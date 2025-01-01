Menu
Marie Antoinette Movie Quotes

Marie Antoinette You thought of me as something quite wonderful, didn't you? But instead you found an empty-headed, ill-mannered little fool. You see, monsieur, how sadly I am changed.
Count Axel de Fersen Oh no, madame! You've made pleasure a shield against lonliness and slander, but you could never change so deep a heart, so eager to be loved. Everyone, even the highest, has some dream of love in his heart and unless he achieve it he must fill that emptiness with noise, fame, excitement, pleasure.
Marie Antoinette Where did you learn this, monsieur?
Count Axel de Fersen In museums, mostly.
Marie Antoinette Museums?
Count Axel de Fersen They're very dull, most of them, and neglected, but you'll always find someone there gazing over the relics of queens who were true lovers. There isn't much to see... a ring, a glove, a fan perhaps, but we preserve them as much as we do our laws and we have much more faith in them.
Marie Antoinette Do you think one-hundred years hence some Swedish gentleman wandering in Paris might smile over a relic of Marie Antoinette? A miniature perhaps, or a ring? This very ring, for instance.
[She removes a ring from her hand and shows it to him]
Marie Antoinette Its centuries old. It has an inscription on it
[She reads it aloud]
Marie Antoinette "Everything leads me to thee."
[Now she places the ring in his hand]
Marie Antoinette Can you see it? Lying on a velvet cushion in its little glass case?
Count Axel de Fersen I don't know... you might make a present of it, perhaps, to some man who had loved you and it would be worn on his hand for as long as he lived and buried with him when he died because he loved you reverently and as was fitting from a respectable distance but with all his heart for all this life.
Count Axel de Fersen I must let you go. Goodbye.
Marie Antoinette Good night. Or, if you wish good morning. I shall never say goodbye.
Count Axel de Fersen When I'm gone you'll be glad that I didn't stand in the path of your destiny making you less than you were meant to be.
Marie Antoinette And that other kingdom? The love, the youth, the happiness we might have had... what of that?
Count Axel de Fersen We shall dream of it more tenderly because we didn't destroy it.
Marie Antoinette Shall I never see you again?
Count Axel de Fersen If you need me I shall come to you.
Marie Antoinette [Through tears] I shall always need you.
Count Axel de Fersen And if I should ask you, "Was it well done?", you'll tell me, "It was well done."
Marie Antoinette Take me in your arms again.
[He embraces her tenderly, she puts her head on his chest]
Marie Antoinette Let me have that memory. When I loose heart to go on I shall close my eyes, feel your arms about me. I shall know that I'm in your thoughts, that your loving me...
Count Axel de Fersen [He hugs her more tightly] Always, my dear... always.
Marie Antoinette ...giving me strength to live... goodbye, my love.
[They share one last kiss, he breaks the embrace and goes quickly so not to prolong one another's suffering in their parting; we see her watching him as he walks away, her arms still outstretched from their final embrace]
Dr. Benjamin Franklin Why, this is barbarous! Must the queen's child be born in public?
Count de Mercey Dr. Franklin, a French monarch belongs to the public. He must be born, he must live and he must die in public.
King Louis XVI I don't want to be king. People expect so much of a king. Nothing comes easily to me.
Marie Antoinette I once thought if I were queen, I'd be so happy. To be applauded and adored and obeyed. I don't want it now. I just want to be free. To be with you. To love you. I cannot wear a crown upon my heart.
King Louis XV [presenting Marie to Louis on their wedding night] Louis, I cast this pearl before you.
King Louis XV What's the meaning of this? Why are you here?
King Louis XVI I don't want her to be sent back!
King Louis XV Ha, ha! Indeed.
Mme. du Barry [Sharply to Louis XVI] His majesty is not well!
King Louis XVI [Ignoring du Barry] But it isn't her fault! Don't you understand?
King Louis XV [Looking up to Du Barry with confusion] What? What's he talking about?
Mme. du Barry [Even more sharply to Louis XVI] Will you go, please?
King Louis XVI No! You get out!
[Then to the king & now pleading on his knees]
King Louis XVI Listen, grandfather, it's going to be different now...
King Louis XV Get up you fool! Your argument is as unimpressive as your appearance. Your wife goes back to Austria! Your marriage will be annulled! I'll hear no more of it!
[Looking frail & weak he starts coughing uncontrollably & waves him impatiently away]
King Louis XV Get out! Get out!
King Louis XVI I'll get out, but I'll come back! I'll come back when your dead! I'll be king then!
King Louis XV Silence!
King Louis XVI [Ignoring the king he turns to du Barry] And you! You know what will happen to you when I'm king? There are places for women like you in the Bastille!
Mme. du Barry Stop it!
[to the king]
Mme. du Barry Make him stop!
King Louis XV Silence!
King Louis XVI I'm going to have my wife back! I'm going to have children! I know!
[he starts loosing his composure]
King Louis XVI But you... your weak! Your not going to live long! I'll be sitting there and you'll be dead!
King Louis XV [Trembling with anger he starts to rise] Be silent!
King Louis XVI [Roughly shoving the king down hard] Sit down!
[Then with shame he hangs his head as he leaves]
King Louis XVI Forgive me, sire. I didn't mean to touch you. Forgive me.
Empress Maria Theresa Toni, France is not Austria. You must accustom yourself to new people and new ways. Count Mercy is my ambassador at Versailles. He will guide you when he can. The rest, you must trust to your husband.
Marie Antoinette I will! Of course I will! Is he handsome?
Empress Maria Theresa There's time enough for that later. You go to bed now.
Marie Antoinette They say Versailles is too marvelous!
Empress Maria Theresa [More firmly now] I said to bed.
Marie Antoinette Yes, mama.
Empress Maria Theresa Versailles is no more marvelous than Vienna.
Marie Antoinette No, mama.
Empress Maria Theresa [Kissing her cheek] Goodnight.
Marie Antoinette Oh, goodnight, mama and thank you, thank you, thank you! Mama! Oh, mama, just think of it! I shall be queen! Queen of France!
Marie Antoinette I think I've known you would come. You promised to, you know?
Count Axel de Fersen If you needed me, I said.
Marie Antoinette Yes, you said that.
Count Axel de Fersen And, I said I would ask you: "Was it well done?"
Marie Antoinette It was well done. My husband has needed me. I am thankful to not have failed him.
Count Axel de Fersen I understand.
Marie Antoinette I even love him. But the love I have for him takes nothing away from my friend. Of all there was between us the night you went away nothing has changed. For me, nothing has changed or ever will. Forgive me for telling you this without asking you if you had the right to hear it.
Count Axel de Fersen I have the right. We knew each other for only a few hours and have been parted for long years, but the memory of you has always, will always, stand in the path of any living woman. Goodnight, madame.
Marie Antoinette Perhaps the great loves come with tears.
Mme. du Barry I was never a laundress! I was a milliner!
King Louis XVI We should live as becomes the heirs to the throne of France. I want life to be rich and full and beautiful. It could be if we'd only stand together.
King Louis XVI I tell you I can't. I can't try to be anything but what I am. Why do you plague me? The king is the king.
Marie Antoinette And I am a princess of the House of Hapsburg. I'm an archduchess of Austria and a daughter of the Empress Maria Theresa. I'm sorry you don't see it my way, Louis. Because I mean to be the dauphine of France. Not in the way I might have been if we'd stood together. But at least, I'll be the brightest, highest figure in this court.
Mme. du Barry [after Antoinette insults her in front of Louis XV and his court] So that's it? I'm dirt, eh? Not good enough for your high and mightiness.
Marie Antoinette Oh, but no, madame. Royalty loves an occasional roll in the gutter. Don't they, Grandpapa?
King Louis XVI I am not going to run! What do you say, brother?
Comte de Provence I say run and you'll lose your crown!
Comte d'Artois And I say stay and you'll lose your head!
Comte de Provence [to Artois] You're on the wing, I suppose?
Comte d'Artois Your trunks are packed!
Comte de Provence Liar!
King Louis XVI Be quiet, be quiet, both of you! It was a grave mistake to dissolve the assembly...
[He looks desparately up to Marie Antoinette]
King Louis XVI My dear, what shall we do?
Comte d'Artois [Provence is making a hasty retreat to his carriage when he meets Artois who is making his own hurried exit] Ah, brother! Traveling?
Comte de Provence If they should be killed I should be king.
Comte d'Artois If you should be killed I should be king! In these days who knows? Ha, ha! Adieu, brother!
King Louis XVI [Looking glum] I don't like that fellow.
Marie Antoinette Philippe?
King Louis XVI He smiles too much.
Marie Antoinette [Cheerfully] Oh, but I like people to smile!
Duke d'Orléans Forgive my interruption. I seldom venture to intrude. I know you prefer your solitude.
Marie Antoinette It's true. I don't care a great deal for balls and banquets. There's a certain futility to court life, don't you think?
Duke d'Orléans Hummm...? Oh, quite, quite...
Marie Antoinette My husband, as you know, has simple tastes and I am content with my books and music.
Duke d'Orléans Oh, and here I come blundering into your little oasis.
[He gets up to leave]
Duke d'Orléans Well, the least I can do is to take myself away quickly.
Princesse de Lamballe Oh, no! No, no, no!
Marie Antoinette Please don't go! Do sit down.
Duke d'Orléans [He sits down again] Too kind.
Marie Antoinette You know perfectly well how things are! No one ever comes to see me. Except my husband, of course.
Duke d'Orléans Oh, of course.
Marie Antoinette No one dares. Why does she hate me so?
Duke d'Orléans Why? Perfectly simple. Because in motion you are grace itself and in repose a statue of beauty. You know, my little cousin, you should become alive... how quickly you would depose that milliner.
Marie Antoinette Rebel?
Duke d'Orléans Rebel...
Princesse de Lamballe [Utterly shocked by his suggestion] Oh, my!
Duke d'Orléans Don't you dare?
Marie Antoinette No! Du Barry has every advantage! Why, she could make men or degrade them! Who would dare to offend her to be my friend? Who but you?
Duke d'Orléans Will you permit me to give a ball in the honor of the dauphine of France?
Marie Antoinette But cousin...!
Duke d'Orléans Paris is waiting for you... lights, music, dancing, the opera. A new world is waiting for you! Conquer Paris and you'll conquer Madame Du Barry.
Marie Antoinette You mustn't feel badly, I... I don't think I'll be afraid. It's quick, they say. Don't be sad. Don't be sad, my darling. We... We will never say goodbye.
Robespierre Death.
Bearded Leader of the People Well, what's the matter with you? There they are: the fat pig himself and the foreigner!
[to the crowd]
Bearded Leader of the People Are you afraid of them? Then, come on. What are we waiting for. Remember what Marat says: They're starving us! And hiring foreign troops to shoot us down! Come on.
[crowd yelling]
[first lines]
Marie Antoinette What can Mama want at this time of night? I was nearly asleep. Is it something I've done, do you think? What did she say? Did she look cross?
Mme. 'Feldy' de Lerchenfeld Solemn, I thought.
Marie Antoinette Oh, dear, what can it be? What have I done? She can't say much to me anyway. I'm a grown woman.
[last lines]
Marie Antoinette Oh, Mama, think of it. I shall be queen. I shall be queen of France.
Mme. du Barry I could have made you the biggest man in Paris, but you weren't smart enough. I found you out.
Duke d'Orléans That has its pleasant side, madame. For to be frank, as these gentlemen would like to be, I am as weary of paying homage to the somewhat overblown charms of the ladies who rule our ruler as the people are of paying their bills.
Mme. du Barry You royal lout!
King Louis XV This is enough. You can't forget, cousin, that your great-grandfather was regent of France. You have his ambition but without his talent. No, I'm not afraid of you, nor of the nobles, nor of the people, nor of ideas. The state will last my time. After me, the deluge.
Duke d'Orléans [bowing] With your permission, Majesty.
King Louis XV And take care, cousin. The liberals you encourage for your ends may destroy you for theirs.
