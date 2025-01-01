Billy [irked by the Revolution's performance of "Darling Nikki"] What the fuck wrong with you, Kid?

The Kid I don't have time for your bullshit, Billy. What do you want?

Billy I told you before, this stage is no place for your personal shit, man!

Billy Life, my ass, motherfucker! This is a business, and you ain't too far gone to see that yet! I told you before, you're not packin' them in like you used to. Nobody digs your music but yourself.

The Kid FUCK OFF!

Billy Yeah, okay. Just like your old man.

[Kid gives Billy an offended look]

Billy Yeah, you got it! Tell me I'm wrong! You're not blind! Look around you. No one's diggin' you. Oh, buddy, what a fuckin' waste. But, like father, like son...

The Kid [pointing at Billy] Lay off that.