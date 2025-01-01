Menu
Fire Over England Movie Quotes

Fire Over England Movie Quotes

Don Pedro You see, Elena, the whole trouble comes from treating your enemies like human beings. Don't you see, my dear, that if you do that they cease to be enemies. Think what that leads to: the end of patriotism; the end of war; it's the end of everything."
Spanish Ambassador If your majesty will not hear words, we must come to cannon and see if you will hear them.
Queen Elizabeth I of England If you use threats of that kind, I will chase you out of my kingdom.
Spanish Ambassador But, your grace. You MUST listen.
Queen Elizabeth I of England Must? Little man, little man, must is NOT a word to use to princes. Our council shall confer with you. Meanwhile, go home and be quiet!
Queen Elizabeth I of England My dear, I have seen black fears turn to hope. Hope until you know there is none.
Robert Newton
Flora Robson
