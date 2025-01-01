Menu
Sara Don't you want a woman of your own?
Hogan What for?
Sara To share your name, bear your children, be a companion.
Hogan To ask me to quit drinking, quit gambling and save my money? And to bitch about her aches and pains all day? No thanks!
Hogan [after killing Sara's rapists and she asks him to bury them] Sister, I don't mind shootin' em' for ya, but I'll be damned if I'm gonna sweat over 'em for ya.
Hogan Sister! This here is a cathouse!
Sara Oh no, Hogan. This is no cathouse. This is the best whorehouse in town!
Sara Sober up! You sober up, you dirty bastard or I'll kill you! Sit up! Now, tell me when to hold my breath... Dear Mary, Mother of God, help this no-good atheist to shoot straight.
Hogan Hold your breath.
Hogan [after shooting straight at the dynamite] What did I tell you? Did I or did I not hear you call me a bastard?
Sara Well, I suppose whiskey can make a man hear anything. Dear Lord, forgive him for the impurity of his thoughts.
Sara The least you can do is take off your hat.
Hogan Haven't got time for that.
[as Hogan kisses Sara, she removes his hat]
Sara [Wants Hogan to bury the three men he's just killed] Do you have a shovel?
Hogan Sister, raise your eyes to heaven.
[They both look up at the sky, to see vultures circling overhead]
Hogan Now are they or are they not God's creatures?
Sara Of course they are.
Hogan Well, why do you want to rob them of all this convenient nourishment?
Hogan Everybody's got a right to be a sucker once.
Hogan [With Yaqui arrow stuck in his chest] I don't know if this arrow's near my heart; I don't think so. Of course... some women say my heart ain't exactly in the right place.
Sara [Helping Hogan practice shooting, before the train arrives at the trestle] Sober up! Sober up, you dirty bastard, or I'll kill ya'!
Hogan [Sister Sara is carving a niche in the shaft of an arrow shot in Hogan's shoulder as Hogan is getting drunk so the arrow can be disloged with less pain. Hogan is impressed with Sister Sara's handiwork] "That's right you are married to a carpenter."
[an obvious reference to nuns being married to Jesus who was a carpenter]
Hogan How 'bout you, ma'am? Haven't you ever wanted to be a whole woman? Have a man make love to you? Have children?
Sara [Demurely] I've chosen a different way of life.
Hogan Well, what about when you get those feelings that your God gave every woman, including you? You know, I always wondered about that.
Sara Well, we're human, of course. When we get those feelings, uh... we pray until they pass.
Hogan In your case, sister, just how much prayin' does that take?
Hogan By the way, Sister, I guess I owe you an apology. When I was trying to get you up the tree, I...
Sara Oh, no apology is necessary, Mr. Hogan. In emergencies, the Church grants dispensation. It's no sin that you pushed me up the tree with your hands on my ass.
Hogan [Shocked] Where'd you learn that kind of English?
Sara What kind?
Hogan "Ass."
Sara Oh, in the convent. Sister Harriet taught us words for parts of the body. This part she called the ass.
Hogan Where is this Sister Harriet from, anyway?
Sara New Orleans. Why?
Hogan I'd sure as hell like to know what she did before she became a nun.
Sara [Sensing a mountain lion is nearby, Hogan is having Sara climb a tree for her own safety] Please, Mr. Hogan. Looking down from heights frightens me.
Hogan Then look up.
Hogan [knocking on the door] Sara, open up.
Sara I'm taking a bath!
Hogan Well, get out of the bath.
Sara Will you come back later? I want to be all dressed up for you.
Hogan [break down the door with his foot] Who the hell wants to see you dressed?
Sara Hello, Mr Hogan.
Hogan How do, Sister?
Sara Glad to see you're back safe.
Hogan Waiting for the dynamite?
Sara And you.
Hogan What, me personal?
Sara Mm, I missed you. Yeah.
Hogan It's felt kinda wrong the past few days not having you slowing me up.
Sara Did it?
Hogan Yeah, damn it.
Sara What's the matter?
Hogan Well, you see, there's a problem, Sister... I should have never met up with you in the first place.
Col. Beltran This is better than killing each other, no?
Hogan I only figured there was going to be one funeral... Catholic.
Col. Beltran Oh? I didn't know you were Catholic.
Hogan Sister Sara, you're gonna slow me up some, but I'm gonna take you to one of those guerilla bands you're looking for.
Sara Do you belong to one of them?
Hogan Till I get paid, yeah.
Sara Paid? You mean in gold?
Hogan Well, let's put it this way: they pay me off in tortillas, I'm gonna shoot 'em right in the eye.
Sara But the Juaristas are too poor to hire anybody.
Hogan Well, I made a deal to work out a plan to take the garrison. If it pays off then I get half the French treasury.
Sara Then you don't have any sympathy for their cause?
Hogan Not theirs or anybody else's. See I spent two years in a war in the States. Right now, all I'm interested in is money.
Sara If money is all you care about then why did you fight in that war?
Hogan Everybody's got a right to be a sucker once.
Hogan In any army I ever knew, a colonel commands a full regiment.
Col. Beltran Yes, in a parade. But not with the fighting we've been through.
Sara Mr. Hogan, you should be happy you're still alive. What do you want from life, anyway? A ranch? Cattle? What do you want?
Hogan A ranch? You mean get up at sunrise, go to bed at sunset, rearin' the saddle all day. No thanks, sister, I'd rather be dead. No sister, there's this town called San Francisco that's booming. And if I get this stake, well, I'm gonna' open myself up the biggest gambling saloon in the whole area. With long red mahogany bars and green felt tables. And we'll play roulette, and dice and faro and all those wonderful games. And I realize that doesn't mean much to you, but to me, that's livin'.
Sara [Faint smile] Some men have strange dreams.
Hogan [Sara has stopped at a small shrine by the road, and begins to pray] Now what're you doing?
Sara I must say a prayer at this shrine.
Hogan You said your prayers last night and this morning. You're gonna' wear 'em out.
Sara It's a sin to pass a shrine without praying.
Hogan Not if you close your eyes, it isn't.
Sara Please, Mr. Hogan.
Hogan All right. It's a small shrine. Let's make it a small prayer.
Sara [Incapacitated due to the arrow wound, Hogan is having Sara climb a high train trestle to set a charge of dynamite] If I climb that trestle, I'll fall.
Hogan A fine, psalm-singin' hypocrite you are! The French are gonna' slaughter a whole outfit of your Juaristas, and you're the only one who can help 'em. And you won't climb one lousy, stinkin' trestle.
Hogan I told you I was stayin' in this deal, colonel. 'Cause you know that nobody over in Texas is gonna' sell a load of dynamite to a Mexican.
Hogan [Sister Sara has traded her mule for a peasant's burro. Hogan is incredulous] Your mule for that burro? Well, if that gentleman traded you even, you won't be meetin' up with him in heaven.
Hogan You let me down, Sister. You let me down.
Sara Then why don't you get on your horse?
Hogan Because...
Sara You're too drunk to ride alone. I'll have to get on with you. Hold on to the mane. Lean back against me. Lean back. Tell your horse to get moving.
Hogan I like being in the arms of a good-looking nun. How do you like it, Sister?
Sara The Church allows this for your safety but you may not take liberties.
Hogan I apologise, ma'am. I most sincerely do.
Hogan What the hell is a nun doing out here?
Hogan It's a great life. Women when I want 'em and none with the name of Hogan.
Hogan All the women I've ever known were natural-born liars but I never knew about nuns until now.
Hogan You praying for me?
Sara Yes!
Hogan Well then I must be drunk enough 'cause, damn my eyes, I find that kinda touching.
Hogan You know, when you got me into this thing, you told me you had no artillery. What about dynamite? You have any of that?
Col. Beltran None.
Hogan Less than a hundred rifles, a few machetes, and not much more... Even drunk, the French are gonna' blow your heads off.
Col. Beltran You don't know my men. Each one of them tough, courageous and a Mexican patriot.
Hogan [Not impressed] Hmm... Isn't that sweet? Well, I happen to be a Hogan patriot, and I'd like to have some dynamite workin' with me.
Col. Beltran I will welcome all you can get. You show me the tree that it's growing on, and I will have my men pick it.
Hogan [Sara has returned with a batch of peasants' donated valuables, that will help Hogan purchase dynamite back in Texas] How did you do?
Sara I'm not sure.
Hogan You must know if you've got something worthwhile?
Sara I just don't know how much it'll bring in Texas...
Hogan You don't?
Hogan [Looks at the small pile of jewelry, impressed] This will buy enough dynamite to give my horse a rupture. You did real well for me, Sister.
Hogan [in Colonel Beltran's direction] Uh... for the cause.
Sara Maybe this will buy you a bottle of 'medicine' to keep your arm well-oiled.
Sara We have to get that trap door open, too, don't we?
Hogan You know what you're talkin' about's crazy, Sara.
Sara Listen, Hogan, everybody's got a right to be a sucker once.
Hogan Sister if you wanna bless em you bless em dry!
Hogan What about those feelings your god gave every woman, including you? I've always wondered. Well, we're human, of course.
Sara When we get those feelings, we pray until they pass.
Hogan In your case, just how much praying does that take? What about before you became a nun? Did you ever have a man?
Sara No
Hogan Ever been kissed by one?
Sara No
Hogan Haven't you ever laid awake wondering what it would be like?
Sara No
Hogan All the women I've ever met were natural-born liars but I never knew about nuns till now.
Sara You're right. I lied.
Hogan I'll say one thing, Sister. I sure woulda liked to have met up with you before you took to them clothes and them vows.
Hogan When I give the signal, you get ready to move.
Sara This little cottontail wishes she had that cross back.
Hogan [Last Lines] Come on.
Hogan Did I or did I not hear you call me a bastard?
Sara Well! I suppose whiskey can make a man hear anything. Oh, Dear Lord, forgive him for the impurity of his thoughts!
Gen. LeClair You didn't know we had posted a reward?
Hogan A reward?
Gen. LeClair 200 gold francs.
Hogan How about that? Better than a stab in the eye with a sharp stick!
Sara [Sara and Hogan are in the cantina 'El Gato Negro'] You're getting drunk again, are you?
Hogan Oh, I never get drunk unless I'm shot by Yaquis.
Sara Then why the tequila?
Hogan Just to oil up my arm. That's all.
Sara What are you doing?
Hogan I'm doing for you what no Holy Virgin's in any position to do.
Sara Hah!
Hogan We'll walk slowly so as not to stir up this stream bed any more than we have to.
Sara Why did you put that dead man on the horse?
Hogan A horse with a rider makes a deeper print than a horse without. If we're lucky, the French will follow those ponies. Here... Eat this. I told you to eat something back there. Your stomach keeps growling, we'll have the whole French army on us.
Sara These little noises can't be heard. Why are you so angry with me?
Hogan Well... maybe a nun ought not be so good-lookin'.
Sara The way I look is of no importance. I'm married to our Lord Jesus Christ.
Hogan That's what I'm steamed up about, if you'll pardon my being frank.
Sara I'm not offended, Brother Hogan.
Hogan Don't "Brother" me!
Hogan They split up, damn it, and they're catchin' up. I wouldn't just sit there, move.
Sara We can't outrun 'em. You can get in here.
Hogan I may not shoot all of them but I'll get their attention. Wait, then head on out the other way.
Sara You've been a wonderful friend, Mr Hogan. Go with God.
Hogan Leave Him out of this, huh? Get movin'!
Hogan Get me some gunpowder out of my saddle bag. Don't come near me till I tell you. Pour some in your hand... and leave the pouch there. Fill the groove. Fill the groove. That's fine. All right, now comes the hard part. Cos we gotta time this perfect. As soon as I light the powder, you drive the arrow through me and pull it out the other side.
Sara What do I hit it with?
Hogan Take the knife, put the flat part over the end... and hit it with the gun. And please, Sister Sara, please hit it a straight blow, not a glancing one, huh?
Sara What if I don't hit it straight?
Hogan The hell with that, my beautiful Sister. The arrow will break off inside me. Now, I know you're an A-1 gravedigger but...
Sara All right. What do I do with the moss?
Hogan Plug the holes both sides. Push it in about a half-inch. All right. One last swallow and it's up to you, Doc.
Sara [Sara prays before pulls out the arror]
Hogan Prayin' for me?
Sara Yes
Hogan Well, then I must be drunk enough. Damn my eyes, I find that kind of touchin'. One last thing, Sister. The powder will flare up when I light it, so watch yourself.
Sara [after drinking from Hogan's whiskey] I'm not intoxicated!
Hogan Well, you ought to be - that's a hell of a lot of whiskey before breakfast.
Sara My faith in god will turn it into water.
Hogan Remember what I told you about accidents? We didn't have to run across those damn Yaquis but we did. No miracle, just a rotten, lousy accident that's gonna cost me my whole deal. Get me up straight. Get me up straight. You are a beautiful woman, Sister Sara. You feel like a beautiful woman, you smell like beautiful woman.
Sara Please, Mr Hogan.
Hogan I can't help thinking, that first time I saw you and you were almost naked...
Sara You must forget that.
Hogan I can't, my beautiful Sister. I don't want to forget. Every night when we bed down next to each other I think of you that way and I want to reach out and touch you and hold you and feel you.
Sara I forgive you because I know that if you weren't drunk...
Hogan Maybe. Maybe so. But you can't stop a man from wishing. I sure wish you weren't a nun.
Sara Please, Mr Hogan.
Hogan All right.
Hogan I don't mind killing em for ya, but I'll be damned if I'm gonna sweat over em.
Hogan Lady if you weren't a nun, I'd let you save your own bacon.
Sara You make very good coffee.
Hogan A man on his own has to take care of himself.
Sara So you're not married?
Hogan Nope.
Sara Ever been?
Hogan Nope.
Sara Want to be?
Hogan Nope.
Sara Don't you want a woman of your own?
Hogan What for?
Sara Share your name, bear your children, be a companion?
Hogan To ask me to quit drinkin', quit gamblin', save my money and to bitch about her aches and pains? No, thanks.
Hogan I ride from sunup to sundown. You either keep up or you don't. You'll feel better after a few hours on your mule.
Sara Dear Mary, Mother of God, help this no-good atheist to shoot straight.
Hogan [Having been shot by one of the Yaqui tribesmen] Those damned Yaquis!
Hogan [Referring to Sara's lone mule, sparsely equipped] Your mule?
Sara Yes.
Hogan No provisions, no canteen? Just how'd you figure on existing?
Sara I was confident the Lord would provide.
Hogan [Motioning to the bodies of the three men who'd tried to rape her] Three more like them?
Sara He also provided you.
Sara We'd better hurry... I've never seen a train blown to hell-and-gone before.
Hogan I guess you haven't slept much on the ground.
Sara Oh, I'm very tired. I'll sleep.
Hogan For somebody who's wore out, you sure got a happy look.
Sara It was a miracle you found me when you did, Mr Hogan.
Hogan That was no miracle, just an accident and life is full of 'em.
Sara No. It was a miracle.
Hogan Yes, ma'am. Two men are ridin' along side by side, a bullet ricochets off a rock, kills one of them but not the other - just an accident, no miracle.
Sara Then you believe there are no miracles?
Hogan Well, um... Now, you take that fella this morning. He could've picked up that stick of dynamite and thrown it back at me before I shot him. Now, that would have been a miracle.
Sara [laughing]
Hogan It's nice to hear you laugh, ma'am.
Sara You think nuns don't laugh?
Hogan I don't know. I never spent the night with one before.
Hogan Good night, Mr Hogan. Thank you again for everything.
Sara Oh, no, Mr Hogan. No. - Now, wait a minute. Remember I saved your life.
Sara I saved yours today, too.
Hogan I saved yours twice from the French.
Sara I saved yours twice - the arrow?
Hogan What are you gonna do? Are you gonna desert me in my hour of need? What about that rattlesnake when you were hiding?
Sara That was easy, no risk at all.
Hogan Did I or did I not come to you in your hour of need? This is my hour of need.
Sara What kind of need is your need? All you have on your mind is money.
Hogan What's more important than that?
[toasting Sister Sara]
Gen. LeClair To your virtues... and especially your vices, Sara
[first lines]
One of Sara's molesters Look at that! Look at it!
Sara Why did you put that dead man on the horse?
Hogan Because a horse with a rider makes a deeper print than a horse without a rider. If we're lucky, the French will follow THOSE ponies.
Sara Alright, Mr. Mule. You know you were right. You are as stubborn as my mule.
Sara [Having eaten for dinner the rattlesnake Hogan had killed earlier - a snake that had thoroughly repulsed her] It's hard to believe that rattlesnake could taste so delicious.
Sara In Mexico a nun can travel safely among murderers and thieves.
