Bobby the Hedgehog Movie Quotes

Domestic Biological Head Doctor Huang [public announcement] I am happy to announce that we discovered a vaccine. Every one can get back to their normal lives.
Kitty [in a cage in a pet shop to the other caged animals] The whole city is under attack by some virus. This here is the safest place for all of us to be.
[last lines]
Bobby So, Rose, are you ready for an adventure?
Rose You know it.
