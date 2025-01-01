Christopher Robin Aged 18 There it all is. Just as I left it. As if nothing had happened.

Alan Milne When I came back, everything seemed wrong. I didn't fit anywhere. Until I came here. Those days with you... I wanted to keep them all. Put them in a box.

Christopher Robin Aged 18 The things that I said before I left...

Alan Milne They were all true. You're here. That's all that matters.

Christopher Robin Aged 18 In the desert, we were under fire... and one of the men started singing one of the hums of Pooh. He changed the words a bit, but...

Christopher Robin Aged 18 You know. And I thought, "How on earth do you know that song?" And then I remembered...

Alan Milne Alan Milne, Christopher Robin Aged 18: Everyone on earth knows that song.

Christopher Robin Aged 18 But I knew it first. It was mine before it was anyone else's.

Alan Milne Then I gave it away.

Christopher Robin Aged 18 When they were singing, they were remembering. It was like a magic charm... it took them home to a fireside and a storybook. You did that.

Alan Milne [inhales] Thank you. I'm sorry you paid the price for it. If I'd known, perhaps I...

Christopher Robin Aged 18 What? Not written it? No. You reminded people what happiness was... what childhood could be when everything else was broken.

Alan Milne But your own childhood.

Christopher Robin Aged 18 Was wonderful. It was growing up that was hard.

Alan Milne [smacks lips] Who would have guessed that bear would swallow us up?

Christopher Robin Aged 18 Exactly. This was all ours, wasn't it? Before it was anyone else's.