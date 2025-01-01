JonI mean, it's not cool to be homophobic, but I totally respect your right to be.
PonchWait, you think I'm homophobic, because I won't embrace a man in his underpants that I just met, is that your definition?
JonBut your reaction was like, really strong, like borderline violent and I just, I bet if I were, like a hot woman in a bikini, you'd probably be fine hugging me, yeah?
PonchYour question is "would I prefer to hug a hot woman in a bikini over a male stranger in his underpants?" and my answer to that will determine whether or not I'm a homophobe, like according to you?
JonI think you oversimplified it, but yes. I... I do.
PonchOkay, here's my answer: I'm the senior officer here, you're the rookie that doesn't know his mouth from his asshole, let alone the definition of homophobia, so from here on out, you're just gonna shut the fuck up and wait patiently for me to ask all the questions, understood?