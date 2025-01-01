Don PedroYou see, Elena, the whole trouble comes from treating your enemies like human beings. Don't you see, my dear, that if you do that they cease to be enemies. Think what that leads to: the end of patriotism; the end of war; it's the end of everything."
Spanish AmbassadorIf your majesty will not hear words, we must come to cannon and see if you will hear them.
Queen Elizabeth I of EnglandIf you use threats of that kind, I will chase you out of my kingdom.
Spanish AmbassadorBut, your grace. You MUST listen.
Queen Elizabeth I of EnglandMust? Little man, little man, must is NOT a word to use to princes. Our council shall confer with you. Meanwhile, go home and be quiet!
Queen Elizabeth I of EnglandMy dear, I have seen black fears turn to hope. Hope until you know there is none.