Sir Charles Gray Yes, this is a question I have to ask you, Mr. Rampton.

Richard Rampton Yes, by all means, my lord.

Sir Charles Gray My question is this: If somebody is antisemitic, antisemitic and extremist, he is perfectly capable of being honestly antisemitic, yes? He's holding those views and expressing those views because they are indeed his views.

Sir Charles Gray And so it seems to me, if it comes down to it, that the antisemitism is a completely separate allegation and has precious little bearing on your broader charge that he has manipulated the data?

Richard Rampton No, no, my lord. The whole endeavor of the defense has been to prove that the two are connected.

Sir Charles Gray But he might believe what he is saying. That is the point. That is why it is so important.

Richard Rampton My lord, if we know that Mr. Irving is an anti-Semite, and if we know there is no historical justification for Holocaust denial, then surely it is no great stretch to see that the two are connected.

Sir Charles Gray Yes. Thank you. Carry on.