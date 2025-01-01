Menu
The Lure Movie Quotes

The Lure Movie Quotes

Zlota [singing] It's been a long time since I've felt this lonesome/It can't be the weather though it's pretty loathsome/At night I get cravings that aren't quite wholesome/It's been a long time since I've felt this lonesome/It can't be the weather though it's pretty loathsome/At night I get cravings that aren't quite wholesome/Because I'm sad and so are you/Now he's sad cause we're sad too/You're all sad and they're all sad/We're all gloomy as hell/Bid farewell to cheerful smiles/Dark thoughts eat me up alive/I'm a fly facing winter/Heavy, black, and sleepy/Because I'm sad and so are you/Now he's sad cause we're sad too/You're all sad and they're all sad/We're all gloomy as hell/You're all sad and they're all sad/We're all gloomy as hell
Zlota [singing] It's been a long time since I've felt this lonesome, It can't be the weather though it's pretty loathsome, At night I get cravings that aren't quite wholesome...
Zlota Zlota, Srebrna: [singing] We've chosen to live here, We want things to be clear, The city will tell us, What is it we lack, There's not a dull minute, Lots of people live in it, The tastes, smells, and pleasures, The garbage, the treasures, Pigeons and sirens, Horns and pylons, Streets hot and exciting, Parks cool and inviting...
Srebrna Put it in.
Mietek Srebrna...
Srebrna You want me to be a girl?
Mietek Don't be angry, but to me you'll always be a fish, an animal. I can't do this, as much as I'd like to.
Zlota I worry about you.
Srebrna [laughs it off like everything is okay] Stop it.
Zlota What if you fall in love?
Srebrna Don't be silly.
Zlota Would you eat him?
Srebrna Srebrna, Zlota: [singing] Help us come ashore, There's no need to fear, We won't eat you, my dear, Eat you, eat you, eat you...
Milicjantka [singing] You have your doubts about going out, I had a talk with Daddy
Zlota Zlota, Milicjantka: He has no buts regarding sluts...
Zlota One jellyfish, two jellyfishes, I wanna grow up and get all my wishes. Three jellyfishes, four jellybeanses, We want the plankton stubbing our fins. Five jellyfishees
Zlota Zlota, Srebrna: Six jellyfishoos, Wanna walk on the water in my high-heeled shoes. Seven jellyfishes, eight jellybabies, Wanna drown in the water and stay dead for ages. Nine jellyfishes, ten jellyfishus, Give me a boyfriend who isn't amphibious!
Wokalistka Krysia Nothing in the obituaries.
Perkusista Looking for someone in Particular?
Wokalistka Krysia You!
Zlota [Srebrna examines blood from Zlota's lip] It was a cow.
Wokalistka Krysia [Zlota walks into the room] Where did you disappear to?
[Zlota doesn't answer]
Wokalistka Krysia Zlota?
Zlota Who, me?
Wokalistka Krysia No, Santa Claus.
[Mietek and Srebrna laugh about it and Zlota walks away again]
Zlota Zlota, Srebrna: [singing] Someone spiked our liquor, Let go for a second, Let love flow inside you, Discover the flavor of all that's denied you, Holy moly
Perkusista Perkusista, Mietek: Bitter tastes can be delicious
Zlota Zlota, Srebrna: So you're lonely
Perkusista Perkusista, Mietek, Wokalistka Krysia: Now I know that love is vicious
Zlota Zlota, Srebrna: Holy moly...
Tryton You're so beautiful, and you have a great fish tail.
Wokalistka Krysia How come you reek of fish?
Perkusista I ate some herring.
Wokalistka Krysia With your fingers?
Perkusista Krysia...
Wokalistka Krysia Go and bone those fucking fish of yours!
Kierownik sali Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Mermaids make their way up from the abyss to the seabed. Then they use it for leverage and swim to the surface. I give you: The Lure!
Srebrna Srebrna, Zlota: [singing] You come in and look me over,
Zlota [singing] Someone who never existed walked out on me...
Srebrna I'll be getting real legs and a pussy. You can have my tail if you want. You want it?
Milicjantka [singing] Oil on your palms, Let me hold them, Babe, I'll take you to Disneyland, We'll watch Paris burn together, See fire spread in Rome, Or in me...
Wokalistka Krysia Do you live in some old monkey's ear?
Zlota [after playing a song on the piano and singing along while Srebrna is at the hospital] That's for you, sis, to cheer you up.
Wokalistka Krysia [Introcucing Srebrna and Zlota] They're friends of mine.
Mietek I have to tell you something. I'm crazy for you.
