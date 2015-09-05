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Prazdnik neposlushaniya
Prazdnik neposlushaniya
, 2015
Russia / Comedy, Family / 18+
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Cast
Timothy Razuvaev
Plato Tuvykin
Aleksandr Nikitin
Taisiya Tuvykina
Nikita Galushko
Vera Vasilyeva
Director
Fedor Popov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 16 minutes
Production year
2015
World premiere
5 September 2015
Release date
5 September 2015
Russia
Панорама Кино
6+
5 September 2015
Kazakhstan
5 September 2015
Ukraine
Film rating
0.0
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0
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Best Russian Films
Updated 18 May 2022
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