Terry[to Jiale]Why you do that to me, huh? Why you do that to me? I don't care if you like me or not. You don't like, I don't care. But your mum, she employed me. I'm here to do my work properly. I am your maid, but I didn't come here to be bullied.
Maid Next Door[in Tagalog]Brought your rosary?
Terry[in Tagalog]Yes.
Maid Next Door[in Tagalog]Forget it. There is no room for God here.
Terry[to Jiale, in bathroom]What, you think I haven't seen before? I've seen bigger ones, okay?
Terry[pleasantly surprised, laughs]How come you so clever... you know how to come up here?
Jialer[cheekily]It's not I clever, it's you stupid.
[looking over parapet, then in blithe insensitive manner]
JialerThe news say the man jump down from here one. But the view so nice, no wonder so many people come here and jump.
Terry[pulls Jiale away from parapet and slaps him, then in emotional tone]You think killing yourself is so funny, huh?
Teck[after hurling Jiale's Tamagotchi out of car]Damn chicken.
Elder Brother[to Hwee Leng, in Hokkien, referring to Terry]Leng, you let her sit outside. We will order something for her to eat.
Teck[in Hokkien]But Siti is sitting inside.
Younger Sister[in Mandarin]My little daughter won't eat without my maid Siti.
Elder Sister[in Hokkien]Leng, it doesn't matter. Let your maid sit outside.
Hwee Leng[to Terry]You sit outside. Follow her.
Teck[to Terry]Sorry, ah.
Hwee Leng[to Teck, in Mandarin]Why are you apologizing to her?
Jialer[praying behind tomb, to deceased Grandpa]Ah Gong, please. I've given you my pet chicken. Please let my teacher strike 4D lottery.