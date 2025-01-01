Irene He left me for your wife?

Carlos And my wife left me for your guy.

Irene The woman who thinks she deserves something better than you is with the guy who thinks he deserves something better than me?

Carlos How many ways do you want to say it? Yes, they are screwing!

Irene Why did you wait so long to tell me?

Carlos Because I loved the start of our story, if you can call it that.

Irene Look, our partners are fucking each other's brains out, so call it whatever the hell you want!