Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Timecrimes
Timecrimes Movie Quotes
Timecrimes Movie Quotes
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
Quotes
[last lines]
Clara
Hector...
Héctor
It's okay.
[throws the scissors]
Héctor
We still have a while before it starts raining.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
El Joven
[to Héctor]
We've seen each other before, right?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
El Joven
For God's sake, you can't go home.
Héctor
What?
El Joven
You're already home.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Héctor
[first lines - everything has fallen out of the back of his car]
Clara! Clara! Clara! Didn't you hear me calling you?
Clara
You called me?
Héctor
Yeah. You didn't hear me?
Clara
No.
Héctor
This was the one you wanted, right?
Clara
Yeah. And the fertilizer?
Héctor
Up there.
Clara
Put it there.
Héctor
You'll assembled it here?
Clara
Sure.
Clara
[a quick kiss]
Time flies here.
Clara
I'm going upstairs to lie down.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Héctor
I need help. A man is after me. He's trying to kill me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Candela Fernández
Karra Elejalde
Nacho Vigalondo
Now Playing
New Releases
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree