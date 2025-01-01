Menu
Kinoafisha Films White Girl White Girl Movie Quotes

White Girl Movie Quotes

Leah Yo. I was wondering if you guys know where I can get some weed or anything?
[Blue whistles]
Blue You think we're some drug dealers or something man?
Leah Uh... no? I just thought you guys maybe know were the hook is...
Blue Nah, for real shorty... You can't be coming straight and ask strangers like that. Aright?
Leah Are you serious?
Blue Do I look serious?
[Leah walks away, Blue lights up a joint]
Blue Hey shorty!
[Leah turns]
Blue Don't do drugs, aright?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Blue Hello.
Leah Hi.
Blue What's your name?
Leah Leah.
Blue I'm Blue.
Leah That's your real name?
Blue Maybe.
Leah Why do they call you that?
Blue 'Cause I'm always sad.
[pause]
Blue Before I met you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Blue You feel this?
[pause]
Blue I wanna marry you Leah.
[pause]
Blue Will you marry me?
[pause]
Leah Marry you?
Blue Will you?
[pause]
Leah You're not serious.
Blue I'm dead fucking serious. Marry me.
Leah But... we are so young.
Blue Yeah, but something like this only happens once in a lifetime.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Blue If I talked I could walk, but I ain't doing that shit.
[pause]
Blue Fuck, I fuck up right when I met you.
Leah Blue I told you, we're gonna figure it out.
[pause]
Blue Is that what you think shorty?
[pause]
Leah I always figure it out.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leah [to Blue] What kind of girl do you think I am?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Blue I fucking love you. You know that, right?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Last Lines]
Blue So... you gave it back?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
George It's a really fucked up system. I've seen violent criminals, sexual predators, just get a slap on the wrist. You could have a white kid stab someone to death, and he'll get less time than a black kid caught with a minuscule amount of drugs. This is the way it is.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
