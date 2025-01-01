Anthony Weiner Do my personal relationships suffer because of the superficial and transactional nature of my political relationships or is it the other way around? Do you go into politics because it's, you're not, connecting on that other level and, and did the technology that undid me allow me to be in touch with people and have kind of more superficial relationships? You know I don't, I don't, don't know. I mean, look, it gets back to the very premise, you know, politicians probably are wired in some way that needs, heh, needs attention but, I don't ah, you know I'm not, I'm not blaming that, for sure. Um, but I don't, I think it, it is hard to have, uh it is, it is hard to have normal relationships.

[swallows]