Matron [to assembled class] From this day forward, you will become Sparrows. Weapons in a global struggle for power. You have been selected because of your beauty, because of your strength. And, in some cases, because of your vulnerability.

Matron [to assembled class] From this day forward, you will become Sparrows. Weapons in a global struggle for power. You have been selected because of your beauty, because of your strength. And, in some cases, because of your vulnerability.

[clearly meaning Anya]

Matron Katya, Viktor, come here please.

Matron Katya, Viktor, come here please.

[Dominika and Viktor obliges]

Matron Here we deal in psychological manipulation. You'll be trained to determine a target's weakness, to exploit that weakness through seduction, and to extract information.

Matron Here we deal in psychological manipulation. You'll be trained to determine a target's weakness, to exploit that weakness through seduction, and to extract information.

[to Dominika and Victor:]

Matron Take off your clothes.

Matron Take off your clothes.

[Viktor starts undressing, but Dominika doesn't react]

Matron Your body belongs to the State. Since your birth, the State nourished it. Now the State asks something in return.

Matron Your body belongs to the State. Since your birth, the State nourished it. Now the State asks something in return.

[still Dominika hesitates]

Matron You must learn to sacrifice for a higher purpose... To push yourself beyond all limitation. Forget the simple morality with which you were raised. Or was it pride? In my experience, the proud are the first to fall. Viktor, put on your clothes.