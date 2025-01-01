Menu
Cool Runnings Movie Quotes

Cool Runnings Movie Quotes

Sanka Coffie Feel the rhythm! Feel the rhyme! Get on up, its bobsled time! Cool Runnings!
[repeated lines]
Derice Bannock Sanka you dead?
Sanka Coffie Ya, mon.
Yul Brenner Look in the mirror, and tell me what you see!
Junior Bevill I see Junior.
Yul Brenner You see Junior? Well, let me tell you what I see. I see pride! I see power! I see a bad-ass mother who don't take no crap off of nobody!
Sanka Coffie So what are we gunna name the sled?
Junior Bevill How about "Tallulah?"
Sanka Coffie Tallulah! Hahaha! Tallulah! Sounds like a 2 dollar hooker! Where you come up with that?
Junior Bevill That's my mother's name.
Sanka Coffie I'm the driver.
Irv You're not. You're the brakeman.
Sanka Coffie You don't understand, I am Sanka Coffie, I am the best pushcart driver in all of Jamaica! I must drive! Do you dig where I'm coming from?
Irv Yeah, I dig where you're coming from.
Sanka Coffie Good.
Irv Now dig where I'm coming from. I'm coming from two gold medals. I'm coming from nine world records in both the two- and four-man events. I'm coming from ten years of intense competition with the best athletes in the world.
Sanka Coffie That's a hell of a place to be coming from!
Yul Brenner How about I beat your butt right now?
Sanka Coffie How about I draw a line down the middle of your head so it looks like a butt?
Derice Bannock You don't see the Swiss team fighting, do you?
Derice Bannock You don't see the Swiss team drinking and carrying on and such.
Sanka Coffie And you don't see the Swiss team smiling neither.
Sanka Coffie In fact, if one of those Swiss boys ever come across a pretty girl, he probably yell, "eins, zwei, drei" and try to push her down some ice.
[laughs]
Sanka Coffie The key elements to a successful sled team are a steady driver, and three strong runners to push off down the ice. Ice? Ice!
Derice Bannock Well, it's kind of a winter sport, you know.
Sanka Coffie You mean winter, as in ice?
Derice Bannock Possibly.
Sanka Coffie You mean winter, as in igloos and Eskimos and penguins and ice?
Derice Bannock Maybe.
Sanka Coffie See ya!
Sanka Coffie What I am saying to you, is that you are the kind of club-toting, raw-meat-eating, Me-Tarzan-You-Jane-ing, big, bald bubblehead that can only count to ten if he's barefoot or wearing sandals.
Derice Bannock Hey, Coach.
Irv Yeah?
Derice Bannock I have to ask you a question.
Irv Sure.
Derice Bannock But you don't have to answer if you don't want to. I mean, I want you to, but if you can't, I understand.
Irv You wanna know why I cheated, right?
Derice Bannock Yes, I do.
Irv That's a fair question. It's quite simple, really. I had to win. You see, Derice, I'd made winning my whole life. And when you make winning your whole life, you have to keep on winning, no matter what. You understand that?
Derice Bannock No, I don't understand. You won two gold medals. You had it all.
Irv Derice, a gold medal is a wonderful thing. But if you're not enough without one, you'll never be enough with one.
Derice Bannock Hey, coach... how will I know if I'm enough?
Irv When you cross that finish line tomorrow, you'll know.
British Official We must also be concerned about the potential for embarrassment.
Irv Oh, pardon me. I didn't realize that four black guys in a bobsled could make you blush.
Sanka Coffie All I'm saying, mon, is if we walk Jamaican, talk Jamaican, and *is* Jamaican, then we sure as hell better bobsled Jamaican.
Yul Brenner Say whatever it is that you want 'cause you're just like every other fool on the island. You're going nowhere, Sanka, and you're thrilled to death about it. But you see me? You see me? I'm different, 'cause I know exactly where I'm going and after I, Yul Brenner, win the Olympics and become famous I'm going to leave the island and live right down there.
[Pulls out picture of Buckingham Palace]
Sanka Coffie [laughing]
Yul Brenner What are you laughing about? What are you laughing about?
Sanka Coffie That's Buckingham Palace. You plan on living there, you're going to have to marry the Queen.
Junior Bevill Yul, that's where the Queen of England lives.
Sanka Coffie Face it, Yul Brenner you can start calling yourself Madonna but you're still going to end up in an outhouse shanty like every other dock working nobody.
Junior Bevill Mm, says who?
Sanka Coffie Says me, rich boy. What do you know about it?
Junior Bevill Well, I know my father started off in a one room hut. Now he lives in one of the biggest homes in Kingston.
Sanka Coffie Well, he ain't your father.
Junior Bevill He doesn't have to be. All he has to do is know what he wants and work hard for it. And if he wants it bad enough, he'll get it. Look, believe me, Sanka the more Yul Brenners we got making it in this world the better off this world will be, especially for Jamaicans. Go ahead, Yul Brenner. Go get your palace.
Irv Our Father, who art in Calgary, Bobsled be thy name. Thy kingdom come, gold medals won, on Earth as it is in Turn Seven. With Liberty and Justice for Jamaica and Haile Selassie. Amen.
Irv You see Sanka, the driver has to work harder than anyone. He's the first to show up, and the last to leave. When his buddies are all out drinking beer, he's up in his room studying pictures of turns. You see, a driver must remain focused one hundred percent at all times. Not only is he responsible for knowing every inch of every course he races, he's also responsible for the lives of the other men in the sled. Now do you want that responsibility?
Sanka Coffie I say we make Derice the driver.
Irv So do I, Sanka. So do I.
[Yul and Junior are in the hotel room, getting ready to go to a bar; there's a knock on the door. Yul goes to open it, finding Sanka dressed in a maid's uniform, carrying a feather duster]
Sanka Coffie Maid Service, sir! Would you like your bed turned down? Mint? Perhaps I could dust your head!
Yul Brenner Whatever is wrong with you is no little thing.
Derice Bannock [Derice sees Sanka's breath in the cold Calgary air] Sanka mon, whatcha smoking?
Sanka Coffie I'm not smoking, I'm breathing!
[Pre-race cheer]
Kids Who's the captain of our crew? Who's a friend to me and you? Kinda nice, good-looking too! Sanka, Sanka, yay, Sanka!
Sanka Coffie Ha ha ha! Get back to work!
Derice Bannock Who's the big hot bag of air, who doesn't have to comb his hair? Who doesn't bathe and doesn't care, Sanka, Sanka, yay, Sanka!
Derice Bannock [Derice drums over his teamates' helmets]
Sanka Coffie Hey! Hey! What you doin?
Derice Bannock This is what the Swiss do to psyche themselves up!
Sanka Coffie They also make them little pocket knives, too, but I don't see you doing that!
Junior Bevill Seeming to you nobody likes us?
Yul Brenner We're different. People are always afraid of what's different.
Sanka Coffie 'Nuff people say, you know they can't believe, Jamaica, we have a bobsled team. We have the one Derice...
Derice Bannock And the one Junior...
Junior Bevill Yu-
[Yul gives him a "don't even think about it" look]
Junior Bevill ... Sanka!
Derice Bannock The fastest of the fastest of Jamaican sprinters...
Sanka Coffie Sanka Coffie, Derice Bannock, Junior Bevill: Go to Olympics, fight for Jamaica!
Sanka Coffie Hey Derice! Ya dead?
Derice Bannock No mon, I'm not dead. We have to finish the race...
Sanka Coffie Coach! Coach! I can't get my helmet on!
[Irv smashes helmet with fist]
Sanka Coffie Thanks coach!
Irv That's what I'm here for.
[about to be pushed off start]
Sanka Coffie Oh, wait. Coach, I gotta go. You know?
Irv Hold it.
Sanka Coffie Hold it?
Irv Hold it.
Sanka Coffie Hold it?
Irv Yeah, hold it!
Sanka Coffie But, Coach, I can't hold it. We're not bobsledding yet.
Irv Oh, yes we are.
[pushes them off]
Sanka Coffie Coach... Coach!
[the bobsled picks up speed and careens down the track]
Sanka Coffie Coach! COACH! Aaahh! Slow it down! Slow it- slow it down! Oh, my God! Oh, Derice, oh, Derice I hate you! I hate you! I hate you!
Derice Bannock "Cool Runnings" means "Peace Be The Journey."
[Sanka reveals a hot water bottle nestled under his shirt]
Derice Bannock I can't believe you're still cold, mon.
Sanka Coffie Cold? I'm freezing my royal Rastafarian nay-nays off!
Yul Brenner [prior to the final race] Hey, Dreadlocks! Let me kiss your lucky egg!
Irwin Blitzer Come on, Kurt, what you're doing here is wrong, and you know it! Now if this is about you and me, let's lay it all down now. All right, sixteen years ago, I made the biggest mistake of my life: I cheated. I was stupid. I embarrassed myself, I embarrassed my country, my friends, my family, my teammates,
[points to Kurt]
Irwin Blitzer and my coach. Hey, if it's revenge you want, take it. Go ahead, disqualify me, banish me! Do whatever you want, but do it to me! It was me who let you down, Kurt! It wasn't my guys! They've done everything you've asked of them! And they did it with all of you laughing in their face. Hey, it doesn't matter tomorrow if they come in first or fiftieth. Those guys have earned the right to walk into that stadium and wave their nation's flag. That's the single greatest honor an athlete can ever have. That's what the Olympics are all about. Sixteen years ago I forgot that. Don't you go and do the same.
Josef Grul Hey, Jamaica! Watch out for Number Twelve turn. Scary, ja?
Derice Bannock What's his problem?
Irv He's Josef Grul. He's one of the best drivers in the world.
Yul Brenner Yeah, he's one of the biggest ASSHOLES in the world, too.
Sanka Coffie Look, Star. Let me tell you a little something, alright? When you need something from me, you don't have to hand me a bunch of lines. All you have to do is look at me in the eye and say, "Sanka, you are my best friend, we've been through a whole heap together, and I really, really need you."
Derice Bannock Sanka, you're right. And you are my best friend. We've been through a whole lot together.
Sanka Coffie "Heap, heap!"
Derice Bannock Sorry, mon. Whole heap together.
Sanka Coffie "And I really, really need you."
Derice Bannock And I really, really need you.
Sanka Coffie [nods head slowly, then] ... Forget it!
Sanka Coffie Alright. Alright, alright, alright, mon. So, let's talk about this bill-sled team.
Derice Bannock No, bobsled team.
Sanka Coffie Whoever. Now, about the Wheaties box. I'm gunna be on it myself, right?
Derice Bannock No, mon, you gunna be on it with me.
Sanka Coffie Greetings, sled god.
Derice Bannock You know, when the Swiss want to ge...
Sanka Coffie Ah, will you shut up about the damn Swiss! I mean, it was all that "eins zwei drei" nonsense that got us all nervous in the first place.
Derice Bannock Hey, man, look here, I'm just trying to get us off on the right foot.
Sanka Coffie Well, the right foot for us is not the Swiss foot. I mean, come on, Derice, we can't be copying nobody else's style. We have our own style.
Derice Bannock Kissing an egg is no kind of style. It's the Olympics here, it's no stupid push-cart derby.
[Long pause]
Sanka Coffie Let me tell you something, rasta, I didn't come up here to forget who I am and where I come from.
Derice Bannock Neither did I. I'm just trying to be the best I can be.
Sanka Coffie So am I, and the best I can be is Jamaican. Look, Derice, I've known you since Julie Jeffreys asked to see your ding-a-ling, and I'm telling you as a friend... if we look Jamaican, walk Jamaican, talk Jamaican and IS Jamaican, then we sure as hell better bobsled Jamaican.
[Junior's father comes to bring him back]
Junior Bevill Father, when you look at me, what do you see?
Whitby Bevil - Sr. I don't have time for games. Junior.
Junior Bevill Tell me what you see, please!
Whitby Bevil - Sr. All right, I'll tell you what I see. I see a lost little boy, who's lucky to have a father who knows what's best for him.
Junior Bevill No, no, no, no, you don't know what's best for me, Father. I am not a lost little boy, Father. I am a man, and I'm an Olympian. I'm staying right here.
Yul Brenner [watching] Junior Bevil. You bad-ass mother.
Irwin Blitzer Gentlemen, a bobsled is a simple thing.
Man Yeah, so's a toilet!
Irv All right, Derice. Let me lay out some difficulties for you. Snow: you don't have any. It's nine hundred degrees out there. Time: you don't have any. The Olympics are in three months. And me: you don't have me. As far as I'm concerned, the sport of bobsledding no longer exists. I don't want to do it, I don't want to coach it, and most of all, and I mean most of all, I don't want to be within two thousand miles of anybody who does. Now did you follow all that?
Sanka Coffie Rise and shine!
Derice Bannock It's butt-whippin' time!
Sanka Coffie I am feeling very Olympic today, how about you?
Derice Bannock Hey, you can pee now.
Sanka Coffie Um too late.
Irv I told the owner of the bar that these guys were mentally disturbed, so he's not going to press any charges.
Sanka Coffie Yeah! Sled god does it again!
Irv Just shut up, Sanka.
Irv Oh, yeah, just one little drawback to this delightful winter sport. The high-speed crash. Ooh! That hurt. Always remember, your bones will not break in a bobsled. No, no, no. They shatter.
Sanka Coffie You mean winter, as in ICE?
Derice Bannock Maybe.
Sanka Coffie You mean winter, as in igloos and Eskimos and penguins and ICE?
Derice Bannock Possibly.
Sanka Coffie See ya.
Derice Bannock Where you going?
Sanka Coffie I'm going to take a hot bath, I'm getting cold just thinking about all this ICE.
Roger Is this whole thing a big joke, or do you really expect these Jamaicans to qualify?
Irv Not only are they going to qualify, they're going to turn some heads doing it. Listen, three of these guys can run the hundred in under ten-flat. I don't care who you are, that's lightning.
Roger Yeah, but can lightning run on ice?
Sanka Coffie [stops dancing and jumps into fight] Yippy ki yey!
[Junior marches up to Josef Grul and spins him around]
Junior Bevill Now, you look! I will not be talked to that way! So you'd better come up with a damn good apology or else!
Josef Grul ["is that so?"] Or else what?
[punches him on shoulder]
Junior Bevill [taken aback a bit] Ow.
Josef Grul Huh, Jamaica? "Or else" what?
[pushes Junior to floor and then gets down in his face]
Josef Grul Come on, Jamaica say something!
[Two big feet come into view. Grul looks up]
Yul Brenner No problem, mon.
[Yul punches Josef Grul in the face; the whole bar then goes crazy with fighting]
[the team emerges from the airport into a blizzard]
Irv It's not so much the heat, it's the humidity that'll kill you.
Momma Coffie Everybody shut up! My boy's on TV.
Derice Bannock Hey, man, you could be famous. You could have your picture on a Wheaties box. But you said "no," and that's all right, because I don't need you. Everybody is going to want to be on my bobsled team!
Irv Winning a bobsled race is about one thing: the push-start. Now I know you dainty, little track-stars think you're fast. Well, heh, let's see how fast you are when you push a six-hundred pound sled. Now a respectable start-time is five-point-seven seconds. If you speed demons can't whip off an even six flat, you have a better chance of becoming a barbershop quartet.
Yul Brenner Remember, this doesn't mean that I like you.
Irv Hi, I'd like to register for the tryouts.
Registration Official What country?
Irv Uh...
[clears throat]
Irv Jamaica.
Registration Official [smiles] What country?
Irv *Jamaica*.
Registration Official [stops smiling and enters the information] Huh, what do you know? A Jamaican bobsled team.
Derice Bannock I can't believe the trials are finally here.
Joy Bannock You nervous?
Derice Bannock I'm not nervous. I'm ready. I've been ready for this day my whole life. I don't care how fast they run, I'm going to run faster. I don't care how much they want it, I want it more. I'm going to the Olympics, baby. I feel it. I'm going to win the gold.
Joy Bannock Derice, are you nervous?
Derice Bannock I'm terrified.
Sanka Coffie [suddenly realizes what Derice is showing him] So a bobsled is a pushcart with no wheels!
Joy Bannock [Joy and Momma Coffie sit in the stands as they wait for Sanka's pushcart race to begin. Derice comes along, and stands next to Joy. Joy kisses him] Derice, is Sanka ready?
Momma Coffie Ready? That boy's never ready! He's a lazy, sorry, no-good bag of bones.
Derice Bannock Derice Bannock, Joy Bannock: [laugh loudly at Momma Coffie's statement, thinking that she's just joking]
Momma Coffie [seriously] So what ya laughing at?
Sanka Coffie [singing] Some people say you know them can't believe, Jamaica, We have a bobsled team
Derice Bannock Yes!
Sanka Coffie We have the one Derice
Derice Bannock And the one Junior
Junior Bevill You - Sanka
Derice Bannock The fastest of the fastest of Jamaican sprinters
Sanka Coffie Sanka Coffie, Derice Bannock, Junior Bevill: Go to Olympics, Fight for Jamaica!
Yul Brenner [the guys start climbing into the bobsled] Don't touch me!
Sanka Coffie Hey, Baldie, get off my foot!
Yul Brenner Don't touch me!
[repeated line]
Yul Brenner Don't touch me!
[before their first practice run]
Sanka Coffie You want to kiss my egg?
[holds the egg in front of Yul's face]
Yul Brenner [looks at the egg, disgustingly] I'm not kissing no egg.
Sanka Coffie Suit yourself.
[kisses the egg]
Irv [looking at an old picture of himself and Derice's father] Wow, would you look at me then?
[Turns the frame and sees his reflection in the glass]
Irv Oof, would you look at me now?
Coolidge Mr. Coolidge, who is the other man in the picture with my father?
Coolidge Irving Blitzer. He's an American who lives here. Unless, of course, he's been arrested or shot.
Derice Bannock Excuse me?
Coolidge Well, he's a bookie now. Takes his bets in a small pool hall just past Sandy Bay.
Derice Bannock Isn't that a gold medal around his neck?
Coolidge Oh, yeah. That lunatic was an Olympic bobsledder who tried to get your father to switch sports. He had some theory about using track sprinters to push the bobsleds. Some ridiculous thing like that. Can you imagine a Jamaican bobsledder?
Irv Now maybe you haven't noticed, but we aren't exactly winning any popularity contests here. They hate me, they hate you, they hate us. Now, if we're even gonna think about qualifying, we're each gonna have to sit down and take a nice, deep look inside. I didn't come all this way to get my butt whipped!
Whitby Bevil - Sr. I got you a job with Webster, Webster and Cohen, the biggest brokerage house in Miami!
Junior Bevill Oh right. Webster, Webster and Cohen.
Whitby Bevil - Sr. Yes! That's right. And you start end of the month.
Junior Bevill Yes, but I thought that I would.
Whitby Bevil - Sr. Look we went along with this track nonsense long enough. And we agreed that it's time to get on with your real future. Right?
Junior Bevill I know.
Whitby Bevil - Sr. Right?
Junior Bevill Yes sir.
Whitby Bevil - Sr. Good. I'm going to tell your mother. I guess we sure told him.
Sanka Coffie [after witnessing Irv obliterate a radio with a pool cue] That guy won two gold medals?
Sanka Coffie All right, you sugar-coated track stars! Move out and let the ice rasta show you how it's done.
Sanka Coffie Nobody had that much fun in a sled since Santy Claus.
[the team are finishing painting their sled and drinking Cokes in bottles]
Derice Bannock Fellas, here's to followin' your dreams.
Yul Brenner [as they clink bottles] Yes, man. Follow your dreams.
Irv I said it to your father and I'll say it again: sprinters make the best bobsledders.
Derice Bannock Here's to sprintin'!
[They clink bottles again]
Sanka Coffie So what's it gonna be, star? What are the people gonna be screamin' when Jamaica takes the hill?
Derice Bannock I say we call it - "Cool Runnings."
Derice Bannock Hey, Coach.
Irv Yeah?
Derice Bannock I have to ask you a question.
Irv Sure.
Derice Bannock You don't have to answer if you don't want to. I mean, I want you to, but if you can't, I understand.
Irv You want to know why I cheated, right?
Derice Bannock Yes I do.
Irv That's a fair question. It's quite simple really. I had to win. You see, Derice, I'd made winning my whole life, and when you make winning your whole life, you have to keep on winning, no matter what. You understand that?
Derice Bannock No, I don't understand, Coach. You had two gold medals. You had it all.
Irv Derice, a gold medal is a wonderful thing. But if you're not enough without it, you'll never be enough with it.
Derice Bannock Hey, Coach, how will I know if I'm enough?
Irv When you cross that finish line, you'll know.
Josef Grul You did good, Jamaica. We'll see you in four years, yah?
Derice Bannock Yeah, mon.
Irv This is what it's all about, this is whether you win or lose the race, right here in the push start! This is where you're gonna practice, right here, right here in a Volkswagon!
[repeated line after someone has said something degrading]
Irv [sarcastic] That's very funny.
Irv Go, go, go! Now, now, now, now!
Sanka Coffie I love Jamaica - and Jamaica loves me!
Yul Brenner Hurry up, mon. I have a dead grandmother that moves faster than you.
Al Trautwig Watch out, world. The Jamaicans are coming!
Al Trautwig Oh, what the heck. Go, Jams!
Derice Bannock Excuse me, are you Irving Blitzer?
Irv That depends on who's asking.
Yul Brenner You're crowding me, slinky head.
