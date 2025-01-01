Matron
[to assembled class]
From this day forward, you will become Sparrows. Weapons in a global struggle for power. You have been selected because of your beauty, because of your strength. And, in some cases, because of your vulnerability.
[clearly meaning Anya]
Matron
Katya, Viktor, come here please.
[Dominika and Viktor obliges]
Matron
Here we deal in psychological manipulation. You'll be trained to determine a target's weakness, to exploit that weakness through seduction, and to extract information.
[to Dominika and Victor:]
Matron
Take off your clothes.
[Viktor starts undressing, but Dominika doesn't react]
Matron
Your body belongs to the State. Since your birth, the State nourished it. Now the State asks something in return.
[still Dominika hesitates]
Matron
You must learn to sacrifice for a higher purpose... To push yourself beyond all limitation. Forget the simple morality with which you were raised. Or was it pride? In my experience, the proud are the first to fall. Viktor, put on your clothes.
