[From the extended cut]
Lady Hideko
[With eyes closed]
The Count kept pushing wine on me.
[Sook-hee walks up from behind and starts to unbutton the back of of Hideko's dress. Hideko immediately opens her eyes]
Lady Hideko
[Scene changes to Hideko dresses up Sook-hee. Sook-hee looks in a mirror, with Hideko behind her; tying the back of Sook-hee's bra]
Sook-Hee
It's suffocating. How do ladies wear such things?
[Scene cuts to where Sook-hee is now trying on a corset. She screams whilst Hideko, with a sadistic grin on her face and her foot on Sook-hee's back, is tying the corset as tight as she can]
Sook-Hee
[screaming]
Miss, you are killing me!
[Scene cuts to where Sook-hee is now fully dressed, like a real lady. She looks in the mirror while Hideko walks around it from the back, with admiration on her face]
Lady Hideko
Dressed up, you look like a lady, too. I think I know what the Count meant. Your face... Each night in bed, I think of your face.
Sook-Hee
[shyly, with her head down]
Don't be silly, Miss.
[Sook-hee steps away from the mirror and walks toward Hideko, who is facing away from her. Sook-hee starts to unbutton Hideko's dress]
Sook-Hee
[thinking]
Ladies truly are the dolls of maids. All these buttons are for my amusement. If I undo the buttons and pull out the cords, then, the sweet things within, those sweet and soft things...
[Hideko's dress falls; then, Sook-hee turns so Hideko in return can unbutton her dress]
Sook-Hee
If I were still a pickpocket, I'd slip my hand inside...
[Hideko removes Sook-hee's dress. She then suggestively strokes Sook-hee's back, causing her to shudder, before Hideko slowly moves her hand downward to undo Sook-hee's corset. Sook-hee turns to face Hideko again once the corset is removed]
Sook-Hee
Miss, are you truly going to marry your uncle?
Lady Hideko
[turns away from Sook-hee so her corset can be removed]
That's what he raised me for, knowing he'd need my fortune. There's a famous collector in France. He'll be putting his entire library up for auction. The gold mine's proceeds won't cover the cost.
Sook-Hee
[She removes Hideko's corset; then, she begins to remove Hideko's strapless slip]
If it were me, I'd sell books to buy gold, not the opposite. Have you ever considered marrying someone else? Maybe Count Fujiwara...
[Hideko pushes Sook-hee to turn and quickly undoes her bra, all while annoyed]