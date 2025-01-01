Derice Bannock
You know, when the Swiss want to ge...
Sanka Coffie
Ah, will you shut up about the damn Swiss! I mean, it was all that "eins zwei drei" nonsense that got us all nervous in the first place.
Derice Bannock
Hey, man, look here, I'm just trying to get us off on the right foot.
Sanka Coffie
Well, the right foot for us is not the Swiss foot. I mean, come on, Derice, we can't be copying nobody else's style. We have our own style.
Derice Bannock
Kissing an egg is no kind of style. It's the Olympics here, it's no stupid push-cart derby.
[Long pause]
Sanka Coffie
Let me tell you something, rasta, I didn't come up here to forget who I am and where I come from.
Derice Bannock
Neither did I. I'm just trying to be the best I can be.
Sanka Coffie
So am I, and the best I can be is Jamaican. Look, Derice, I've known you since Julie Jeffreys asked to see your ding-a-ling, and I'm telling you as a friend... if we look Jamaican, walk Jamaican, talk Jamaican and IS Jamaican, then we sure as hell better bobsled Jamaican.