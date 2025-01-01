Marie Antoinette You thought of me as something quite wonderful, didn't you? But instead you found an empty-headed, ill-mannered little fool. You see, monsieur, how sadly I am changed.

Count Axel de Fersen Oh no, madame! You've made pleasure a shield against lonliness and slander, but you could never change so deep a heart, so eager to be loved. Everyone, even the highest, has some dream of love in his heart and unless he achieve it he must fill that emptiness with noise, fame, excitement, pleasure.

Marie Antoinette Where did you learn this, monsieur?

Count Axel de Fersen In museums, mostly.

Count Axel de Fersen They're very dull, most of them, and neglected, but you'll always find someone there gazing over the relics of queens who were true lovers. There isn't much to see... a ring, a glove, a fan perhaps, but we preserve them as much as we do our laws and we have much more faith in them.

Marie Antoinette Do you think one-hundred years hence some Swedish gentleman wandering in Paris might smile over a relic of Marie Antoinette? A miniature perhaps, or a ring? This very ring, for instance.

[She removes a ring from her hand and shows it to him]

Marie Antoinette Its centuries old. It has an inscription on it

[She reads it aloud]

Marie Antoinette "Everything leads me to thee."

[Now she places the ring in his hand]

Marie Antoinette Can you see it? Lying on a velvet cushion in its little glass case?