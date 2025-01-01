Menu
That Certain Woman Movie Quotes

That Certain Woman Movie Quotes

Jack V. Merrick, Jr. Dad, you can't take other people's lives and run them like you run your business.
Lloyd Rogers [to Mary] Money! I've got loads of it, and I'm one of the unhappiest men in the world!
Mary Donnell I'm going to sell youan idea. Lay off! You'll wake up one day and find your hat floating in the lake. Who do you think will be under the hat?
Mary Donnell You know, I believe I'm like one of those unfortunate gals you only read about in those dime novels... she only loved once.
Amy [Referring to little Jackie] What about when nighttime comes, and he starts wanting you? He always does.
Mary Donnell That's your job, Amy. You'll do it for me. Just make him believe that I... well, I... I never was. I've always been very bad luck to men.
Mary Donnell Go on, roll your hoop!
Lloyd Rogers Nice day for the ducks.
Lloyd Rogers You know, this existence we lead is a dismal affair without a personal and sympathetic interest, isn't it?
Jack V. Merrick, Jr. Oh Mary, when you talk like that, it makes me just want to... cuddle.
Mary Donnell You know that feeling you should do somethung?
Amy Yeah, and I know something else too.
Mary Donnell What's that?
Amy You're falling for him at last. I knew you would.
