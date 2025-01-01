Menu
Mary Poppins Returns Movie Quotes

Mary Poppins Returns Movie Quotes

Mary Poppins [singing to Georgie, Anabel, and John] Nothing's gone forever, only out of place.
Michael Banks [after Georgie opens the door to reveal Mary Poppins's entrance; he stares partially open-mouthed] Mary...
Jane Banks Poppins!
Mary Poppins Close your mouth, please, Michael, we are *still* not a codfish.
[he does so, then Jane giggles briefly]
Mary Poppins Jane Banks, still rather inclined to giggle, I see.
[she sets her carpet bag down on a small couch]
Michael Banks Good heavens, it really is you! You seem hardly to have aged at all!
Mary Poppins *Really*? How incredibly rude! One *never* discusses a woman's age, Michael. Would have hoped I taught you better.
Michael Banks I'm sorry, I didn't mean...
Jane Banks [interuppts] You came back! I thought we'd never see you again.
Michael Banks It is wonderful to see you!
Mary Poppins [primping herself in the mirror] Yes it 'tis, isn't it?
Jane Banks [to Mary Poppins] What brings you here after all this time?
Mary Poppins Same thing that brought me the first time: I've come to look after the Banks children.
Anabel Banks *Us*?
Mary Poppins Oh yes, you, too.
Mary Poppins Everything is possible, even the impossible.
Balloon Lady Why don't you go first, sir?
Michael Banks Me? Oh no, those days are long behind me. I haven't held a balloon since I was a child.
Balloon Lady Then you've forgotten what it's like.
Michael Banks To hold a balloon?
Balloon Lady To be a child.
Jane Banks [to the children] When your father and I were young, we used to imagine Mary Poppins could do all *sorts* of impossible things! Those things didn't really...
Michael Banks Happen?
Jane Banks No, of course not.
Michael Banks Ridiculous.
[They say this oblivious to the fact that Mary Poppins is sliding up the bannister again behind them]
Anabel Banks Everything is possible!
Mary Poppins Even the impossible.
Balloon Lady Of course, the grown-ups will all forget by tomorrow.
Mary Poppins They always do.
Balloon Lady Only one balloon left, Mary Poppins. I think it must be yours.
Mary Poppins I suppose it must. Practically perfect in every way.
Mary Poppins [to a dolphin, who's just popped up from the bathtub clicking eagerly] No, not yet.
Anabel Banks But we don't need a nanny.
John Banks We have grown up a good deal in the past year.
Mary Poppins [looking around the nursery room] Well, we'll have to see what can be done about that.
Jane Banks Are you sure this is quite safe?
Mary Poppins Not in the slightest. Ready!
Mary Poppins Nothing. Such a useful word, isn't it? It can mean anything and everything.
Georgie Banks How'd she do that?
Jack One thing you should know about Mary Poppins: she never explains anything.
Mary Poppins When the world turns upside down, the best thing to do is turn right along with it.
Mary Poppins We're on the brink of adventure, children. Don't spoil it with too many questions.
Mary Poppins When you change the view from where you stood, the things you view will change for good.
Jack May I assure you, you look lovely as always!
Mary Poppins Do you really think so? Nice to see you, Jack.
Jack Good to see you, too, Mary Poppins.
Mr. Dawes Jr. Once upon a time, there was a man with a wooden leg named...
Mary Poppins [whispering excitedly before sinking herself into a bubble bath] Off we go!
Jack [as he and Georgie see Mary Poppins descending on his kite, then they reel it in] As I live and breathe...
Michael Banks [as he gazes at the snow globe of St. Paul's Cathedral, then bringing out his and Jane's kite] I honestly can't remember why we kept most of this stuff to begin with. Why on earth did we save this old, broken thing?
Jane Banks [snatching the kite away then smiling and gazing at it] Don't you remember that kite? We used to love flying that with Mother and Father.
Michael Banks Well, it won't fly anymore. Out it goes; no looking back.
Georgie Banks Father, Aunt Jane, come quick! Quickly!
Michael Banks [as he and Jane enter from upstairs] What is it, Georgie?
Jane Banks Did something happen?
Georgie Banks I was flying the kite, and it got caught on a nanny!
Jane Banks Whatever are you talking about?
Georgie Banks [taking Michael by the hand and leading him and Jane downstairs] Come, come look!
Michael Banks Wait, where did you get that kite?
Georgie Banks I found it in the park.
[he opens the door to reveal Mary Poppins]
Georgie Banks *She* kept it from blowing away.
Mary Poppins [singing] So, perhaps we've learnt when day is done, some stuff and nonsense could be fun!
Mary Poppins Mary Poppins, Georgie Banks, Anabel Banks, John Banks: [all singing] Can you im-ag-ine that?
Mary Poppins [to John and Anabel] If you two are going to keep up all of this whispering, I'd like you to practice doing so as loudly as possible. It will still be bad manners, but at least then we'll all be in on the secret.
Mary Poppins [singing] Some people like to splash and play; can you imagine that? And take a seaside holiday; can you imagine that?
Michael Banks Did you have something to do with them trying to save the house?
Mary Poppins I never said a word. It was all the children's idea.
Michael Banks The whole time I've been looking after them, they've been looking after me. I had it all backward.
Mary Poppins A Banks family trait.
Michael Banks What was I thinking?
Mary Poppins Some people think a great deal too much. Of that I'm certain.
Mary Poppins Good heavens Annabel, what have you done to your clothes? You could grow a *garden* with that much soil.
Ellen [about the visiting lawyers] The wolves are at the door.
Michael Banks What do they want?
Ellen Well, a good thrashing, if you ask me.
Georgie Banks [seeing Mary Poppins catch her carpetbag and umbrella] How'd you do that?
Mary Poppins Do what?
Mary Poppins [after she lands in the park with the kite, which Jack and Georgie reeled in earlier] You need to be more careful when the wind rises, George; you nearly lost your kite.
[to Anabel and John]
Mary Poppins And you two nearly lost your Georgie. He might have got away completely had I not been holding on to the other end of that string.
Mary Poppins [seeing the mess Michael and Jane leave] My goodness, gracious, glory me. You'd think by now they'd have learned to pick up after themselves.
Michael Banks [tearfully to Georgie, Anabel, and John] We're about to lose our home! Everything's fallen to pieces since your mother...
Jack It's a good thing you've come along when you did, Mary Poppins.
Jack There's a different point of view awaiting you if you just look up.
Mary Poppins Spit spot!
Jack Whenever I lose my way, I just look up.
John Banks What's a leerie?
Jack Why, it's what we lamplighters call ourselves, of course. Leeries, trip the lights and lead the way!
[Mr. Dawes, Jr. arrives at the bank]
Mr. Dawes Jr. He has you there, Willy.
Wilkins Uncle Dawes? What on earth are you doing here?
Mr. Dawes Jr. A little bird told me.
[turns to the parrot umbrella, winks and parrot umbrella winks at him back]
Anabel Banks [glancing at the repaired bowl] John, look. Mary Poppins' scarf. It wasn't a dream after all.
John Banks Shall we tell her?
Anabel Banks Better not. I expect she already knows.
Michael Banks So you've been off filling the children's heads with stuff and nonsense?
Georgie Banks What are you doing?
[Gooding and Frye gasps]
Wilkins Well, well, if it isn't the boy who cracked the bowl. We've waited a long time for you Banks children to come and visited. So, he could pay and visit to your nursery.
Georgie Banks But... But, those are our things.
Wilkins Oh, not anymore, they aren't.
Georgie Banks [sees Gilly in the box] Give Gilly back!
Mary Poppins We need you to fix this bowl, dear.
Cousin Topsy No, no, no, no, no. It is as I have told to you, second Wednesday of the month, when everything is turning turtle.
Anabel Banks Turning turtle? What exactly does that mean?
Cousin Topsy It means my whole world goes flippity-flop like a turtle on his back. And I don't know my up from my down, my east from my west, my topsy from my bottomsy.
Mary Poppins Yes, I think we've all grasped the concept.
Cousin Topsy Good. That's quick for you.
Anabel Banks Can you please get the door? I've got the plumbers here.
Ellen That was quick work, wasn't it?
[handing a mop and towels to Georgie]
Ellen Here, Georgie. Take them.
[the knocking on the front door continues]
Ellen Yes, I'm coming! Blimey.
Gooding [as she opens the door] Ah! Good morning, mum.
Ellen They don't look much like plumbers to me.
Anabel Banks I meant on the phone.
Gooding We are not plumbers, we are lawyers.
Ellen Lawyers? And here's me hoping you might prove useful.
Anabel Banks Which way do we go, Mary Poppins?
Mary Poppins Now, why would you ask me? The three of you are leading the way, after all.
Anabel Banks Us?
John Banks But we were...
Mary Poppins Walking around in a fog.
Anabel Banks No, we weren't. I mean, we are in a fog, but...
John Banks We were only talking.
Mary Poppins Yes, too focused on where you've been to pay attention to where you're going.
John Banks But Father told us to go straight home.
Anabel Banks He'll be furious if we're late.
Mary Poppins Not much to be done about that now, is there?
Anabel Banks Mother always had us take our baths in the evening.
Mary Poppins Well, in my experience, Anabel, the perfect time of day to have a bath is when one needs a wash. Georgie, you will go first.
John Banks [stopping Georgie as he moves forward] We are perfectly capable of drawing our own baths.
Mary Poppins How very helpful, John. In that case, you may turn off the tap.
[he moves to do so]
Mary Poppins But not quite yet. Still need to put in the bubbles.
John Banks But I don't like soap bubbles.
Mary Poppins Well, then you shall have to try to avoid them at all costs.
John Banks She's a tough nut, isn't she?
Anabel Banks Where are we?
Jack [tapping a glass leaf] Looks like we're in china, so to speak.
Mary Poppins Over here, everyone. This wheel won't fix itself. Now, tread lightly; this is fine porcelain, and we don't want to chip the glaze.
Jack You see, there's nothing to it.
Anabel Banks Can you speak leerie, Mary Poppins?
Mary Poppins Can I speak leerie?
Jack Of course she can; she's Mary Poppins!
Georgie Banks Can we do it with you?
Anabel Banks Anabel Banks, John Banks: Please?
Mary Poppins Oh, very well then.
Georgie Banks I miss Mother.
Michael Banks [o Wilkins] Don't you dare criticize my children! Don't you dare! They're not lying and you know it! If only I believed them sooner. So, go ahead, take the house! I have everything I need right here.
Jack Bucks and mares, cubs and does, welcome to our show of shows! 'Tis my great honor to introduce this evening's renowned guest: the one... the only... Mar - y Poppins!
Mary Poppins Georgie, this is a nursery, let me remind you, not a music hall.
Georgie Banks Can we have another bath?
Mary Poppins Oh, pish-posh.
Jack Say, what's with all the glum faces? Lost sixpence and found a penny?
Anabel Banks We've made a mess of everything.
John Banks Father's furious with us.
Georgie Banks And we can't find our way home.
Jack Lost? Are you, Mary Poppins?
Mary Poppins Hopelessly.
Ellen Michael, your briefcase! Blimey, he'd leave his head on the breakfast table if it weren't screwed on.
Mary Poppins Here, Ellen. I'll take the briefcase. The children and I are heading that way on an errand. We'll stop by the bank afterwards.
Jack I'll give you a lift. My rounds are done.
Mary Poppins Wonderful.
Jack [leading them to his bicycle] All aboard, everyone. Come on.
Anabel Banks On the bicycle? But there are five of us. We can't all fit.
John Banks The weight on those wheels alone. Mary Poppins, how much do you weigh?
Jack [her eyes widen in shock] Never you mind about that. It's all a question of balance.
Wolf Hurry, hurry! Only a few seats left! Get tickets while you can for the one-night only, and only...
[seeing Mary]
Wolf Mary Poppins! What an honor it is to have you join us this evening.
Mary Poppins Thank you.
Wolf And who is this I see? Why, it's John, Anabel, and Georgie Banks!
John Banks You know us?
Wolf Of course. Everyone knows the Banks children.
Badger We've all been watching you in the nursery for years.
Weasel It's so good to finally meet you.
Wolf Hurry along, now. Get yourselves some peanuts and candy floss and go right on in.
Georgie Banks May we, Mary Poppins?
Mary Poppins Yes.
Georgie Banks [hurrying away with Anabel and John] Come on! Let's get candy floss!
Mary Poppins Just keep away from the edge of the bowl.
John Banks Can we do that, Mary Poppins? Can we turn back time?
Mary Poppins Well, I don't see why that couldn't be arranged.
[During the song "The Cover is Not The Book"]
Penguin #1 [about one of Uncle Gutenburg's stories] Mary Poppins, could you give us an example?
Mary Poppins Certainly!
[Mary Poppins "plants" a kiss on the penguin's bill with her finger]
Penguin #1 [lovestrickened] Mm!
[the penguin wiggles his eyebrows coyily at Mary Poppins as the Royal Doulton Hall audience laughs]
Ellen How exactly am I supposed to make breakfast when there's nothing in the larder but pickled herrings and marmalade?
Michael Banks The groceries. I meant to go yesterday.
Ellen Very well. Pickled herrings for breakfast and marmalade for lunch.
Wilkins That's Banks.
Frye He's made it in time!
Wilkins Not yet he hasn't. Get down there and make sure he doesn't get inside until that blasted clock strikes 12.
Frye But, sir...
Wilkins Now, Mr. Frye!
Mary Poppins You have guests, cousin. You might at least greet them at the door.
Cousin Topsy And how am I to do that, please, when I am down here, up on the ceiling?
Mary Poppins You were having a nice sort of nightmare, I must say.
Georgie Banks You were right, Mary Poppins! A cover is not the book. We thought they were nice, but they were mean!
Mary Poppins Whatever are you talking about?
Georgie Banks They tried to take Gillie!
Mary Poppins No, Gillie is right here, sleeping, as you should be.
Georgie Banks But it was all real! They stole all our things and the wolf said we were never going to see our home again!
Mary Poppins That is absurd.
John Banks But I had a nightmare like that, too.
Anabel Banks So did I. It seemed awfully real.
Georgie Banks I don't want to lose our home.
[first lines]
Milkman Morning, Jack.
Admiral Boom [hearing Big Ben chiming] Blast the devil, too soon! Why can't those pea-brained Big Ben buffoons get it right?
Admiral Boom Great steaming clams! They've done it again! Those blundering blowfish have rung Big Ben too soon!
