Timecrimes Movie Quotes

Timecrimes Movie Quotes

[last lines]
Clara Hector...
Héctor It's okay.
[throws the scissors]
Héctor We still have a while before it starts raining.
El Joven [to Héctor] We've seen each other before, right?
El Joven For God's sake, you can't go home.
Héctor What?
El Joven You're already home.
Héctor [first lines - everything has fallen out of the back of his car] Clara! Clara! Clara! Didn't you hear me calling you?
Clara You called me?
Héctor Yeah. You didn't hear me?
Clara No.
Héctor This was the one you wanted, right?
Clara Yeah. And the fertilizer?
Héctor Up there.
Clara Put it there.
Héctor You'll assembled it here?
Clara Sure.
Clara [a quick kiss] Time flies here.
Clara I'm going upstairs to lie down.
Héctor I need help. A man is after me. He's trying to kill me.
