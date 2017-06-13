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6.4
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Rok
6.4
Rok
, 2017
Rok
Russia / Adventure, Comedy / 18+
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6.4
Rok
Trailer
Trailer
Cast
Ivan Ivashkin
Gosha
Kirill Frolov
Seva
Dmitry Chebotaryov
Shmon
Nikita Tarasov
Volodya
Vitaly Kishchenko
Vengr
Evgeniy Stychkin
Konstantin
Georgiy Pitskhelauri
Yevgeny Mundum
Polina Severnaya
Aleksandr Samoylenko
Daria Kotelevich
Director
Ivan Shakhnazarov
Writer
Ivan Shakhnazarov
,
Ivan Zavaruev
Composer
Yuriy Poteenko
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2017
World premiere
13 June 2017
Release date
9 November 2017
Russia
Централ Партнершип
16+
9 November 2017
Belarus
9 November 2017
Kazakhstan
Worldwide Gross
$6,708
Production
VGIK - Debut
Also known as
Rok, Rock, Рок
More
Film rating
6.4
Rate
11
votes
6.3
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Best Russian Films
Updated 21 February 2026
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