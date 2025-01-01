Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
Our Lovers
Our Lovers Movie Quotes
Irene
He left me for your wife?
Carlos
And my wife left me for your guy.
Irene
The woman who thinks she deserves something better than you is with the guy who thinks he deserves something better than me?
Carlos
How many ways do you want to say it? Yes, they are screwing!
Irene
Why did you wait so long to tell me?
Carlos
Because I loved the start of our story, if you can call it that.
Irene
Look, our partners are fucking each other's brains out, so call it whatever the hell you want!
Carlos
All right, I didn't want their story to ruin ours!
Carlos
Will we miss each other?
Irene
Every time we toast to our lovers.
Irene
How are you?
Carlos
Do we know each other?
Irene
No. But I'd like to.
Carlos
I never forget a girl who is impossible to forget about.
Carlos
Do I love my wife? Yes. Does she love me? She doesn't know. And while she thinks about it, she has asked me to leave the house for a while.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Michelle Jenner
Eduardo Noriega
