Yul Brenner Say whatever it is that you want 'cause you're just like every other fool on the island. You're going nowhere, Sanka, and you're thrilled to death about it. But you see me? You see me? I'm different, 'cause I know exactly where I'm going and after I, Yul Brenner, win the Olympics and become famous I'm going to leave the island and live right down there.

[Pulls out picture of Buckingham Palace]

Sanka Coffie [laughing]

Yul Brenner What are you laughing about? What are you laughing about?

Sanka Coffie That's Buckingham Palace. You plan on living there, you're going to have to marry the Queen.

Junior Bevill Yul, that's where the Queen of England lives.

Sanka Coffie Face it, Yul Brenner you can start calling yourself Madonna but you're still going to end up in an outhouse shanty like every other dock working nobody.

Junior Bevill Mm, says who?

Sanka Coffie Says me, rich boy. What do you know about it?

Junior Bevill Well, I know my father started off in a one room hut. Now he lives in one of the biggest homes in Kingston.

Sanka Coffie Well, he ain't your father.