USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage Movie Quotes

Captain McVay There will always be war until we kill off our own species.
Admiral Parnell President Truman has chosen you and your crew to lead a highly classified mission.
McWhorter Hey! It's gonna take two surgeons six hours to take my size ten boot outta your ass if you don't get a move on.
McWhorter No holes in my shoes and no holes in my boat.
Hashimoto As a commander in the Japanese Imperial Navy, it was my duty to kill you. But as a man ... I have regrets.
Captain McVay I had a good idea of what we were carrying. I, too, did my duty. But as a man, I find no honor ... in it.
Hashimoto I often wonder if I could have stopped you before you completed your mission. We have learned to forgive each other as former adversaries. Perhaps one day, we can forgive ourselves as men.
West They say we won the war. In my opinion, we'll only win ... when there is no more war.
