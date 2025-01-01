Zlota[singing]It's been a long time since I've felt this lonesome/It can't be the weather though it's pretty loathsome/At night I get cravings that aren't quite wholesome/It's been a long time since I've felt this lonesome/It can't be the weather though it's pretty loathsome/At night I get cravings that aren't quite wholesome/Because I'm sad and so are you/Now he's sad cause we're sad too/You're all sad and they're all sad/We're all gloomy as hell/Bid farewell to cheerful smiles/Dark thoughts eat me up alive/I'm a fly facing winter/Heavy, black, and sleepy/Because I'm sad and so are you/Now he's sad cause we're sad too/You're all sad and they're all sad/We're all gloomy as hell/You're all sad and they're all sad/We're all gloomy as hell
Zlota[singing]It's been a long time since I've felt this lonesome, It can't be the weather though it's pretty loathsome, At night I get cravings that aren't quite wholesome...
ZlotaZlota, Srebrna: [singing] We've chosen to live here, We want things to be clear, The city will tell us, What is it we lack, There's not a dull minute, Lots of people live in it, The tastes, smells, and pleasures, The garbage, the treasures, Pigeons and sirens, Horns and pylons, Streets hot and exciting, Parks cool and inviting...
SrebrnaPut it in.
MietekSrebrna...
SrebrnaYou want me to be a girl?
MietekDon't be angry, but to me you'll always be a fish, an animal. I can't do this, as much as I'd like to.
SrebrnaSrebrna, Zlota: [singing] Help us come ashore, There's no need to fear, We won't eat you, my dear, Eat you, eat you, eat you...
Milicjantka[singing]You have your doubts about going out, I had a talk with Daddy
ZlotaZlota, Milicjantka: He has no buts regarding sluts...
ZlotaOne jellyfish, two jellyfishes, I wanna grow up and get all my wishes. Three jellyfishes, four jellybeanses, We want the plankton stubbing our fins. Five jellyfishees
ZlotaZlota, Srebrna: Six jellyfishoos, Wanna walk on the water in my high-heeled shoes. Seven jellyfishes, eight jellybabies, Wanna drown in the water and stay dead for ages. Nine jellyfishes, ten jellyfishus, Give me a boyfriend who isn't amphibious!
Wokalistka KrysiaNothing in the obituaries.
PerkusistaLooking for someone in Particular?
Wokalistka KrysiaYou!
Zlota[Srebrna examines blood from Zlota's lip]It was a cow.
Wokalistka Krysia[Zlota walks into the room]Where did you disappear to?