Films
Closer to the Moon
Closer to the Moon Movie Quotes
Closer to the Moon Movie Quotes
Title Card
During World War II, the anti-Nazi resistance in Romania was mainly organized by the Communist Party.
Title Card
A number of young Jews joined the cause, believing their freedom would come from the Soviet Union.
Title Card
The Red Army didn't free, but enslaved the country, along with the whole Eastern and Central Europe. An iron-fist regime was installed.
Title Card
Former Jewish partisans became part of the governing elite.
Title Card
Their positions started to erode until, by the last years of the 50's, they were being systematically removed from positions of power and influence.
Title Card
Based on a true story.
Moritz
Lord, in thy great bounty, screw the Bolsheviks, give them every disease in the world, ruin them, burn their houses, and send them back to Moscow, Amen.
