Title Card During World War II, the anti-Nazi resistance in Romania was mainly organized by the Communist Party.

Title Card A number of young Jews joined the cause, believing their freedom would come from the Soviet Union.

Title Card The Red Army didn't free, but enslaved the country, along with the whole Eastern and Central Europe. An iron-fist regime was installed.

Title Card Former Jewish partisans became part of the governing elite.

Title Card Their positions started to erode until, by the last years of the 50's, they were being systematically removed from positions of power and influence.