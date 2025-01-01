Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Kirikou and the Sorceress
Kirikou and the Sorceress Movie Quotes
Kirikou and the Sorceress Movie Quotes
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
Quotes
Kirikou
[Kirikou is already born] Mother, wash me!
The Mother
A child who can bring himself into the world can wash himself.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Village Boy
[sees a beautiful tree standing on its own] Look at that tree! I've never seen anything like it.
Kirikou
Then don't go near it! It may be a trap from the sorceress.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kirikou
[is being chased by a warthog] That was stupid of me tying the knife to my back!
[attempts to hide, but the warthog always finds him]
Kirikou
It is like he can see through the rocks!
[realization hits]
Kirikou
My scent! That's it! No use running: he smells me!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kirikou
So... the Sorceress did not take the water away from the village, she did not eat the men, she prefers to eat yams... next you are going to say she's innocent and she loves everybody!
Kirikou's Grandfather
No, no. She dislikes children, she despises women, and she hates all men!
Kirikou
But why?
Kirikou's Grandfather
Because she is in pain!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Mother
A child who can bring himself into the world, can give himself a bath.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kirikou
Mother... bring me into the world!
The Mother
A child who can speak from his mother's womb can bring himself into the world.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
All of the villagers
[singing joyously] Kirikou, he's so brave! Thanks to him we are safe! Kirikou, small in size! But he is very wise!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Karaba
I don't want to marry anyone. Witch or not, I will never be somebody's servant.
Kirikou
If you were my wife, you would never be my servant.
Karaba
That's what all men say before marriage.
Kirikou
I'm not like all men.
Karaba
That's true, little Kirikou. One day, you'll say all of that to a nice little girl.
Kirikou
I don't like little girls.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kirikou
Did all the men go out to fight against Karaba the sorceress?
The Mother
Oh no, but those who did not fight, she ate up as well.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kirikou's Grandfather
Tell me, what if the rock had refused to open for you?
Kirikou
I would have dug a hole...
Kirikou's Grandfather
[chuckles as Kirikou explains]
Kirikou
I would have used this knife, the knife from my father!
Kirikou's Grandfather
Ah yes. It was I who gave it to him.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Karaba
[her suspicious lookout has seen Kirikou's mother searching among the plants]
She's gathering herbs to make soup.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kirikou
Why are you so mean and evil?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Karaba's fetishes
Tremble with joy, tremble with fear. For here comes, Karaba. Tremble with joy, tremble with fear. For here is, Karaba!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kirikou
[they, along with the rest of the village, are watching a woman's house burning to the ground] Why don't we help?
The Mother
The Sorceress took away our well, Kirikou, and the water hole is too far.
[the burning house collapses]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Old Man
We'll take you back, but we won't take the Sorceress!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Mother
You have grown tall and handsome, my son!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Now Playing
New Releases
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree