Miss Chloe Moon
You know, Butch, I'm very uncomfortable.
Edward Lionheart
"Bring forth that sorceress condemned to burn." That's from Henry the Sixth, duckie, Part One. It's a very interesting play, don't you agree, Miss Moon? Particularly that scene where Joan of Arc gets burnt at the stake.
[removing his disguise]
Edward Lionheart
Though you may find our novel version a bit of a shock.
[she struggles, but he ties her down, gags her and heads towards an electric switch]
Edward Lionheart
"Spare for no fagots, let there be enough: Place barrels of pitch upon the fatal stake, That so her torture may be shortened."
[he suddenly turns the electricity all the way up]
Edward Lionheart
"And yet, forsooth, she is a virgin pure. Strumpet, thy words condemn thy brat and thee: Use no entreaty, for it is in vain. Break thou in pieces and consume to ashes, Thou foul accursed minister of hell!"