Kinoafisha Films Purple Rain Purple Rain Movie Quotes

Apollonia Will you help me?
The Kid No.
Apollonia Pardon me?
The Kid Nope... Wanna know why?
Apollonia Nope.
The Kid Because you wouldn't pass the initiation.
Apollonia What initiation?
The Kid Well, for starters, you have to purify yourself in the waters of Lake Minnetonka.
Apollonia What?
The Kid You have to purify yourself in Lake Minnetonka.
[She strips down, and runs towards the lake]
The Kid Hey! Wait a minute! That's...
[She jumps in. She gets out shivering]
The Kid Uh, hold it...
Apollonia What?
The Kid That ain't Lake Minnetonka.
Morris Okay. What's the password?
Jerome You got it.
Morris Got what?
Jerome The password.
Morris The password is what?
Jerome Exactly.
Morris The password is exactly?
Jerome No, it's okay.
Morris The password is okay?
Jerome Far as I'm concerned.
Morris Damn it, say the password!
Jerome What.
Morris Say the password, onion head!
Jerome The password is what?
Morris [frustrated] That's what I'm asking you!
Jerome [more frustrated] It's the password!
Morris The password is it?
Jerome [exasperated] Ahhhhh! The password is what!
Morris It! You just said so!
Jerome The password isn't it! The password is?
Morris What?
Jerome Got it!
Morris I got it?
Jerome Right.
Morris It or right?
The Kid I'd like to dedicate this to my father, Francis L. It's a song the girls in the band wrote, Lisa and Wendy.
[the Revolution performs "Purple Rain"]
Father You got a girlfriend?
The Kid Yeah, I got a girlfriend.
Father You gonna get married?
The Kid I don't know.
Father Never get married.
Bobby Z - The Revolution God got Wendy's periods reversed. About every 28 days she starts acting nice. Lasts about a weekend.
Billy [irked by the Revolution's performance of "Darling Nikki"] What the fuck wrong with you, Kid?
The Kid I don't have time for your bullshit, Billy. What do you want?
Billy I told you before, this stage is no place for your personal shit, man!
The Kid That's life, man.
Billy Life, my ass, motherfucker! This is a business, and you ain't too far gone to see that yet! I told you before, you're not packin' them in like you used to. Nobody digs your music but yourself.
The Kid FUCK OFF!
Billy Yeah, okay. Just like your old man.
[Kid gives Billy an offended look]
Billy Yeah, you got it! Tell me I'm wrong! You're not blind! Look around you. No one's diggin' you. Oh, buddy, what a fuckin' waste. But, like father, like son...
The Kid [pointing at Billy] Lay off that.
Billy Let me give you some good advice, junior: your music makes sense to no one... but yourself.
[Watching his girl group rehearse a dance routine]
Morris Oh, Lord. Cut! Cut!
[pause]
Morris You ladies don't seem to realize how valuable my time is. You're going to make my boys look bad!
Jill Why don't you let us come up with our own steps?
[Jerome shakes his head violently]
Morris We tried that, remember? Now, you're in the best possible position you could be in. So what's the matter? Your shoes on too tight or something?
[Claps]
Morris Let's have some action! Let's have some asses wigglin'... I want some perfection!
[Cackles, cues music]
Morris [Girls start dancing again, more seductively]
Morris [watching; sotto to Jerome] I think I'm gonna need a drink.
Billy Nobody digs your music but yourself!
Wendy-The Revolution [Playing ironically the melody of "Let's Go Crazy" on the guitar] You like that ? Is that better?
The Kid [Vexed] Where is everybody?
Lisa-The Revolution You're late. They left.
The Kid So what are you doing here?
Lisa-The Revolution [Parodying the Kid's speech at the beginning of "Let's Go Crazy"] "But I'm here to tell you, there's something else"... Our music.
Morris [slurring] Oh, Lord... Either somebody put something in my drink, or you're the finest motherfucker I've seen in ages!
Apollonia I'm sorry, what did you say?
Morris [clearer] You look nice tonight.
Jerome [also irked by the "Darling Nikki" performance] That was fucked up, what you did, man. Morris doesn't like it, and I don't like it either.
The Kid I don't care.
Jerome It's obvious you don't have what it takes to get to the top. But just to show we're sympathetic to your problem...
[throws tickets to Kid]
Jerome ... here's two tickets to tonight's show. Enjoy.
[walks off, then pokes his head back in the door]
Jerome Don't forget to bring a girlfriend.
[blow kiss]
[first lines]
First Avenue M.C. Ladies and gentlemen... The Revolution!
Morris Your lips would make a lollipop too happy.
Father You have no business leavin' this house, you're always sneaking around! You're a Goddamn sinner!
Mother Shut Up, you don't care about me.
Father Don't I, keep the heat on?
Mother I don't like it here, you never talk to me.
The Kid Dad, please.
Father What's the matter, with this house?
Mother You're Crazy.
Father Shut up!
[smacks Mother]
The Kid Dad!
Mother No.
[sobs]
Mother I'm just, trapped here.
Father You always, have a roof over your head.
Mother You won't let me have, any fun.
Father I can make you, happy. If you just believe in me. Yeah, if you just believe in me.
Mother You never.
Father I will die for you.
The Kid [referring to Appolonia's anklet] Gimme that... There on your boot.
Apollonia [removes the anklet and gives it to the Kid, who then walks away with a smile] Hey, wait!
[walks after him]
Apollonia Give it back to me!
The Kid You can have it back later.
Apollonia I want it back now, okay?
The Kid Who gave it to you?
Apollonia A person.
The Kid Male or female?
Apollonia Huh?
The Kid [stops and turns around] You're lying. I can tell just by your reaction, you're lying. So you gave it to me; it's not yours anymore.
[smiles and walks away]
The Kid Thank you for a funky time, call me up whenever you want to grind. Yeeaaah!
[after jumping in cold water, Apollonia is getting dressed and The Kid rides up to her]
The Kid Come on, let's go.
Apollonia I'm not going anywhere, that was a rotten thing to do.
The Kid I'm sorry. I tried to stop you.
[She looks at him]
Apollonia I must have looked pretty ridiculous.
The Kid No, no! You looked great. That took some nerve, I wouldn't have got in that water. Come on.
[She attempts to get on the motorcycle, he drives away]
Apollonia Hey!
The Kid Come on.
[She attempts to get on the motorcycle again, he drives away again]
Apollonia COME ON!
The Kid OK, ok.
[She gets on]
The Kid Don't get my seat all wet.
Morris [to the Kid as the Revolution leave and the Time takes the stage] Why don't you stay awhile, see how it's done?
The Kid Is that yours?
Father Of course it's mine. Who's else would it be?
Apollonia [Attempting to lift off the Kid's shirt] King Kong ?
The Kid [Repelling her attempt] Stop it!
[the Kid tries the same thing with her]
Apollonia No.
Father Listen to me! You come home, when I say come home. You've got no business, in the streets!
Mother Just leave me alone.
Father Come here!
Mother No!
Father I said now! Do you hear me?
The Kid Mom! Dad!
Father You keep this place, clean!
The Kid Please, Dad she's heard you.
Mother He wants to kill me, he's crazy.
The Kid Dad please!
Mother Look, what he's doing to me.
Father [Slaps The Kid]
The Kid [Puppet] You don't need those girls, or their stupid music, all you need is me. Man, I don't know. My life's a bitch
[pulls puppet down]
Morris [after Prince's dad shoots himself] Bang, bang!
Jill [after Apollonia knocks Jill's coffee over] What are you? Stupid or something? Why don't you watch where you're going?
[casually warning the Kid after Apollonia 6 performs "Sex Shooter" to wild applause]
Billy Morris is squeezing you, kiddo. You better kick ass tomorrow night or else.
The Kid Is that yours?
Father Of course it's mine. I've got lots of 'em. And they're all different too.
