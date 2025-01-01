CoolioA little time? Come on, Tony cuz! I've seen that old man manicuring on that little-ass tree he got. Them types of dudes, man, they don't smoke, they don't drink, they don't do nothing! So if you waiting for his ass to check out, you can forget that shit. Matter of fact, he probably gonna outlive the both of us, put together.
Tony Lau[looks at his uncle, walking into the mansion and then turns back to Coolio]We can 'speed up' the process.
Alex Cheung[during Norika's interrogation]Jesus Christ, D! You... button up your blouse!