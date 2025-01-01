Menu
Red Sparrow Movie Quotes

Red Sparrow Movie Quotes

Matron Every human being is a puzzle of need. You must become the missing piece, and they will tell you anything.
Dominika Egorova You sent me to whore school!
Matron The Cold War did not end. It shattered into a thousand dangerous pieces. The West has grown weak. Drunk on shopping and social media. Torn apart by hatred between the races. And as a result, the world is in chaos. Only Russia is willing to make the sacrifices required for victory.
Vanya Egorov Great family, I have.
Vanya Egorov You killed me.
Dominika Egorova Didn't I do well, Uncle?
Matron You're accused of assaulting a fellow cadet.
Dominika Egorova He tried to rape me.
General Korchnoi And your honor is worth depriving Russia of a promising cadet?
Dominika Egorova It was *never* my intention to deprive Russia of anything.
General Korchnoi And yet, here we are.
[shrugs]
Marta We'll always be their whores. Unless, of course, we have something they want. If I were you I'd find something.
Nate Nash [reached American embassy] American! American! Don't shoot!
Stephanie Boucher [drunk] Tell me, Boris. You got a little babushka back in Moscow? Never ceases to amaze me. Why are Russian women so sexy? All the men look like toads.
Dmitri Ustinov And what is it you want from me?
Dominika Egorova All I ever wanted was to be a dancer. Ever since I was a small child. And I would take the bus to rehearsal after school. And I would look out of the windows at the people going about their lives. Going to work, half asleep. And I would tell myself, I'm not like them. And I never will be. Because I'm special. I want to be special again.
Vanya Egorov I made you special again. You have a gift like me. You see through people. You see them for what they really are. You do this for me, and I'll let you go if that's what you want. But I feel you won't. This is what you are meant to do.
Dominika Egorova Yes, uncle.
Nina Egorova I warned you about him. The way he looked at you as a child. I tried to keep him away. I tried to protect you. You hold something back. Don't give him all of you. That is how you survive.
Dominika Egorova [tearfully] Yes, mama.
Dominika Egorova I think one day you will understand.
Nate Nash No, I don't think I will. Some things can't be sacrificed. We don't throw people away.
Nate Nash You were dancing for them because they were letting you, I mean, you see it now, right? You belong to them pretty much your whole life. So, Dominika, work with me. Make this something that you own for the first time in your life. And make them, make them fucking pay.
Dominika Egorova What is it you want from me?
Nate Nash Whatever you can give us. But if I had my choice, access to your uncle.
Dominika Egorova Be your spy? Is that... any different from being his?
Dominika Egorova Are you a patriot?
Nate Nash No.
Dominika Egorova Why do you do what you do?
Nate Nash It beats selling tires.
Dominika Egorova Have you ever sold tires?
Nate Nash No.
Dominika Egorova Then you can't know, can you?
Nate Nash [laughs] Good point.
General Korchnoi After you turn me in, you would be a hero. Beyond suspicion. The ideal position to take my place, and continue my work with the Americans. Make your uncle and his kind pay for what they've done to our country.
Dominika Egorova They'll kill you.
General Korchnoi Something will slay us all. You have the power to decide whether I die in vain. You are better at this than any of us. This is the only way for you to return to your mother.
Dominika Egorova You sent Matorin, didn't you? So I wouldn't have a choice.
General Korchnoi So that you would see.
[shakes his head]
General Korchnoi You never did.
[turns around, walks off]
Dominika Egorova In my country, if you don't matter to the men in power, you do not matter. Is it so different in your country?
Nate Nash It's supposed to be, but...
General Korchnoi You did well with Ustinov in Moscow. That is why you were given this chance. You were told what would happen to you if you failed here. Why not let him have you?
Dominika Egorova I serve the State. I serve our President. I serve you, General. But I owe him nothing.
General Korchnoi What sort of man would send his niece to State School Four?
Dominika Egorova A patriot.
General Korchnoi My wife and I saw you dance once.
Dominika Egorova That was a different life.
General Korchnoi There are so many. Don't you find? You may go.
Matron You must inure yourself to what you find repellant. Find beauty in the human delusion that the pleasures of the flesh will make us whole again. Even when the subject is repellant, the body can be tricked. A graze of the fingers to the thigh brings blood to the groin. Manipulation of the nipple leads to arousal. Audio cues trigger - sexual desire. But physical manipulation is not enough. You must learn to love on command.
General Korchnoi I think Dominika has had her chance. It is my opinion she has developed feelings for the American. She made a fool of you , Ivan .
Dominika Egorova You knew what would happen once I got into that room, didn't you?
Vanya Egorov You wouldn't have gone if I told you what had to happen.
Dominika Egorova I would have had a choice!
Vanya Egorov You know what to do. You came to me. That was your choice.
Dominika Egorova You're my uncle...!
Vanya Egorov I would never have let him hurt you.
Dominika Egorova He was inside me!
[sobs:]
Dominika Egorova I don't want to die!
Vanya Egorov You don't have to. There's another life waiting for you if you want it. You have potential, great potential. Now, you did well to get him alone. What you said in that bar was exactly right, because you told him exactly what he needed to hear. There is a program... that can teach you what you need to know. The training is very hard. Only a few make it. But you know how to survive. That's why I chose you. Unless if I'm wrong. Perhaps you don't like my line of work. Perhaps you disapprove. In that case... . your future will be out of my hands. I'm sorry.
Matron [to assembled class] From this day forward, you will become Sparrows. Weapons in a global struggle for power. You have been selected because of your beauty, because of your strength. And, in some cases, because of your vulnerability.
[clearly meaning Anya]
Matron Katya, Viktor, come here please.
[Dominika and Viktor obliges]
Matron Here we deal in psychological manipulation. You'll be trained to determine a target's weakness, to exploit that weakness through seduction, and to extract information.
[to Dominika and Victor:]
Matron Take off your clothes.
[Viktor starts undressing, but Dominika doesn't react]
Matron Your body belongs to the State. Since your birth, the State nourished it. Now the State asks something in return.
[still Dominika hesitates]
Matron You must learn to sacrifice for a higher purpose... To push yourself beyond all limitation. Forget the simple morality with which you were raised. Or was it pride? In my experience, the proud are the first to fall. Viktor, put on your clothes.
Dominika Egorova Call Zakarov. Tell him... I have what he wants. I have the name of the mole.
Russian Ambassador [obviously self-serving] Why don't you tell me? And I'll pass it on.
Dominika Egorova [scoffs] Listen to me very carefully. You are an errand boy. I have an errand. You will call Zakarov, you will tell him to make a trade. Me for the mole. Once it is arranged, I will give the name to Zakarov personally. Do this right, Mr. Ambassador, and I might even tell them this was your idea.
Russian Ambassador [gets up laboriously] I'll see what I can do.
Matron Give him what he wants.
Anya What do you mean?
Matron You called him a degenerate? Therefore, he doesn't want what's between your legs. So, be a boy. On your knees. Not the first time, I'm sure. Must have been some boy in a field behind your house. A girl in a rainy bus stop? We'd like to think it makes a difference. But it doesn't. It's just flesh.
Nina Egorova You don't have to do this.
Dominika Egorova It's too late for that now.
Nina Egorova Oh, no. What have you done?
Dmitri Ustinov True value comes in the smallest imperfection.
Dmitri Ustinov Terrible what happened to you.
Dominika Egorova Just bad luck.
Dmitri Ustinov I don't think you believe that. My father drank himself to death by the age of 43 and left us with nothing. Now, I could buy this place and anyone in it. Is that luck? You think anyone born in my situation could have done the same? There is no such thing as luck. Just like you being here. There is no friend, is there? Tell me the real reason you are here.
Marty Gable Those guys in the park? Word is they were vice cops, looking for Chechen dealers or some family guy getting a blow job in the bushes. They weren't there for Marble. They just got lucky. Chances are they would have questioned you, and let you go. But you can bet your ass they're looking for him now.
Dominika Egorova [classical music playing] I danced my first solo to this. It's Grieg. I was so nervous... the night before, I couldn't sleep. And then I played this music in my room, and after I fell asleep, I dreamed that... the music was color, and I could paint all the audience's faces with my hands.
Dominika Egorova You were right about Sparrows. We are special. Do you know what they teach us?
[starts rubbing Volontov's crotch]
Dominika Egorova How to determine what a lover needs. And I knew what you needed from the first time l ever saw you. Someone not to laugh at your microscopic prick.
Marta Playing hard to get, are you? No substitute for a good old-fashioned blow job in my experience.
Dominika Egorova I want to watch you do. Look at me.
[takes off her shirt]
Dominika Egorova Look at me.
[takes off her bra]
Dominika Egorova I said look at me.
[takes off her skirt and her underwear, sits on the table with her legs spread]
Dominika Egorova Well?
[Nate pulls down his pants]
Dominika Egorova What are you waiting for? I'm ready. Are you gonna fuck me or not?
Matron Sparrows must harden themselves against the weak and sentimental. And see these things for what they are. Selfishness.
Marta Every human being is a puzzle of need. Learn how to be the missing piece, and they will give you everything. You thought you were the only one?
Vanya Egorov Dominika, there are no accidents. We create our own fate.
[last lines]
Dominika Egorova Hello? Hello.
Dominika Egorova You said you could help us.
Vanya Egorov If you help me.
Dominika Egorova Will you help me?
Marta I don't have a fucking choice.
Maxim Volontov I thought you'd be on your back by now. You know, there were always stories about Sparrows. Capable of performing tricks on a man's mind. Not to mention, the rest of him. A magic pussy. That's what they say. Perhaps I will find out. Ooh! Just a bit of fun.
Nina Egorova They'll never let you go.
Dominika Egorova I'll find a way.
Dominika Egorova You were right. I am like you, uncle.
Nate Nash What do you want from me, Dominika? I think you should probably go home and figure it out.
Dominika Egorova I'll see you tomorrow.
Nate Nash You know where to find me.
Dmitri Ustinov Take off your dress.
[more forcefully]
Dmitri Ustinov Take off your dress. Come here. May I?
Vanya Egorov State Security is interested in knowing more about Dmitri Ustinov. You met him at the Bolshoi. Remember? He likes you. A broken bird that he could help. Something his ego won't be able to resist.
Matron [cold, curt] Welcome to State School Four. You will know me as Matron. Inside, you will find the name you will use during your training. Under no circumstances will you reveal your true name, or any other personal information, to a cadet or a member of staff. Is that understood?
Dominika Egorova Yes.
Matron Good. I'll show you to your room.
Dominika Egorova I will do what is asked of me.
Matron These soldiers have been deployed overseas for almost a year. Welcome them home.
