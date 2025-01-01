Menu
Films
El Crimen Perfecto (The Perfect Crime)
El Crimen Perfecto (The Perfect Crime) Movie Quotes
[when trying to pay for the movie "Perfect Crime," the code says "Ferpect Crime"]
Rafael
It's "Perfect", with a P... and there it reads..."Ferpect", with an F.
Clerk
Yes, but the price is right, isn't it?
Rafael
It's "Perfect", but it reads "Ferpect." Why?
Clerk
It must be a typo.
Rafael
Fuck. "Ferpect Crime."
Rafael
And... I try to be humble. But I just can't!
Rafael
Ours is not a Sunday afternoon quickie. It's murder!
Rafael
That would slowly became a game with only one rule: If I don't do whatever she says, then she'll call to the police.
Lourdes
You ain't goin' to go anywhere.
Rafael
You are... threatening me?
Lourdes
Yes.
Don Antonio
What you really have to do is kill her once and for all.
Rafael
Don Antonio, this is not right at all. You are dead, you can't chat with me.
Lourdes
Say that you love me.
Rafael
Eh?
Lourdes
SAY... IT... NOW!
Rafael
I love you.
