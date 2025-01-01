Menu
El Crimen Perfecto (The Perfect Crime) Movie Quotes

[when trying to pay for the movie "Perfect Crime," the code says "Ferpect Crime"]
Rafael It's "Perfect", with a P... and there it reads..."Ferpect", with an F.
Clerk Yes, but the price is right, isn't it?
Rafael It's "Perfect", but it reads "Ferpect." Why?
Clerk It must be a typo.
Rafael Fuck. "Ferpect Crime."
Rafael And... I try to be humble. But I just can't!
Rafael Ours is not a Sunday afternoon quickie. It's murder!
Rafael That would slowly became a game with only one rule: If I don't do whatever she says, then she'll call to the police.
Lourdes You ain't goin' to go anywhere.
Rafael You are... threatening me?
Lourdes Yes.
Don Antonio What you really have to do is kill her once and for all.
Rafael Don Antonio, this is not right at all. You are dead, you can't chat with me.
Lourdes Say that you love me.
Rafael Eh?
Lourdes SAY... IT... NOW!
Rafael I love you.
