Kinoafisha Films A Dog's Purpose A Dog's Purpose Movie Quotes

A Dog's Purpose Movie Quotes

[last lines]
Bailey So, in all my lives as a dog, here's what I've learned. Have fun, obviously. Whenever possible, find someone to save, and save them. Lick the ones you love. Don't get all sad-faced about what happened and scrunchy-faced about what could. Just be here now.
Adult Ethan [throws the flattened football] Go! Okay, go get it.
Bailey Be - here - now. That's a dog's purpose.
Bailey [trailer only] I had a purpose, I was needed again and again and again. With each new life I was learning a new lesson.
Carlos [into his police radio] My dog's been shot! I repeat, canine shot!
Ellie [narrating] I always hated getting shots. This was definitely the worst shot I ever got.
[first lines]
Bailey [narrating] What is the meaning of life? Are we here for a reason? Is there a point to any of this?
[a litter of puppies]
Bailey First, I had no idea what was going on. I... I couldn't see a thing. It was warm. There was my mother. Every day, I had fun. Was having fun the point? The whole point? No, it couldn't be that simple.
Dog Catcher Here's one...
Bailey And then it was over.
Dog Catcher That's it for you.
[put him into his truck]
Bailey No more fun. It seemed like such a short life. I mean, what exactly did I do? There was some playing. There was some eating. I dug in the dirt. But when I really thought about it, it didn't add up to much. I was back. And I was a puppy again. Alive and ready to ask the big questions. To dig for answers.
Bailey [about Hannah] From that moment on, the girl was a member of our pack. I liked her. Plus she smelled like biscuits.
Tino Slow down, slow down! My legs are barely legs!
Tino [at the veternarian] What's with these white-coat people sticking me with sharp things?
Adult Ethan I'm really stubborn.
Adult Hannah I know that. When you put your mind to something, that was that.
Adult Ethan Yeah. That's good for getting things done. It's not so good for relationships.
[Ethan realizes that it is Bailey]
Adult Ethan No.
Bailey Yes, it's me, Ethan, it's me.
Adult Ethan Bailey?
[Bailey grabs his tail to indicate that it is him. Ethan smiles]
Adult Ethan Bailey.
Adult Ethan Life's a mystery.
Bailey What's a donkey?
Bailey My butt itches.
Victor [jeeringly at Buddy who is chained up outside] I always told her you'd get this big. Look at what she thinks of you now.
Bailey [after Ethan has banished his father from the house] From that moment on, Ethan was the leader of our pack. When we went home, things were different. Dad was gone.
[Ethan and his mother are burying their dead cat below Bailey's window]
Bailey That cat had been hiding from me for a while. And now I got it.
[thinking they were playing hide and seek, he digs up the cat's body and takes it into the house]
Bailey I found him!
[Elizabeth screams in horror]
Bailey Okay, sorry.
[he takes the corpse back outside]
Ethan's Mom [grossed out] Geez!
