Kinoafisha Films Lifeboat Lifeboat Movie Quotes

Lifeboat Movie Quotes

Connie Porter Dying together's even more personal than living together.
Gus Smith A guy can't help being a German if he's born a German, can he?
John Kovac [referring to Willie] Neither can a snake help being a rattlesnake if he's born a rattlesnake! That don't make him a nightingale! Get him out of here!
Gus Smith My name is Schmidt, but I changed it to Smith. That's what I got against these guys more than anything else. They make me ashamed of the name I was born with. I got a lot of relatives in Germany. For all I know this guy may be one of them. I say throw him to the sharks!
Connie Porter [last lines, translating the German soldier's words] He said "Aren't you going to kill me?"
Stanley 'Sparks' Garrett "Aren't you going to kill me?" What are you gonna do with people like that?
John Kovac I dunno. I was thinking of Mrs Higley and her baby. And Gus.
Connie Porter Well, maybe they can answer that.
Willy [fixing her diamond bracelet] Looks like bits of ice.
Connie Porter I wish they were.
Willy They're really nothing but a few pieces of carbon crystallized under high pressure at great heat.
Connie Porter Quite so, if you want to be scientific about it.
Willy I'm a great believer in science.
Connie Porter Like tears, for instance. They're nothing but H2O with a trace of sodium chloride.
Connie Porter [On the tattoos on Kovac's chest, especially the heart with the letters B.M] Her initials are larger than the others. Was she the last or the first? What was her name?
John Kovac [to Ritt] What do you know about a ship?
Connie Porter Among other things, he just happens to own a shipyard, that's all.
John Kovac Has he ever been in it?
Charles D. 'Ritt' Rittenhouse [seeing a bejewelled Connie in a fur coat as he enters the lifeboat] Connie! Did you come from the freighter or the Stork Club?
John Kovac [after the young German sailor pulls a gun] The baby has a toy!
[first lines]
[indistinct shouting]
John Kovac Ahoy there!
[climbs into boat]
John Kovac Lady, you certainly don't look like somebody that's just been shipwrecked.
Connie Porter Man, I certainly feel like it.
Willy [to the delirious Gus] There's Rosie! She's waiting for you!
[Willy pushes Gus overboard]
Connie Porter [Referring to using her bejeweled bracelet as fish bait] I can reccomend the bait. I know... I bit on it myself.
John Kovac As of now I'm skipper, and anybody who don't like it can get out and swim to Bermuda. What about that?
Gus Smith I'll buy it.
Stanley 'Sparks' Garrett Suits me. What about you, Miss?
Alice MacKenzie I'm for it.
George 'Joe' Spencer Yes, sir!
Charles D. 'Ritt' Rittenhouse Well, if the rest agree.
Connie Porter All right, Commissar, what's the course?
Charles D. 'Ritt' Rittenhouse Now, now, now, we're all sort of fellow travelers in a mighty small boat, in a mighty big ocean. And the more we quarrel, criticize and misunderstand each other, the bigger the ocean gets and the smaller the boat.
[while Kovac and Ritt are playing poker, Connie inspects the numerous tattoos on Kovac's chest and arms]
Connie Porter What are those letters on your diaphragm?
John Kovac Love letters.
Connie Porter Oh, you believe in advertising.
John Kovac Open.
Connie Porter Never could understand this quaint habit of making a billboard out of one's torso.
Charles D. 'Ritt' Rittenhouse Stay.
John Kovac Three cards.
Connie Porter I must say you've shown the most commendable delicacy in just tattooing the initial... not printing the names, addresses and telephone numbers.
John Kovac Open.
Charles D. 'Ritt' Rittenhouse Nines?
John Kovac Queens.
Connie Porter See, how many are there? One, two, three, four, five.
John Kovac Remind me to show you the rest of them sometime.
Connie Porter [about Willy] He's not like us! He's made of iron, we're just flesh and blood! Hungry and thirsty flesh and blood!
[doubles over sobbing in hunger]
Charles D. 'Ritt' Rittenhouse I thought everybody was killed. I never expected to see you alive.
Connie Porter You know I'm practically immortal, Ritt.
Alice MacKenzie Lie down please.
Gus Smith What for?
Alice MacKenzie You'll be more comfortable. I want to take a look at your leg.
Gus Smith Oh, well, okay babe. Maybe you'll let me return the compliment someday.
Gus Smith Well, anyway, its an experience.
Gus Smith Hi ya, babe.
Connie Porter Hi, Toots.
Gus Smith Give us a kiss, ma'am.
Connie Porter You're a low person, darling. Obviously, out of the gutter. Maybe that's why I'm attracted to you. Maybe that's why you're attracted to me.
John Kovac Quit slumming.
Connie Porter The funny part of it is, I'm from the same gutter.
Connie Porter That was a dead give away, you know, darling. Wanting us to - die together like that. Dying together's even more personal than living together.
Connie Porter In a word: wow!
Connie Porter [speaking of the disaster] Reminds me of an air raid once that hit me in Chunking.
John Kovac Reminds me of a slaughterhouse I once worked in in Chicago. Those Nazi buzzards - a tin fish ain't enough. They've got to shell us too!
Charles D. 'Ritt' Rittenhouse Well, folks, we're in business again!
Connie Porter What part of the ship are you from, darling?
John Kovac Engine Room. I was off duty in the Wash Room, thanks, caught with my - I was washing my hands when the torpedo snagged us.
Stanley 'Sparks' Garrett He's the champion hoofer of the Merchant Marines.
Gus Smith Tell her what I done in Jersey City. Listen, I copped two prizes at Roseland one year and all the time I'm sufferin' something terrible from double-pneumonia. I can out-jive the rest of those hep-cats even with a bum gam.
Gus Smith [sees someone in the water with the hands on the side of the lifeboat] Hey, look. Another customer.
[lifeboat passengers pull him aboard]
Charles D. 'Ritt' Rittenhouse Where did he come from?
Connie Porter Is he a crew member?
John Kovac I never saw him before.
George 'Joe' Spencer Not off our boat.
Willy [he speaks] Danke schoen.
John Kovac What do you say Joe?
George 'Joe' Spencer [black steward speaks] Do I get to vote too?
Charles D. 'Ritt' Rittenhouse Why, why certainly.
George 'Joe' Spencer Guess I'd rather stay out of this.
Mrs. Higley My baby's dead.
Mrs. Higley Where's Johnny? Where's my baby? What have you done with him? What did you do with my baby?
Connie Porter You're baby's dead. Don't you remember?
Charles D. 'Ritt' Rittenhouse Sparks?
Stanley 'Sparks' Garrett Yes, Mr. Rittenhouse.
Charles D. 'Ritt' Rittenhouse Call me: Ritt. We're all in the same boat.
Charles D. 'Ritt' Rittenhouse Connie, will you keep the ship's log?
Connie Porter Righto, Ritto. Providing I control the copyrighting and all publication rights - including the Scandinavian.
Connie Porter Kovac, you know something about machinery, don't you?
John Kovac I little.
Connie Porter [shows him her bracelet] See if you can fix this clasp.
Charles D. 'Ritt' Rittenhouse Now children, let's keep our shirts on.
John Kovac I haven't got a shirt. Or, a mink coat either.
Connie Porter Oh, I get it. A fellow traveler. I thought the Comintern was dissolved.
Connie Porter Darling, you want to live, don't you?
Gus Smith Not with one leg.
John Kovac Don't be a sap, Gus.
Gus Smith You don't understand.
John Kovac Sure I do: Rosie.
Connie Porter What's Rosie got to do with it?
Gus Smith Everything. If I lose my leg, I lose Rosie.
Connie Porter Of course, I don't know Rosie.
Gus Smith She loves to dance. It's her hobby. It's her whole life. Put yourself in her place. Do you like to dance?
Connie Porter Mad about it.
Gus Smith Well, then, what's good a hep-cat with one gam missin'?
Connie Porter Now, you listen to me. I don't know Rosie. But, I know women. Some of my best friends are women. And one of them's - that kind of a...
Gus Smith What kind of a?
Connie Porter Well, a independent creature who lives her own life.
Gus Smith That's Rosie all over.
Connie Porter With a heart of gold! And she gives it away.
Alice MacKenzie I wasn't particularly anxious to get to London.
Connie Porter What are you afraid of in London?
Alice MacKenzie Myself. I mean, it's a personal problem. In other words, I...
Connie Porter I know, darling. I know. Genus Homo. Male.
Alice MacKenzie And married. But, not to me.
Connie Porter You call that a problem?
Alice MacKenzie It is to me.
Connie Porter Fiddlesticks.
Connie Porter I don't want to pry into your personal affairs, darling. But, do you know what's the matter with you? You've been reading Kipling: "The sins ye do by two and two, we must pay for one by one."
Connie Porter You may call me Connie. You did once, during the storm, remember? You said, "We might as well go down together, eh, Connie." I liked the way you said Connie. Was like a sock in the jaw.
Charles D. 'Ritt' Rittenhouse Maybe one of us ought to try to row. Where to? What for?
Connie Porter You may be skipper of this lifeboat, but you're not dictator. Or, are you?
Connie Porter And what now, little men?
