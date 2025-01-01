Hogan I guess you haven't slept much on the ground.

Sara Oh, I'm very tired. I'll sleep.

Hogan For somebody who's wore out, you sure got a happy look.

Sara It was a miracle you found me when you did, Mr Hogan.

Hogan That was no miracle, just an accident and life is full of 'em.

Sara No. It was a miracle.

Hogan Yes, ma'am. Two men are ridin' along side by side, a bullet ricochets off a rock, kills one of them but not the other - just an accident, no miracle.

Sara Then you believe there are no miracles?

Hogan Well, um... Now, you take that fella this morning. He could've picked up that stick of dynamite and thrown it back at me before I shot him. Now, that would have been a miracle.

Hogan It's nice to hear you laugh, ma'am.

Sara You think nuns don't laugh?

Hogan I don't know. I never spent the night with one before.