Morris
Okay. What's the password?
Jerome
You got it.
Morris
Got what?
Jerome
The password.
Morris
The password is what?
Jerome
Exactly.
Morris
The password is exactly?
Jerome
No, it's okay.
Morris
The password is okay?
Jerome
Far as I'm concerned.
Morris
Damn it, say the password!
Jerome
What.
Morris
Say the password, onion head!
Jerome
The password is what?
Morris
[frustrated]
That's what I'm asking you!
Jerome
[more frustrated]
It's the password!
Morris
The password is it?
Jerome
[exasperated]
Ahhhhh! The password is what!
Morris
It! You just said so!
Jerome
The password isn't it! The password is?
Morris
What?
Jerome
Got it!
Morris
I got it?
Jerome
Right.
Morris
It or right?