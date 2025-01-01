Anthony Weiner[after being called an asshole by a stranger]It takes one to know one, jackass.
[first lines]
Anthony WeinerShit. Shit. This is the worst. This is the worst. Doing a documentary on my scandal...
[happily on the phone]
Anthony WeinerHi!
Anthony WeinerAs much as you may want to tell a story, it's still gonna be the same frame of the same... thing.
[repeated line]
Anthony WeinerYou know who'll judge me?
Anthony Weiner[running through a crowded McDonalds]Hi guys, welcome to New York!
Huma AbedinIt's like living a nightmare.
Anthony WeinerDo my personal relationships suffer because of the superficial and transactional nature of my political relationships or is it the other way around? Do you go into politics because it's, you're not, connecting on that other level and, and did the technology that undid me allow me to be in touch with people and have kind of more superficial relationships? You know I don't, I don't, don't know. I mean, look, it gets back to the very premise, you know, politicians probably are wired in some way that needs, heh, needs attention but, I don't ah, you know I'm not, I'm not blaming that, for sure. Um, but I don't, I think it, it is hard to have, uh it is, it is hard to have normal relationships.
[swallows]
Anthony WeinerIt's hard. Uh- Uh, I mean, I - I think it's the same constitutional- the same constitution that I have that made me do the dumb thing... made it possible for me to weather the stuff without it gutting me