Kinoafisha Films Goodbye Christopher Robin Goodbye Christopher Robin Movie Quotes

Daphne Milne You know what writing a book against war is like? It's like writing a book against Wednesdays. Wednesdays... are a fact of life, and if you don't like them, you could just stay in bed, but you can't stop them because Wednesdays are coming and if today isn't actually a Wednesday it soon will be.
Christopher Robin Aged 18 There it all is. Just as I left it. As if nothing had happened.
Alan Milne When I came back, everything seemed wrong. I didn't fit anywhere. Until I came here. Those days with you... I wanted to keep them all. Put them in a box.
Christopher Robin Aged 18 The things that I said before I left...
Alan Milne They were all true. You're here. That's all that matters.
Christopher Robin Aged 18 In the desert, we were under fire... and one of the men started singing one of the hums of Pooh. He changed the words a bit, but...
Alan Milne [low chuckle]
Christopher Robin Aged 18 You know. And I thought, "How on earth do you know that song?" And then I remembered...
Alan Milne Alan Milne, Christopher Robin Aged 18: Everyone on earth knows that song.
Christopher Robin Aged 18 But I knew it first. It was mine before it was anyone else's.
Alan Milne Then I gave it away.
Christopher Robin Aged 18 When they were singing, they were remembering. It was like a magic charm... it took them home to a fireside and a storybook. You did that.
Alan Milne [inhales] Thank you. I'm sorry you paid the price for it. If I'd known, perhaps I...
Christopher Robin Aged 18 What? Not written it? No. You reminded people what happiness was... what childhood could be when everything else was broken.
Alan Milne But your own childhood.
Christopher Robin Aged 18 Was wonderful. It was growing up that was hard.
Alan Milne [smacks lips] Who would have guessed that bear would swallow us up?
Christopher Robin Aged 18 Exactly. This was all ours, wasn't it? Before it was anyone else's.
Alan Milne Yes. And it always will be.
Christopher Robin Aged 8 Are you writing a book? I thought we were just having fun?
Alan Milne We're writing a book and we're having fun.
Christopher Robin Aged 8 Well... you see, after the war there was so much sadness... that hardly anyone could remember what happines was like. Then Winnie the Pooh came along and he was like a tap. You just turned it on and happines came out.
Christopher Robin Aged 8 But I'm not Christopher Robin, really. I'm Billy Moon.
Christopher Robin Aged 8 [pounds his fists onto the table] I hate her! Sack her and tell her never to come back!
Alan Milne You ought not to hold your knife and fork like that.
Christopher Robin Aged 8 Why shouldn't I?
Alan Milne Because, if someone were to fall through the ceiling, they'd come down right there and be impaled on your fork, and then they would bleed out all over your eggs and ruin your breakfast.
Daphne Milne I you don't think about a thing, then it ceases to exist. It's true, I read about it. It's all in Plato. It's called philosophy.
Alan Milne Oh, philosophy. Well, I hope you know you're laughing at Plato.
Daphne Milne Blue, life is full of frightful things. The great thing is to find something to be happy about and stick to that.
