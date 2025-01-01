LeahYo. I was wondering if you guys know where I can get some weed or anything?
[Blue whistles]
BlueYou think we're some drug dealers or something man?
LeahUh... no? I just thought you guys maybe know were the hook is...
BlueNah, for real shorty... You can't be coming straight and ask strangers like that. Aright?
LeahAre you serious?
BlueDo I look serious?
[Leah walks away, Blue lights up a joint]
BlueHey shorty!
[Leah turns]
BlueDon't do drugs, aright?
BlueHello.
LeahHi.
BlueWhat's your name?
LeahLeah.
BlueI'm Blue.
LeahThat's your real name?
BlueMaybe.
LeahWhy do they call you that?
Blue'Cause I'm always sad.
[pause]
BlueBefore I met you.
BlueYou feel this?
[pause]
BlueI wanna marry you Leah.
[pause]
BlueWill you marry me?
[pause]
LeahMarry you?
BlueWill you?
[pause]
LeahYou're not serious.
BlueI'm dead fucking serious. Marry me.
LeahBut... we are so young.
BlueYeah, but something like this only happens once in a lifetime.
BlueIf I talked I could walk, but I ain't doing that shit.
[pause]
BlueFuck, I fuck up right when I met you.
LeahBlue I told you, we're gonna figure it out.
[pause]
BlueIs that what you think shorty?
[pause]
LeahI always figure it out.
Leah[to Blue]What kind of girl do you think I am?
BlueI fucking love you. You know that, right?
[Last Lines]
BlueSo... you gave it back?
GeorgeIt's a really fucked up system. I've seen violent criminals, sexual predators, just get a slap on the wrist. You could have a white kid stab someone to death, and he'll get less time than a black kid caught with a minuscule amount of drugs. This is the way it is.