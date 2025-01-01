Mr. Dawes Jr.Once upon a time, there was a man with a wooden leg named...
Mary Poppins[whispering excitedly before sinking herself into a bubble bath]Off we go!
Jack[as he and Georgie see Mary Poppins descending on his kite, then they reel it in]As I live and breathe...
Michael Banks[as he gazes at the snow globe of St. Paul's Cathedral, then bringing out his and Jane's kite]I honestly can't remember why we kept most of this stuff to begin with. Why on earth did we save this old, broken thing?
Jane Banks[snatching the kite away then smiling and gazing at it]Don't you remember that kite? We used to love flying that with Mother and Father.
Michael BanksWell, it won't fly anymore. Out it goes; no looking back.
Mary Poppins[singing]So, perhaps we've learnt when day is done, some stuff and nonsense could be fun!
Mary PoppinsMary Poppins, Georgie Banks, Anabel Banks, John Banks: [all singing] Can you im-ag-ine that?
Mary Poppins[to John and Anabel]If you two are going to keep up all of this whispering, I'd like you to practice doing so as loudly as possible. It will still be bad manners, but at least then we'll all be in on the secret.
Mary Poppins[singing]Some people like to splash and play; can you imagine that? And take a seaside holiday; can you imagine that?
Michael BanksDid you have something to do with them trying to save the house?
Mary PoppinsI never said a word. It was all the children's idea.
Michael BanksThe whole time I've been looking after them, they've been looking after me. I had it all backward.
Michael Banks[o Wilkins]Don't you dare criticize my children! Don't you dare! They're not lying and you know it! If only I believed them sooner. So, go ahead, take the house! I have everything I need right here.
JackBucks and mares, cubs and does, welcome to our show of shows! 'Tis my great honor to introduce this evening's renowned guest: the one... the only... Mar - y Poppins!
Mary PoppinsGeorgie, this is a nursery, let me remind you, not a music hall.