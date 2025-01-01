[first lines]

Bailey [narrating] What is the meaning of life? Are we here for a reason? Is there a point to any of this?

[a litter of puppies]

Bailey First, I had no idea what was going on. I... I couldn't see a thing. It was warm. There was my mother. Every day, I had fun. Was having fun the point? The whole point? No, it couldn't be that simple.

Dog Catcher Here's one...

Bailey And then it was over.

Dog Catcher That's it for you.

[put him into his truck]