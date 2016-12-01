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Poster of Zagaday zhelanie
Kinoafisha Films Zagaday zhelanie

Zagaday zhelanie

, 2016
Russia / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Zagaday zhelanie

Cast

Ilya Lukashenko
Elena Murawjewa
Elena Murawjewa
Mariya Feofanova
Roman Sydorenko
Alla Romanova
Lyudmila Gavrilova
Margarita Krasnoshlyk
Director Evgeniy Kravchenko
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 2016
World premiere 1 December 2016
Release date
1 December 2016 Russia 12+
1 December 2016 Kazakhstan
1 December 2016 Ukraine

Film rating

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Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Updated 6 March 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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