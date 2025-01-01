Coolio [after Uncle Ma disapproves of his plan of selling drugs in Leung Chan] So that's it? Just like that, he just shuts us down, just like that?

Tony Lau Have patience.

Coolio Have patience? Doctors have patients. And I ain't moving to China.

Tony Lau It will take just a little time.

Coolio A little time? Come on, Tony cuz! I've seen that old man manicuring on that little-ass tree he got. Them types of dudes, man, they don't smoke, they don't drink, they don't do nothing! So if you waiting for his ass to check out, you can forget that shit. Matter of fact, he probably gonna outlive the both of us, put together.