Ponch She ate my butt.
Ponch Yoga pants!
Ray Kurtz You knew that I killed three of my co-workers, but you thought it was OK to kill my son?
Jon Hey! What's up, I'm Jon! Jon Baker!
[shakes hand]
Ponch Francis... uhh... Ponch... Ponchorello.
Jon Oh! You're Ponchorello?
Ponch Yeah!
Jon Awesome, man, we're partners!
Ponch Oh cool!
Jon Yeah, let's kick this off with the real thing!
[goes in for a hug with only underwear on]
Ponch Oh dude!
Jon Okay.
Ponch Slow down a little bit. That was a bit much.
Jon If you're homophobic or whatever, that's cool.
Ponch No, no, no, no... what?
Jon I mean, it's not cool to be homophobic, but I totally respect your right to be.
Ponch Wait, you think I'm homophobic, because I won't embrace a man in his underpants that I just met, is that your definition?
Jon But your reaction was like, really strong, like borderline violent and I just, I bet if I were, like a hot woman in a bikini, you'd probably be fine hugging me, yeah?
Ponch Your question is "would I prefer to hug a hot woman in a bikini over a male stranger in his underpants?" and my answer to that will determine whether or not I'm a homophobe, like according to you?
Jon I think you oversimplified it, but yes. I... I do.
Ponch Okay, here's my answer: I'm the senior officer here, you're the rookie that doesn't know his mouth from his asshole, let alone the definition of homophobia, so from here on out, you're just gonna shut the fuck up and wait patiently for me to ask all the questions, understood?
Jon I got that.
Ponch Understood?
Jon I understand.
Ponch Better. Better.
Jon You know, man, I think I'm a little nervous, 'cause it's my first day and I have a lot riding on this, I'm trying to salvage my marriage.
Ponch Did I ask you about your failing marriage? Just shut up... and suit up, okay?
