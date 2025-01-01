AbbottTell her they may soon be leaving us. Leaving us for a long, long journey. How is it that Shakespeare says? "From which no traveler returns." Great poet.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bob LawrenceI say, Clive, look.
CliveWhat are they, Bob?
Bob LawrenceSun worshippers. Probably've got nothing on.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
AbbottYou know, to a man with a heart as soft as mine, there's nothing sweeter than a touching scene.
Bob LawrenceSuch as?
AbbottSuch as a father saying goodbye to his child. Yeah, goodbye for the last time. What could be more touching than that?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nurse AgnesPerhaps those who may be among us tonight for the first time and who have not yet come initiated into the mysteries of the first circle of the seventh old ray, may be wondering what is going to happen now. I would tell them, before proceeding to the mysteries, which are only for the initiate, it is of course necessary for the minds and souls of us all to become purged and to be made clean. I'm therefore going to ask anyone here, who is not in tune with us, to submit to a very simple process of control - merely place him or herself under the guidance of the fourth circle. Is there anyone here tonight who would care - perhaps you?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nurse AgnesRelax. Keep your eyes fixed on this light. Keep them fixed. Before receiving the first degree of the seventh old ray, your mind must be white and blank. You are already feeling sleepy. Do you hear me?
CliveYes.
Nurse AgnesYour mind is becoming quite blank. You feel that, don't you? Quite, quite blank.
CliveYes. Quite blank.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
AbbottThe arm of the English law needed help in taking our friend to the station... very, very reluctantly. I've given him in charge.
Nurse AgnesFor disorderly behavior in a sacred edifice.
[Rawlings laughs]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Betty LawrenceMommy, can I stay out tonight?
Jill LawrenceOh, darling, ask me presently.
Betty LawrenceOh, say yes now. Just for luck.
Jill LawrenceYou little wretch.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bob Lawrence[singing]Stand by, there's trouble coming soon.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bob Lawrence[after being questioned by the authorities in his home]Hello, are you still here?... You lost your whistle or something?
Gibson[laughs]I'm not a policeman. My name's Gibson.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bob Lawrence[being offered a cigarette while held captive in church]Are these poisoned?