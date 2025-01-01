Hogan[With Yaqui arrow stuck in his chest]I don't know if this arrow's near my heart; I don't think so. Of course... some women say my heart ain't exactly in the right place.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sara[Helping Hogan practice shooting, before the train arrives at the trestle]Sober up! Sober up, you dirty bastard, or I'll kill ya'!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hogan[Sister Sara is carving a niche in the shaft of an arrow shot in Hogan's shoulder as Hogan is getting drunk so the arrow can be disloged with less pain. Hogan is impressed with Sister Sara's handiwork]"That's right you are married to a carpenter."
[an obvious reference to nuns being married to Jesus who was a carpenter]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
HoganHow 'bout you, ma'am? Haven't you ever wanted to be a whole woman? Have a man make love to you? Have children?
Sara[Demurely]I've chosen a different way of life.
HoganWell, what about when you get those feelings that your God gave every woman, including you? You know, I always wondered about that.
SaraWell, we're human, of course. When we get those feelings, uh... we pray until they pass.
HoganIn your case, sister, just how much prayin' does that take?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
HoganBy the way, Sister, I guess I owe you an apology. When I was trying to get you up the tree, I...
SaraOh, no apology is necessary, Mr. Hogan. In emergencies, the Church grants dispensation. It's no sin that you pushed me up the tree with your hands on my ass.
Hogan[Shocked]Where'd you learn that kind of English?
HoganIn any army I ever knew, a colonel commands a full regiment.
Col. BeltranYes, in a parade. But not with the fighting we've been through.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
SaraMr. Hogan, you should be happy you're still alive. What do you want from life, anyway? A ranch? Cattle? What do you want?
HoganA ranch? You mean get up at sunrise, go to bed at sunset, rearin' the saddle all day. No thanks, sister, I'd rather be dead. No sister, there's this town called San Francisco that's booming. And if I get this stake, well, I'm gonna' open myself up the biggest gambling saloon in the whole area. With long red mahogany bars and green felt tables. And we'll play roulette, and dice and faro and all those wonderful games. And I realize that doesn't mean much to you, but to me, that's livin'.
HoganAll right. It's a small shrine. Let's make it a small prayer.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sara[Incapacitated due to the arrow wound, Hogan is having Sara climb a high train trestle to set a charge of dynamite]If I climb that trestle, I'll fall.
HoganA fine, psalm-singin' hypocrite you are! The French are gonna' slaughter a whole outfit of your Juaristas, and you're the only one who can help 'em. And you won't climb one lousy, stinkin' trestle.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
HoganI told you I was stayin' in this deal, colonel. 'Cause you know that nobody over in Texas is gonna' sell a load of dynamite to a Mexican.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hogan[Sister Sara has traded her mule for a peasant's burro. Hogan is incredulous]Your mule for that burro? Well, if that gentleman traded you even, you won't be meetin' up with him in heaven.
HoganA horse with a rider makes a deeper print than a horse without. If we're lucky, the French will follow those ponies. Here... Eat this. I told you to eat something back there. Your stomach keeps growling, we'll have the whole French army on us.
SaraThese little noises can't be heard. Why are you so angry with me?
HoganWell... maybe a nun ought not be so good-lookin'.
SaraThe way I look is of no importance. I'm married to our Lord Jesus Christ.
HoganThat's what I'm steamed up about, if you'll pardon my being frank.
HoganGet me some gunpowder out of my saddle bag. Don't come near me till I tell you. Pour some in your hand... and leave the pouch there. Fill the groove. Fill the groove. That's fine. All right, now comes the hard part. Cos we gotta time this perfect. As soon as I light the powder, you drive the arrow through me and pull it out the other side.
HoganRemember what I told you about accidents? We didn't have to run across those damn Yaquis but we did. No miracle, just a rotten, lousy accident that's gonna cost me my whole deal. Get me up straight. Get me up straight. You are a beautiful woman, Sister Sara. You feel like a beautiful woman, you smell like beautiful woman.