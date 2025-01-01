Menu
Kinoafisha Films Crash — Cop's Daughter Crash — Cop's Daughter Movie Quotes

Valeria's father - I work in the police, I don't see normal people.
Valeria 'Avariya' - Nuuu, for example the first sign of pregnancy you know?
Classmate -Not.
Valeria 'Avariya' - It's when you don't want to go to school.
Valeria 'Avariya' - For veterans, new benefits have been introduced.
Valeria's grandfather - What kind?
Valeria 'Avariya' - And now you can cross the street at a red light and swim after the buoys.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Vladimir Ilyin
Vladimir Ilyin
Oksana Arbuzova
Yan Puzyrevskiy
Nikolai Pastukhov
