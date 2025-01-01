Connie Porter
Darling, you want to live, don't you?
Gus Smith
Not with one leg.
John Kovac
Don't be a sap, Gus.
Gus Smith
You don't understand.
John Kovac
Sure I do: Rosie.
Connie Porter
What's Rosie got to do with it?
Gus Smith
Everything. If I lose my leg, I lose Rosie.
Connie Porter
Of course, I don't know Rosie.
Gus Smith
She loves to dance. It's her hobby. It's her whole life. Put yourself in her place. Do you like to dance?
Connie Porter
Mad about it.
Gus Smith
Well, then, what's good a hep-cat with one gam missin'?