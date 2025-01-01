Miss Chloe Moon You know, Butch, I'm very uncomfortable.

Edward Lionheart "Bring forth that sorceress condemned to burn." That's from Henry the Sixth, duckie, Part One. It's a very interesting play, don't you agree, Miss Moon? Particularly that scene where Joan of Arc gets burnt at the stake.

[removing his disguise]

Edward Lionheart Though you may find our novel version a bit of a shock.

[she struggles, but he ties her down, gags her and heads towards an electric switch]

Edward Lionheart "Spare for no fagots, let there be enough: Place barrels of pitch upon the fatal stake, That so her torture may be shortened."

[he suddenly turns the electricity all the way up]