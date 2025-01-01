Menu
Our Lovers Movie Quotes

Irene He left me for your wife?
Carlos And my wife left me for your guy.
Irene The woman who thinks she deserves something better than you is with the guy who thinks he deserves something better than me?
Carlos How many ways do you want to say it? Yes, they are screwing!
Irene Why did you wait so long to tell me?
Carlos Because I loved the start of our story, if you can call it that.
Irene Look, our partners are fucking each other's brains out, so call it whatever the hell you want!
Carlos All right, I didn't want their story to ruin ours!
Carlos Will we miss each other?
Irene Every time we toast to our lovers.
Irene How are you?
Carlos Do we know each other?
Irene No. But I'd like to.
Carlos I never forget a girl who is impossible to forget about.
Carlos Do I love my wife? Yes. Does she love me? She doesn't know. And while she thinks about it, she has asked me to leave the house for a while.
