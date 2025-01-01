Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Crash — Cop's Daughter
Crash — Cop's Daughter Movie Quotes
Crash — Cop's Daughter Movie Quotes
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
Quotes
Valeria's father
- I work in the police, I don't see normal people.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Valeria 'Avariya'
- Nuuu, for example the first sign of pregnancy you know?
Classmate
-Not.
Valeria 'Avariya'
- It's when you don't want to go to school.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Valeria 'Avariya'
- For veterans, new benefits have been introduced.
Valeria's grandfather
- What kind?
Valeria 'Avariya'
- And now you can cross the street at a red light and swim after the buoys.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Vladimir Ilyin
Oksana Arbuzova
Yan Puzyrevskiy
Nikolai Pastukhov
Now Playing
New Releases
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree