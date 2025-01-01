Menu
The Midnight Man Movie Quotes

The Midnight Man Movie Quotes

Grady Xan, your services are no longer required. Thank you for flying with us this evening. We understand when choosing a kidnapper you have many options, thank you for your business.
Grady You told those girls Nomack had AIDS.
Zan I said "Chlamydia." I have no idea how that turned into "AIDS."
Zan So, where are you from?
Grady Kings Langley, Hertfordshire
Zan Yeah, I don't know what those words mean. I'm an American, and we know "London" and "Hogwarts."
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Will Kemp
Will Kemp
Brinna Kelly
