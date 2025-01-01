Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
That Certain Woman
That Certain Woman Movie Quotes
That Certain Woman Movie Quotes
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
Quotes
Jack V. Merrick, Jr.
Dad, you can't take other people's lives and run them like you run your business.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lloyd Rogers
[to Mary]
Money! I've got loads of it, and I'm one of the unhappiest men in the world!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mary Donnell
I'm going to sell youan idea. Lay off! You'll wake up one day and find your hat floating in the lake. Who do you think will be under the hat?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mary Donnell
You know, I believe I'm like one of those unfortunate gals you only read about in those dime novels... she only loved once.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Amy
[Referring to little Jackie]
What about when nighttime comes, and he starts wanting you? He always does.
Mary Donnell
That's your job, Amy. You'll do it for me. Just make him believe that I... well, I... I never was. I've always been very bad luck to men.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mary Donnell
Go on, roll your hoop!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lloyd Rogers
Nice day for the ducks.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lloyd Rogers
You know, this existence we lead is a dismal affair without a personal and sympathetic interest, isn't it?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jack V. Merrick, Jr.
Oh Mary, when you talk like that, it makes me just want to... cuddle.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mary Donnell
You know that feeling you should do somethung?
Amy
Yeah, and I know something else too.
Mary Donnell
What's that?
Amy
You're falling for him at last. I knew you would.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Henry Fonda
Ian Hunter
Bette Davis
Mary Philips
Now Playing
New Releases
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree