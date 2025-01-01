BaileySo, in all my lives as a dog, here's what I've learned. Have fun, obviously. Whenever possible, find someone to save, and save them. Lick the ones you love. Don't get all sad-faced about what happened and scrunchy-faced about what could. Just be here now.
Adult Ethan[throws the flattened football]Go! Okay, go get it.
Bailey[trailer only]I had a purpose, I was needed again and again and again. With each new life I was learning a new lesson.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carlos[into his police radio]My dog's been shot! I repeat, canine shot!
Ellie[narrating]I always hated getting shots. This was definitely the worst shot I ever got.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Bailey[narrating] What is the meaning of life? Are we here for a reason? Is there a point to any of this?
[a litter of puppies]
BaileyFirst, I had no idea what was going on. I... I couldn't see a thing. It was warm. There was my mother. Every day, I had fun. Was having fun the point? The whole point? No, it couldn't be that simple.
BaileyNo more fun. It seemed like such a short life. I mean, what exactly did I do? There was some playing. There was some eating. I dug in the dirt. But when I really thought about it, it didn't add up to much. I was back. And I was a puppy again. Alive and ready to ask the big questions. To dig for answers.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bailey[about Hannah]From that moment on, the girl was a member of our pack. I liked her. Plus she smelled like biscuits.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
TinoSlow down, slow down! My legs are barely legs!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tino[at the veternarian]What's with these white-coat people sticking me with sharp things?