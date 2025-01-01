Menu
Films
Evolution
Evolution Movie Quotes
Evolution Movie Quotes
Nicolas
Why am I sick?
La mère
Because at your age your body is changing and weakening.
Nicolas
Like lizards?
La mère
In a way. Like lizards or crabs. When they molt, they're very fragile.
[pause]
Nicolas
And starfish?
La mère
They only change once, at birth.
Nicolas
And afterwards?
La mère
Afterwards... a new cycle begins.
[pause]
La mère
A new life.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stella
What's that?
Nicolas
A ferris wheel.
Stella
And what does this wheel do?
Nicolas
You get on it and it spins around.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stella
Shall I tell you a secret?
Nicolas
Yes.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stella
I can keep a secret.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Max Brebant
Julie-Marie Parmentier
Roxane Duran
