
[points at Lynch]
Nebraska Williams Look at this motherfucker.
Lynch Loonies!
Coyle Loonies, yeah.
Quinn McKenna Ah...
[sighs]
Quinn McKenna I had a run-in with a space alien.
Coyle Oh, shit!
[everyone laughing]
Nebraska Williams No, let him...
Coyle Okay, that guy wins. That's the best story I've ever heard. Classic story...
Lynch That's the winner right there. Fuckin' hell.
Quinn McKenna [yells] Would you shut the fuck up?
Coyle Oh.
Quinn McKenna They want to put a lid on it, so here I am. Stuck in Group Two. The sequel to Group One, only stupider.
Quinn McKenna [introducing themselves] McKenna.
Nebraska Williams Nebraska Williams.
Quinn McKenna That's your real name?
Nebraska Williams Gaylord.
Quinn McKenna That's a good call, then.
Quinn McKenna Morning, sunshine.
Casey Bracket I really wish people would stop calling me that.
[quickly grabs the nearby shotgun and aims it at McKenna]
Coyle Sh- Hey! Ho, hooo! I told you she'd grab it! Ten bucks, pay up. Woo!
[the other group members begrudgingly hand Coyle money]
Casey Bracket Where's my phone?
Quinn McKenna [hinting at shotgun] You're not gonna need that.
[Casey cocks the shotgun]
Quinn McKenna Oh, well, that's not...
[slowly reaches for her weapon]
Quinn McKenna It's okay. I said it's okay.
[tries to tug weapon out of Casey's arms, she pulls the trigger; the group stares in shock, then uproar in laughter]
Coyle Hoo, shit! I told you she'd pull the trigger! I should'a bet you that time!
Nebraska Williams I like her!
Quinn McKenna What are you?
Predator What are you?
Quinn McKenna Shut the fuck up.
Casey Bracket I think they're attempting hybridization.
Quinn McKenna You're just pulling this out of your ass.
Casey Bracket Did you not see the new Predator? It's evolving.
Quinn McKenna Or being upgraded.
[after the Predator slaughters some soldiers]
Transport Driver Everything okay back there?
[Predator gives a thumbs up with a severed hand]
Transport Driver You fucking guys.
Quinn McKenna Casey! Can I interest you in getting the fuck out of here?
Casey Bracket "Getting the fuck out of here" is my middle name.
Quinn McKenna [looks at Nebraska] And I thought Gaylord was bad.
[first lines]
Haines [on radio] Picket One, copy. Do you got eyes on hostages?
Quinn McKenna Still negative.
Dupree [on radio] 20 bucks says they don't show.
Quinn McKenna You two morons really making bets on whether a drug cartel has executed hostages?
Dupree Abso-fucking-lutely.
Haines I believe that was implied.
Dupree Just checking. I'm in for 20.
Quinn McKenna You're saying my son's headed toward a spaceship and so is a10-foot alien.
Nebraska Williams Uh, 11, actually. Used to be a contractor.
Quinn McKenna This thing is a hybrid? What does that mean?
Casey Bracket Meaning it's a Chinese menu of DNA. Comprised of the deadliest species in the entire...
Nebraska Williams In the entire universe, yeah?
Casey Bracket Galaxy.
Nebraska Williams What?
Casey Bracket Galaxy. 250 billion stars. Why go universe? Just saying.
Predator [Translating it's language] Hello. I've enjoyed watching you kill each other. I came here to destroy this vessel. You cannot have it. What you can do is run. I detect one among you who is a true warrior. The one called McKenna. He will be your leader. He will be my prize. I offer time advantage. Go.
Rory McKenna Sorry I never grew up. You know... the way you wanted.
Quinn McKenna [motions Rory to lean closer] Tell you a secret. Truth is, kid, I never grew up the way *I* wanted.
[the Assassin Predator slams the other Predator on top a car]
Coyle What's the big one? What's the big one, Doc? Is that like the male?
Baxley He didn't even give a shit about us. Just wanted to kill that thing.
Casey Bracket You saw that, right? Guys! Did you see that? He - He grew an exoskeleton under his fucking skin. What, are they hunting each other now?
Rory McKenna That's my dad. He's gonna come save me now.
Traeger Oh, is he? Is that what he's gonna do? I'll tell you what, buddy... if it is your daddy, and I truly hope that it is... he's gotta be just about the dumbest motherfucker I've ever met.
[laughs]
Traeger I mean, a Ranger sniper tripping wire sensors? He's gotta be...
[realizes]
Traeger ... creating a diversion. It's a fucking diversion.
Baxley Figured something out. I think we're gonna die. We're gonna go hunt and fight the what, the army?
Coyle We're not gonna fight the army...
Baxley And some fucking people from space!
Quinn McKenna [when the Predator abducts Rory] No No! He said he wanted me. He said he wanted me!
Casey Bracket No. He said he wanted McKenna. The next step in the evolutionary chain. Not you. Your son.
Casey Bracket What's on the ship?
Traeger I think you know what's on the ship. The ultimate predator.
Baxley [sees the Predator escape from the secret base] Alien.
Nebraska Williams Your green boy?
Quinn McKenna Yep.
Nebraska Williams Goddamn space aliens.
Nettles No, it had to be like government or some shit. Like a robot, or whatever.
Lynch Nettles, are you fucking retarded, man?
Quinn McKenna Use another word, would ya?
Nettles Yeah, man. Show a little sensitivity. His son's retarded.
Traeger Do you know what my job description is? I'm in acquisitions. I look up and I catch what falls out of the sky.
Traeger [wearing the Predator shoulder cannon] On Halloween, this blew up a whole house. How do you shoot it?
Rory McKenna You don't. It just fires by itself where it's being attacked.
Traeger Seriously? Oh, shit.
Nebraska Williams The worst thing about the end times is they never fucking are.
