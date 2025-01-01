Daphne MilneYou know what writing a book against war is like? It's like writing a book against Wednesdays. Wednesdays... are a fact of life, and if you don't like them, you could just stay in bed, but you can't stop them because Wednesdays are coming and if today isn't actually a Wednesday it soon will be.
Alan MilneWe're writing a book and we're having fun.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Christopher Robin Aged 8Well... you see, after the war there was so much sadness... that hardly anyone could remember what happines was like. Then Winnie the Pooh came along and he was like a tap. You just turned it on and happines came out.