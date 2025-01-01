Menu
Films
USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage
USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage Movie Quotes
USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage Movie Quotes
Captain McVay
There will always be war until we kill off our own species.
Admiral Parnell
President Truman has chosen you and your crew to lead a highly classified mission.
McWhorter
Hey! It's gonna take two surgeons six hours to take my size ten boot outta your ass if you don't get a move on.
McWhorter
No holes in my shoes and no holes in my boat.
Hashimoto
As a commander in the Japanese Imperial Navy, it was my duty to kill you. But as a man ... I have regrets.
Captain McVay
I had a good idea of what we were carrying. I, too, did my duty. But as a man, I find no honor ... in it.
Hashimoto
I often wonder if I could have stopped you before you completed your mission. We have learned to forgive each other as former adversaries. Perhaps one day, we can forgive ourselves as men.
West
They say we won the war. In my opinion, we'll only win ... when there is no more war.
