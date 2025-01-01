[From the extended cut]

Lady Hideko [With eyes closed] The Count kept pushing wine on me.

[Sook-hee walks up from behind and starts to unbutton the back of of Hideko's dress. Hideko immediately opens her eyes]

Lady Hideko [Scene changes to Hideko dresses up Sook-hee. Sook-hee looks in a mirror, with Hideko behind her; tying the back of Sook-hee's bra]

Lady Hideko Does it feel okay?

Sook-Hee It's suffocating. How do ladies wear such things?

Lady Hideko You think that's suffocating?

[Scene cuts to where Sook-hee is now trying on a corset. She screams whilst Hideko, with a sadistic grin on her face and her foot on Sook-hee's back, is tying the corset as tight as she can]

Sook-Hee [screaming] Miss, you are killing me!

[Scene cuts to where Sook-hee is now fully dressed, like a real lady. She looks in the mirror while Hideko walks around it from the back, with admiration on her face]

Lady Hideko Dressed up, you look like a lady, too. I think I know what the Count meant. Your face... Each night in bed, I think of your face.

Sook-Hee [shyly, with her head down] Don't be silly, Miss.

[Sook-hee steps away from the mirror and walks toward Hideko, who is facing away from her. Sook-hee starts to unbutton Hideko's dress]

Sook-Hee [thinking] Ladies truly are the dolls of maids. All these buttons are for my amusement. If I undo the buttons and pull out the cords, then, the sweet things within, those sweet and soft things...

[Hideko's dress falls; then, Sook-hee turns so Hideko in return can unbutton her dress]

Sook-Hee If I were still a pickpocket, I'd slip my hand inside...

[Hideko removes Sook-hee's dress. She then suggestively strokes Sook-hee's back, causing her to shudder, before Hideko slowly moves her hand downward to undo Sook-hee's corset. Sook-hee turns to face Hideko again once the corset is removed]

Sook-Hee Miss, are you truly going to marry your uncle?

Lady Hideko [turns away from Sook-hee so her corset can be removed] That's what he raised me for, knowing he'd need my fortune. There's a famous collector in France. He'll be putting his entire library up for auction. The gold mine's proceeds won't cover the cost.

Sook-Hee [She removes Hideko's corset; then, she begins to remove Hideko's strapless slip] If it were me, I'd sell books to buy gold, not the opposite. Have you ever considered marrying someone else? Maybe Count Fujiwara...

Lady Hideko Hey! For a maid, you sure are meddlesome!