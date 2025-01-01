Nurse Agnes Perhaps those who may be among us tonight for the first time and who have not yet come initiated into the mysteries of the first circle of the seventh old ray, may be wondering what is going to happen now. I would tell them, before proceeding to the mysteries, which are only for the initiate, it is of course necessary for the minds and souls of us all to become purged and to be made clean. I'm therefore going to ask anyone here, who is not in tune with us, to submit to a very simple process of control - merely place him or herself under the guidance of the fourth circle. Is there anyone here tonight who would care - perhaps you?