Leah Yo. I was wondering if you guys know where I can get some weed or anything?

[Blue whistles]

Blue You think we're some drug dealers or something man?

Leah Uh... no? I just thought you guys maybe know were the hook is...

Blue Nah, for real shorty... You can't be coming straight and ask strangers like that. Aright?

Leah Are you serious?

Blue Do I look serious?

[Leah walks away, Blue lights up a joint]

Blue Hey shorty!

[Leah turns]