Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films China Strike Force China Strike Force Movie Quotes

China Strike Force Movie Quotes

Ruby Lin Coolio Killed My Brother!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Coolio [after Uncle Ma disapproves of his plan of selling drugs in Leung Chan] So that's it? Just like that, he just shuts us down, just like that?
Tony Lau Have patience.
Coolio Have patience? Doctors have patients. And I ain't moving to China.
Tony Lau It will take just a little time.
Coolio A little time? Come on, Tony cuz! I've seen that old man manicuring on that little-ass tree he got. Them types of dudes, man, they don't smoke, they don't drink, they don't do nothing! So if you waiting for his ass to check out, you can forget that shit. Matter of fact, he probably gonna outlive the both of us, put together.
Tony Lau [looks at his uncle, walking into the mansion and then turns back to Coolio] We can 'speed up' the process.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alex Cheung [during Norika's interrogation] Jesus Christ, D! You... button up your blouse!
Norika [seductively] Will it help you?
Alex Cheung [distracted] Yes... no!
[nods to Darren]
Alex Cheung It helps him!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Ruby Lin
Kulio
Mark Dacascos
Mark Dacascos
Wang Leehom
Norika Fujiwara
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more