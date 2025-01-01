Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Ilo Ilo Ilo Ilo Movie Quotes

Ilo Ilo Movie Quotes

Hwee Leng You will need a cup.
[takes out two cups from kitchen cabinet]
Hwee Leng Red or blue?
Terry Red.
Hwee Leng [dismissively] Blue better. Plastic won't break.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Terry [to Jiale] Why you do that to me, huh? Why you do that to me? I don't care if you like me or not. You don't like, I don't care. But your mum, she employed me. I'm here to do my work properly. I am your maid, but I didn't come here to be bullied.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maid Next Door [in Tagalog] Brought your rosary?
Terry [in Tagalog] Yes.
Maid Next Door [in Tagalog] Forget it. There is no room for God here.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Terry [to Jiale, in bathroom] What, you think I haven't seen before? I've seen bigger ones, okay?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Terry [pleasantly surprised, laughs] How come you so clever... you know how to come up here?
Jialer [cheekily] It's not I clever, it's you stupid.
[looking over parapet, then in blithe insensitive manner]
Jialer The news say the man jump down from here one. But the view so nice, no wonder so many people come here and jump.
Terry [pulls Jiale away from parapet and slaps him, then in emotional tone] You think killing yourself is so funny, huh?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Teck [after hurling Jiale's Tamagotchi out of car] Damn chicken.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Elder Brother [to Hwee Leng, in Hokkien, referring to Terry] Leng, you let her sit outside. We will order something for her to eat.
Teck [in Hokkien] But Siti is sitting inside.
Younger Sister [in Mandarin] My little daughter won't eat without my maid Siti.
Elder Sister [in Hokkien] Leng, it doesn't matter. Let your maid sit outside.
Hwee Leng [to Terry] You sit outside. Follow her.
Teck [to Terry] Sorry, ah.
Hwee Leng [to Teck, in Mandarin] Why are you apologizing to her?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jialer [praying behind tomb, to deceased Grandpa] Ah Gong, please. I've given you my pet chicken. Please let my teacher strike 4D lottery.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Yeo Yann Yann
Angeli Bayani
Koh Jialer
Tian Wen Chen
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more