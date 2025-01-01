Duke d'Orléans
Forgive my interruption. I seldom venture to intrude. I know you prefer your solitude.
Marie Antoinette
It's true. I don't care a great deal for balls and banquets. There's a certain futility to court life, don't you think?
Duke d'Orléans
Hummm...? Oh, quite, quite...
Marie Antoinette
My husband, as you know, has simple tastes and I am content with my books and music.
Duke d'Orléans
Oh, and here I come blundering into your little oasis.
[He gets up to leave]
Duke d'Orléans
Well, the least I can do is to take myself away quickly.
Princesse de Lamballe
Oh, no! No, no, no!
Duke d'Orléans
[He sits down again]
Too kind.
Marie Antoinette
You know perfectly well how things are! No one ever comes to see me. Except my husband, of course.
Duke d'Orléans
Oh, of course.
Duke d'Orléans
Why? Perfectly simple. Because in motion you are grace itself and in repose a statue of beauty. You know, my little cousin, you should become alive... how quickly you would depose that milliner.
Duke d'Orléans
Rebel...
Princesse de Lamballe
[Utterly shocked by his suggestion]
Oh, my!
Duke d'Orléans
Don't you dare?
Marie Antoinette
No! Du Barry has every advantage! Why, she could make men or degrade them! Who would dare to offend her to be my friend? Who but you?
Duke d'Orléans
Will you permit me to give a ball in the honor of the dauphine of France?
Duke d'Orléans
Paris is waiting for you... lights, music, dancing, the opera. A new world is waiting for you! Conquer Paris and you'll conquer Madame Du Barry.