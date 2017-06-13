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Poster of Rok
6.4
Rok - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Rok
6.4

Rok

, 2017
Rok
Russia / Adventure, Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Rok
6.4
Rok - Trailer
Rok  Trailer

Cast

Ivan Ivashkin
Ivan Ivashkin
Gosha
Kirill Frolov
Kirill Frolov
Seva
Dmitry Chebotaryov
Dmitry Chebotaryov
Shmon
Nikita Tarasov
Nikita Tarasov
Volodya
Vitaly Kishchenko
Vitaly Kishchenko
Vengr
Evgeniy Stychkin
Evgeniy Stychkin
Konstantin
Georgiy Pitskhelauri
Georgiy Pitskhelauri
Yevgeny Mundum
Yevgeny Mundum
Polina Severnaya
Polina Severnaya
Aleksandr Samoylenko
Aleksandr Samoylenko
Daria Kotelevich
Director Ivan Shakhnazarov
Writer Ivan Shakhnazarov, Ivan Zavaruev
Composer Yuriy Poteenko
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2017
World premiere 13 June 2017
Release date
9 November 2017 Russia Централ Партнершип 16+
9 November 2017 Belarus
9 November 2017 Kazakhstan
Worldwide Gross $6,708
Production VGIK - Debut
Also known as
Rok, Rock, Рок

Film rating

6.4
Rate 11 votes
6.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Updated 21 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Rok - Trailer
Rok Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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