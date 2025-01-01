Menu
Kinoafisha Films Shadow of a Doubt Shadow of a Doubt Movie Quotes

Uncle Charlie You think you know something, don't you? You think you're the clever little girl who knows something. There's so much you don't know, so much. What do you know, really? You're just an ordinary little girl, living in an ordinary little town. You wake up every morning of your life and you know perfectly well that there's nothing in the world to trouble you. You go through your ordinary little day, and at night you sleep your untroubled ordinary little sleep, filled with peaceful stupid dreams. And I brought you nightmares. Or did I? Or was it a silly, inexpert little lie? You live in a dream. You're a sleepwalker, blind. How do you know what the world is like? Do you know the world is a foul sty? Do you know, if you rip off the fronts of houses, you'd find swine? The world's a hell. What does it matter what happens in it? Wake up, Charlie. Use your wits. Learn something.
Uncle Charlie The cities are full of women, middle-aged widows, husbands dead, husbands who've spent their lives making fortunes, working and working. And then they die and leave their money to their wives, their silly wives. And what do the wives do, these useless women? You see them in the hotels, the best hotels, every day by the thousands, drinking their money, eating their money, losing the money at bridge, playing all day and all night, smelling of money, proud of their jewelry but of nothing else, horrible, faded, fat, greedy women.
Young Charlie But they're alive. They're human beings.
Uncle Charlie Are they? Are they, Charlie? Are they human or are they fat, wheezing animals, hmm? And what happens to animals when they get too fat and too old?
Young Charlie Oh, what's the matter with you two? Do you always have to talk about killing people?
Joseph Newton We're not talking about killing people. Herb's talking about killing me and I'm talking about killing him.
Emma Newton It's your father's way of relaxing.
Young Charlie Can't he find some other way to relax?
Ann Newton God bless Mama, Papa, Captain Midnight, Veronica Lake, and the President of the United States.
Young Charlie Go away, I'm warning you. Go away or I'll kill you myself. See... that's the way I feel about you.
Ann Newton If you ask me, I think she's putting on, like girls in books. The ones that say they don't want anything always get more in the end.
Ann Newton You'd think Mama had never seen a phone. She makes no allowance for science. She thinks she has to cover the distance by sheer lung power.
Young Charlie He thought the world was a horrible place. He couldn't have been very happy, ever. He didn't trust people. Seemed to hate them. He hated the whole world. You know, he said people like us had no idea what the world was really like.
Uncle Charlie Forty thousand dollars is no joke, not to him, I bet. It's a joke to me. The whole world's a joke to me.
Herbie Hawkins Well, if I was gonna kill you, I wouldn't do a dumb thing like hitting you on the head. First of all, I don't like the fingerprint angle. Of course, I could always wear gloves. Press your hands against the pipe after you were dead and make you look like a suicide. Except it don't seem hardly likely that you'd beat yourself to death with a club. I'd murder you so it didn't look like murder.
Young Charlie We just sort of go along and nothing happens. We're in a terrible rut. It's been on my mind for months. What's gonna be our future?
Joseph Newton Oh, come now, Charlie. Things aren't as bad as that. The bank gave me a raise last January.
Young Charlie Money? How can you talk about money when I'm talking about souls? We eat and sleep and that's about all. We don't even have any real conversations. We just talk.
Mrs. Poetter There's one good thing in being a widow, isn't there? You don't have to ask your husband for money.
Joseph Newton Don't put the hat on the bed.
Uncle Charlie Superstitious, Joe?
Joseph Newton No, but I don't believe in inviting trouble.
Uncle Charlie How was church, Charlie? Did you count the house? Turn anybody away?
Young Charlie No. Room enough for everyone.
Uncle Charlie Well, I'm glad to hear that. The show's been running such a long time, I thought maybe attendance might be falling off.
[to the telegraph operator]
Young Charlie Mrs. Henderson, do you believe in telepathy?
Mrs. Henderson Well, I ought to. That's my business.
Young Charlie Oh, not telegraphy. Mental telepathy. Like, well, suppose you have a thought, and suppose the thought's about someone you're in tune with, and then across thousands of miles, that person knows what you're thinking about and answers you, and it's all mental.
Mrs. Henderson I don't know what you're talking about. I only send telegrams the normal way.
Uncle Charlie What's the use of looking backward? What's the use of looking ahead? Today's the thing - that's my philosophy. Today.
Young Charlie We're not just an uncle and a niece. It's something else. I know you. I know you don't tell people a lot of things. I don't either. I have a feeling that inside you there's something nobody knows about.
Uncle Charlie Something - nobody knows?
Young Charlie Something secret and wonderful. I'll find it out.
Uncle Charlie It's not good to find out too much, Charlie.
Emma Newton Don't whisper. When you whisper, anyone could hear you a block away.
[Uncle Charlie visits the bank]
Uncle Charlie Hello, Joe. Can you stop embezzling a minute and give me your attention?
Joseph Newton Oh, uh, Charles, we don't joke about such things here.
Uncle Charlie Aw, what's a little shortage in the books at the end of the month? Any good bank clerk can cover up a little shortage. Isn't that right, Charlie?
Young Charlie Uncle Charlie, you're awful. Everyone can hear you.
Uncle Charlie Good thing they can. We all know what banks are. Look all right to an outsider, but no one knows what goes on when the doors are locked. Can't fool me, though.
Herbie Hawkins He ran plunk right into the propeller of an airplane.
Joseph Newton Ooh boy!
Herbie Hawkins Cut him all to pieces. Had to identify him by his clothes. His shirts were all initialed.
Jack Graham It seems to go crazy every now and then, like your Uncle Charlie.
Ann Newton [Answering the phone] Newton's residence, Ann Newton speaking. Oh, hello, Mrs Henderson, this is Ann. No, Mother isn't here. A telegram? Well...
[looks right, then left]
Ann Newton I don't see a pencil so I'll have to have her call you back. I'm trying to keep my mind free of things that don't matter because I have so much on my mind. Oh, innumerable things.
Uncle Charlie I got in the habit of carrying a lot of cash with me when I was traveling.
Mr. Green Dangerous habit, Mr. Oakley.
Uncle Charlie Never lost a penny in my life, Mr. Green. I guess heaven takes care of fools and scoundrels.
Young Charlie What time does the library close?
Ann Newton If you'd read as much as you should, you'd know it closes at nine.
Uncle Charlie I can't face the world in the morning. I must have coffee before I can speak.
Ann Newton I wish I'd been born in the South. Southern women have a lot of charm.
Young Charlie Mothers don't lose daughters. Don't you remember? They gain sons.
Emma Newton What does he do? Oh, he's just in business, you know, the way men are.
Ann Newton I never make up anything. I get everything from my books. They're all true.
Young Charlie Your picking us as an average family kind of gave me a funny feeling.
Jack Graham What kind of a funny feeling?
Young Charlie Oh, I don't know. I guess I don't like to be an average girl in an average family.
Jack Graham Average families are the best. Look at me. I'm from an average family.
Young Charlie As average as ours?
Jack Graham Sure. Besides, I don't think you're average.
Jack Graham Charlie, think. How much do you know about your uncle?
Young Charlie Newton Why, he's my mother's brother.
Emma Newton Wine for dinner - sounds so gay!
Jack Graham Ann wants to marry a librarian. She told me. So she'll always have plenty of books around to read.
Jack Graham I like it when you laugh - and I like it when you don't. I guess I like you whatever you do. I guess I like you.
Young Charlie Oh, I'm glad. I like you too.
Young Charlie Funny how you happen to meet someone and like them and - like them.
Ann Newton Mrs Henderson didn't read the telegram because I couldn't find a pencil. When I have a house, it's going to be full of well-sharpened pencils.
Ann Newton Step on a crack, you'll break your mother's back.
Uncle Charlie Women are fools! They'd fall for anything. Why do you let two strangers come into your house and turn this place upside down. Why expose the family to a couple of snoopers?
Young Charlie I don't want anything. Right now, I have enough. Before you came, I didn't think I had anything, but now I don't want another thing.
Uncle Charlie Your mother's been telling me about the Newtons being picked for all-American suckers.
Young Charlie You better go to sleep, baby. You said your prayers?
Ann Newton I forgot.
Young Charlie You better say them.
Ann Newton I lay me down to sleep, I pray the Lord my soul to keep...
Young Charlie Don't bless too many people. It's late.
Ann Newton I pray the Lord my soul to take. God bless Mama, Papa, Captain Midnight, Veronica Lake, and the President of the United States...
Young Charlie You can't say them all tonight, dear.
Ann Newton Oh, and Uncle Charlie. Amen.
Uncle Charlie Uncle Charlie, I know a secret about you, you don't think I know.
Herbie Hawkins Where's your planning? Where's your clues?
Joseph Newton I don't want any clues. I want to murder you. What do I want with clues?
Herbie Hawkins Well, if you haven't got any clues, where's your book?
Joseph Newton I'm not talkin' 'bout writing books. I'm talking about killing you!
Jack Graham You're going to keep your mouth shut. You're going to keep your mouth shut because you're such a nice girl. Because you're such a nice girl that you know you'd help me.
Fred Saunders We play games. I ask questions and she knows all the answers. The only trouble is I can't make out what she knows and what she's making up.
Uncle Charlie Remember the time they had the champagne when the oldest Jones girl got married?
Uncle Charlie This is sparkling burgundy.
Emma Newton Well, one sip and I'll be calling it "sparkling burgledy." Maybe I'd better not take anything.
Emma Newton Well, for heaven's sake, don't talk about women like that in front of my club! You'll be tarred and feathered.
Young Charlie Oh, I don't believe in good intentions any more. All I'm waiting for now is a miracle.
Uncle Charlie Everybody was sweet and pretty then, Charlie. The whole world. A wonderful world. Not like the world today. Not like the world now. It was great to be young then.
Young Charlie You shouldn't tease Papa like that.
Uncle Charlie I wasn't teasing him. I just hate this stuffy atmosphere.
Young Charlie How could you do such things? You're my uncle, my mother's brother. We thought you were the most wonderful man in the world, the most wonderful and the best.
Young Charlie Poor Mother. She works like a dog. Just like a dog.
Joseph Newton Where is she?
Young Charlie She's out. When she comes back, it'll be the same thing. Dinner, then dishes, then bed. I don't see how she stands it.
Jack Graham You've got to trust me.
Young Charlie When you've done nothing but lie? And you probably didn't want to take me out at all tonight the way I thought you did.
Joseph Newton You won't be able to sleep tonight, Charlie. Nobody who sleeps all day can sleep all night too.
Young Charlie Well, I slept alright, and I was dreaming, perfect nightmares, about you Uncle Charlie.
Uncle Charlie Nightmares about me?
Young Charlie Uh huh. You were on a train, and I had a feeling you were running away from something. And... when I saw you on the train I felt terribly happy.
Emma Newton Goodness knows I don't want him to go away. I hope he stays here forever.
Young Charlie Well, we all know he has to go sometime. We have to face the fact.
Uncle Charlie I like people who face facts.
