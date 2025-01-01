Menu
Louis [singing] You can laugh and sing, Drink and love, Freedom forever!
[last lines]
[Voice over Singer] [Voice over Singer] : Everywhere, if you take a chance / Everywhere, life is a melody / Everywhere, it's wine and romance / So here's to we two and liberty!
[first lines]
[Voice over Singer] [Voice over Singer] : Freedom is for the happy, Like love and the blue skies, But for those, Who are as innocent as we, For the bad'uns, It's prison...
Guard Not at work? Don't you know that...
Factory person ...work is mandatory. Because work means liberty.
Louis Destiny calls me elsewhere.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Raymond Cordy
