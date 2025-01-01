Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Kirikou and the Sorceress Kirikou and the Sorceress Movie Quotes

Kirikou and the Sorceress Movie Quotes

Kirikou [Kirikou is already born] Mother, wash me!
The Mother A child who can bring himself into the world can wash himself.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Village Boy [sees a beautiful tree standing on its own] Look at that tree! I've never seen anything like it.
Kirikou Then don't go near it! It may be a trap from the sorceress.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kirikou [is being chased by a warthog] That was stupid of me tying the knife to my back!
[attempts to hide, but the warthog always finds him]
Kirikou It is like he can see through the rocks!
[realization hits]
Kirikou My scent! That's it! No use running: he smells me!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kirikou So... the Sorceress did not take the water away from the village, she did not eat the men, she prefers to eat yams... next you are going to say she's innocent and she loves everybody!
Kirikou's Grandfather No, no. She dislikes children, she despises women, and she hates all men!
Kirikou But why?
Kirikou's Grandfather Because she is in pain!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Mother A child who can bring himself into the world, can give himself a bath.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kirikou Mother... bring me into the world!
The Mother A child who can speak from his mother's womb can bring himself into the world.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
All of the villagers [singing joyously] Kirikou, he's so brave! Thanks to him we are safe! Kirikou, small in size! But he is very wise!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Karaba I don't want to marry anyone. Witch or not, I will never be somebody's servant.
Kirikou If you were my wife, you would never be my servant.
Karaba That's what all men say before marriage.
Kirikou I'm not like all men.
Karaba That's true, little Kirikou. One day, you'll say all of that to a nice little girl.
Kirikou I don't like little girls.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kirikou Did all the men go out to fight against Karaba the sorceress?
The Mother Oh no, but those who did not fight, she ate up as well.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kirikou's Grandfather Tell me, what if the rock had refused to open for you?
Kirikou I would have dug a hole...
Kirikou's Grandfather [chuckles as Kirikou explains]
Kirikou I would have used this knife, the knife from my father!
Kirikou's Grandfather Ah yes. It was I who gave it to him.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Karaba [her suspicious lookout has seen Kirikou's mother searching among the plants] She's gathering herbs to make soup.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kirikou Why are you so mean and evil?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Karaba's fetishes Tremble with joy, tremble with fear. For here comes, Karaba. Tremble with joy, tremble with fear. For here is, Karaba!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kirikou [they, along with the rest of the village, are watching a woman's house burning to the ground] Why don't we help?
The Mother The Sorceress took away our well, Kirikou, and the water hole is too far.
[the burning house collapses]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Old Man We'll take you back, but we won't take the Sorceress!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Mother You have grown tall and handsome, my son!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more